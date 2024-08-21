BrianAJackson

Introduction

After reporting yet another mixed bag of a quarter last Thursday, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock has experienced considerable volatility in recent sessions to go literally nowhere:

While Alibaba's Q1 sales of $33.94B [+4% y/y] missed consensus estimates by ~$0.7B, its normalized EPS of $2.29 per share [-5% y/y] beat expectations by $0.20 per share, primarily due to aggressive stock buybacks.

Now, throughout this earnings season, Mr. Market has been unforgiving of any disappointments; hence, an adverse reaction to Alibaba's mixed report wouldn't have surprised me — despite BABA's depressed stock valuation of ~9x P/FCF and ~6x EV/FCF.

That said, the volatile post-ER swings in BABA stock point to confusion among market participants, with investors seemingly unable to decide if Alibaba is a buy, sell, or hold in light of its latest quarterly report. Henceforth, in today's note, we shall review Alibaba's Q1 FY2025 report and re-evaluate its long-term risk/reward to reach an informed investment decision on BABA stock.

Analyzing Alibaba's Q1 FY2025 Report

In Q1 FY2025, Alibaba generated revenues of $33.94B (+4% y/y), missing street estimates of $34.62B. While Alibaba Cloud (+6% y/y) showed green shoots of growth recovery [powered by AI] along with continued momentum in Alibaba International Digital Commerce [AIDC] Group (+32% y/y) and Cainiao Smart Logistics (+16% y/y), Alibaba's Taobao & Tmall Group [TTG] business shrunk by -1% y/y.

Now, as we have discussed in recent quarters, Alibaba has been aggressively re-investing across its core e-commerce business:

In the hunt for future growth, Alibaba is refocusing on its core e-commerce and cloud businesses, with plans to increase investments in 2024. By lowering its take rates, Alibaba is looking to boost GMV through improved usage frequency across its e-commerce assets (primarily, Taobao and Tmall group). The long-term strategic plan here is to monetize via advertising, which is something Amazon has done and is doing incredibly well! In my view, Alibaba could build a multibillion dollar, high-margin advertising services business over the long run given its humongous e-commerce presence [1B+ users]. Source: Alibaba Just Took A Leaf Out Of Amazon's Winning Playbook

Hence, while Taobao & Tmall Group's revenue performance [-1% y/y] is disappointing, high single-digit y/y growth in GMV and double-digit y/y growth in Orders validate Alibaba's increased strategic investments in improving TTG's price competitiveness and overall user experience.

According to Alibaba's management, Taobao and Tmall Group's market share is stabilizing, and the gap between GMV growth rate and (Customer Management) revenue growth rate is likely to be bridged in upcoming quarters as monetization efforts start to bear fruit:

Taobao and Tmall Group maintained its user first strategy and continue to invest in key capabilities aimed to deliver quality products and services at attractive prices across diverse shopping needs of consumers. This quarter saw steady growth in GMV and order volume driven by a notable increase in purchase frequency. Internal and external data about e-commerce players' market share dynamics indicates a positive trend in our gradual market share stabilization, further validating the effectiveness of our investments into experience. 88VIP members reached 42 million by quarter end. We will continue to explore and improve program benefits, product offerings and service experiences for this expanding premium member base. In TTG's operational strategy, we attach great importance to rich and diverse product offerings while focusing on investing and enhancing shopping experiences. We continuously improve the efficiency in matching our products with user traffic and interest stable and sustainable growth. As orders and GMV continue to grow, we're advancing monetization step-by-step, including the launch of our new marketing tool, Quanzhantui. Through algorithm upgrades, we aim to enhance the efficiency of merchants’ monetization while also improving the efficiency of traffic utilization and conversion of user traffic to purchases on our platform. We expect CMR growth to gradually align with GMV growth over the coming quarters. - Eddie Wu, Alibaba's CEO on Q1 FY2025 Earnings Conference Call (Transcript)

Furthermore, the primary driver of shrinkage within the TTG's top-line was a planned reduction in certain Direct Sales businesses [first-party electronics and consumer appliances] - reflected in the -9% y/y decline in the "Direct Sales and others" segment.

Yes, TTG's headline performance looks ugly, but a look under the hood shows solid improvement in the underlying business fundamentals of Alibaba's core e-commerce businesses. Remember, the long-term strategy here is to boost GMV across e-commerce assets [stabilize & increase market share] and then monetize via ads! As of Q1 FY2025, the first part of BABA's strategy is working just fine, and as I shared earlier, Alibaba's leadership is confident about monetization efforts bridging the gap between GMV and CMR revenue growth rates over upcoming quarters. Hence, long-term investors should continue looking beyond temporary weakness in the TTG business.

Now, let's switch gears and focus on Alibaba's cloud business.

With Alibaba still transitioning away from low-margin project-based contracts within Alibaba Cloud, overall growth of +6% y/y for Cloud Intelligence Group looks paltry; however, we are finally seeing a powerful AI-powered re-acceleration within Alibaba Cloud, with number of paying users using Alibaba Cloud's AI platform jumping +200% q/q in Q1 FY2025.

During Q1, Alibaba's core public cloud offerings (elastic compute, database, and AI products) revenue grew by double-digit y/y, and an improving product mix is driving rapid improvement in profitability - with Alibaba Cloud's adj. EBITA jumping +155% y/y to $322M [adj. EBITA margin of +8.8%]!

More importantly, Alibaba Cloud's y/y revenue growth rate is projected to reach double-digits in H2 FY2025 :

In our Cloud segment, we continue to pursue high-quality revenue and effectively execute our integrated cloud plus AI development strategy. This quarter, Alibaba's overall revenue, excluding Alibaba consolidated subsidiaries, grew 6%, with public cloud revenue maintaining double-digit growth. AI-related product revenues sustained a triple digit growth continuing to increase its share of public cloud revenue. We're seeing more major customers choosing Alibaba Cloud as their computer infrastructure for AI development. At the same time, Alibaba's proprietary large language models are gaining wider adoption. This year, Alibaba Cloud served as a major cloud service provider for the Olympic Games, providing cloud computing and AI services to Olympic broadcasting services, OBS. At the Paris Olympics, cloud-based live broadcast powered by Alibaba Cloud over satellite signals as the primary means of broadcast for the first time in Olympic history. Two-thirds of broadcasters used live signals transmitted by Alibaba Cloud and real-time around the world, reaching billions of viewers. Additionally, Alibaba Cloud's AI technology saw its first widespread application at the Paris Olympics, including 360-degree replays in real time, bringing pleasant surprises to the audience. Our long-term strategy for integrated cloud plus AI development comprises three key elements. One, we'll continue to optimize our cloud product offerings focusing on competitive sustainable growth margin and scalable public cloud products. This forms the foundation for Alibaba Cloud sustainable, high-quality growth. Two, we'll strengthen synergies between cloud and AI products, not only supporting existing customers and implementing new AI capabilities on Alibaba Cloud, but also enabling AI native enterprises to scale and succeed on our platform. We're committed to capitalizing on both opportunities. Three, we'll continue to invest in R&D and AI CapEx to ensure the growth of our AI-driven cloud business. Looking to the medium and long term, we are confident that Alibaba's overall revenue, excluding Alibaba consolidated subsidiaries, will return to double-digit growth in the second half of the fiscal year with gradual acceleration thereafter. Through intensive R&D investment, we aim to sustain profitable growth while establishing ourselves as a leading cloud service provider for AI with healthy probability and market share leadership. - Eddie Wu, Alibaba's CEO on Q1 FY2025 Earnings Conference Call (Transcript)

In my earnings preview for Alibaba, I wrote the following:

As a long-term investor in BABA stock, I would love to see a sizeable double-beat from Alibaba, but given China's ongoing economic doldrums and Alibaba's recent business trends, I am not expecting fireworks from the Chinese tech conglomerate's quarterly report this week. That said, I am looking to see healthy GMV growth in Alibaba's e-commerce business and a hint of re-acceleration in Alibaba Cloud [with continued improvements in profitability]. Source: Alibaba: Stay Calm And Keep Buying

With Alibaba delivering on both fronts [i.e., healthy GMV growth within TTG business and re-acceleration in Alibaba Cloud], I am satisfied with Alibaba's Q1 FY2025 performance.

Looking beyond the core, Alibaba's AIDC Group and Cainiao businesses are exhibiting solid top-line momentum and narrowing losses through operational efficiencies. While increased investments in cross-border commerce are hurting the bottom-line performance of both AIDC Group and Cainiao, Alibaba growing its presence in international markets [diversifying beyond China] is a big positive. Interestingly, Lazada turned adj. EBITA positive for the first-time in July, and I see no reason why AliExpress, Trendyol, and Magalu wouldn't be profitable businesses in the long run.

Lastly, Alibaba's Local Services, Digital Media & Entertainment, and All Other [Ding Talk, Quark, Fliggy, Alibaba Health, Freshippo, Sun Art] segments are also recording positive y/y top-line growth and reducing losses through operational efficiencies in most of these non-core businesses.

According to YCharts data, Alibaba has generated $23.75B in free cash flow over the past twelve months. However, with its management prioritizing top-line growth in its core businesses by elevating CAPEX spending, Alibaba's free cash flow generation is taking a severe hit right now, with quarterly free cash flow falling to $2.39B in Q1 FY2025.

Fortunately, Alibaba has a robust financial foundation to support its aggressive growth strategy. With a net cash balance of $55.8B, Alibaba has ample dry powder to weather short-term pain caused by a heavy re-investment cycle and keep its shareholder-friendly capital return policies in place.

In Q1 FY2025 alone, Alibaba returned $5.8B to shareholders via stock buybacks - reducing outstanding share count by -2.3% from March 2024:

In my view, Alibaba building a digital advertising business on top of its e-commerce platform [akin to Amazon] promises to be a fantastic long-term revenue and profit growth opportunity. And, with monetization expected to improve in the back half of FY2025, Alibaba's management remains confident about its cash flow generation prospects. Hence, if BABA stock valuation remains depressed, I would expect Alibaba's management to keep executing on stock buybacks, given that the buyback program still has ~$26.1B in authorized capital.

In the past, we have discussed management's shareholder-friendly approach at length. Given Alibaba's recent buybacks and dividends, I am happy with its shareholder return program, especially because Alibaba's management is executing these aggressive buybacks at a dirt-cheap valuation.

Alibaba Fair Value And Expected Return

Based on reasonable assumptions for future sales growth and optimized FCF margins, TQI's fair value estimate for BABA stock stands at ~$200 per share. Given Alibaba is trading at just ~$80 per share, I see a +150% upside to fair value for BABA stock.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Now, assuming a conservative exit multiple of ~15x P/FCF (a "China" discount is embedded into this assumption), I think Alibaba's stock could be trading at ~$503 per share five years from now. This price target implies a 5-year CAGR return of ~44.4%, and handily exceeds our investment hurdle rate of 15%.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Considering the asymmetric risk/reward on offer (44%+ CAGR return for the next five years), I continue to view Alibaba as an incredible investment opportunity!

Concluding Thoughts

In my view, Alibaba remains a fundamentally sound business that will continue to generate and return billions of dollars back to shareholders for the foreseeable future despite an ongoing heavy investment cycle within its core businesses. Despite reporting mixed headline numbers for Q1 FY2025, Alibaba's core businesses are improving underneath the surface, as we learned in this note. While ongoing geopolitical tensions, regulatory crackdowns, and economic problems in China have led to ultra-negative investor sentiment for Chinese equities, investors are being handsomely compensated for taking on these additional risks - with our expected 5-year CAGR return for Alibaba stock sitting at ~44%.

From a technical perspective, Alibaba is hovering at a critical level as I shared in my earnings preview note last week:

Technically, BABA stock remains stuck in a "Stage-I" accumulation base. However, with Alibaba successfully holding the lower end of this base, I think a breakout above the descending wedge (marked in purple) and the 100-week moving average at ~$82 could trigger a sharp upside rally towards the upper end of Alibaba's Stage-I base at ~$120. The idea of such a rally is supported by rising RSI and MACD indicators. Alibaba Stock Chart [08/09/2024] (WeBull Desktop) Alibaba's stock is a coiled spring, waiting to explode higher! A top and bottom-line growth re-acceleration in Q1 FY2025 and/or a stronger-than-expected near-term outlook from Alibaba's management for FY2025 can catalyze a technical breakout, which could easily extend beyond that $120 level. Source: Alibaba: Stay Calm And Keep Buying

While Alibaba broke out above the 100-week MA last Friday, the rally has fizzled out, and BABA stock is currently trading at ~$80 per share.

Alibaba Stock Chart (WeBull Desktop)

As I see it, BABA holding this confluence of weekly moving averages and re-claiming the 100-week MA at ~$82 in upcoming sessions would be quite bullish. An upside breakout could see BABA move to $120 in a jiffy.

Predicting where a stock will trade in the near term is impossible; however, given its resilient business performance in the face of a challenging operating environment in China, Alibaba Group Holding Limited remains a no-brainer buy for long-term investors at a depressed valuation of ~9x P/FCF and ~6x EV/FCF. A recovery in business growth and the continuation of a shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy are set to power Alibaba's redemption arc over the next 12-24 months.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Alibaba a "Strong Buy" in the $80s.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing! Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section below.