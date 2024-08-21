Vertex, Inc.: Growth Momentum Continues With FCF Conversion Rates Inflecting Upwards

Images By Tang Ming Tung

Investment summary

My previous investment thought for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (published in June) was a buy rating because of the attractive growth outlook, supported by strong secular tailwinds and growth catalysts. I remain bullish about the potential upside, as VERX is not seeing any signs of growth slowdown. On the flip side, I have become more confident that VERX can continue to capitalize on the ECC to S/4HANA migration trend. The new acquisition is also a positive one that I expect will make VERX product more comprehensive. Lastly, the FCF conversion rate showed a very positive turnaround, which, I believe, will ease the negative sentiment that VERX is not generating FCF.

2Q24 results update

VERX reported total revenue of $161.1 million (15.3% y/y growth), which was ahead of consensus at $160.7 million. Subscription revenue saw $136.4 million vs. consensus at $136.3 million, and service revenue saw $24.7 million vs. consensus at $24.4 million. Within subscription, VERX saw cloud revenue of $66.3 million (30% y/y growth, 200 bps acceleration vs. 28% in 1Q24). Cloud revenue now represents ~49% of subscription revenue, vs. 47% in 1Q24. On profitability, adj. EBITDA saw $38.5 million vs. consensus of $32.2 million, and FCF came in strong at $36.9 million (up from -$21.2 million in 2Q23 and $4.5 million in 1Q24).

Growth momentum remains solid

2Q24 was a really solid quarter that I have absolutely no complaints about, as growth was solid across the board. Annual recurring revenue [ARR] remained at 16% organic y/y growth, in line with the previous 11 quarters of high-teen growth. Note that ARR saw 17.3% on a reported basis, but this included the contribution from VERX's Brazilian subsidiary (Systax), which contributed $6.1 million of inorganic ARR in the quarter. Average ARR per customer also continues to sustain the high-teen growth trend (16% if we exclude the Systax negative impact). Total customer adds also continue to trend very positively, with total direct customers growing 4% (300 bps acceleration from 1Q24 and 2Q23) and 40% y/y growth in indirect customer adds.

The most notable growth metric is the acceleration in cloud revenue growth, from 28/2% y/y growth in 1Q24 to 29.5% y/y growth in 2Q24. I highlight this because it shows that VERX continues to benefit from the ECC to S/4HANA migration tailwind. The growth runway also appears to be longer than I expected, as VERX managed to clinch another big, mid-six-figure cloud transformation upsell deal. Using the overall uplift from this customer as a benchmark, the potential for ARR uplift from the migrated customers could go up to 4x. More importantly, this deal demonstrated that VERX can win deals despite facing heavily discounted pricing, and this really shows how much better VERX’s product is. Hence, I continue to see this as an attractive near-term growth catalyst that VERX can continue to capitalize on. To reiterate my point on immediate potential (excluding up-sell):

I expect VERX to continue reaping the benefits from the ECC to S/4HANA tailwind. Recall that in the 2Q23 earnings call, management pointed out that there are >1,000 customers still on ECC, and SAP is going to stop supporting ECC in 2027. For customers that are still using ECC, they pretty much have to migrate over, find another solution, and bear the pain of ripping and replacing the entire organization’s digital real estate—an alternative that I think most organizations will try to avoid. The opportunity for VERX is that a lot of these current ECC users likely do not have an automated tax solution (like what VERX is offering), and when they migrate to S/4HANA, it triggers an occasion for them to upgrade to an automated solution, and these deals are massive in size.

Ecosio acquisition is an accretive one

Another highlight of the quarter was the acquisition of Ecosio, of which I am very supportive. Per the press release, Ecosio is a leading B2B integration provider specializing in electronic data interchange [EDI] and e-invoicing. I am supportive of this deal because of two points. Firstly, VERX finally has its own in-house e-invoicing module, and this will make its product more comprehensive, giving it more capacity to cross-upsell its entire platform moving forward (the existing product was a partnership with Pagero and has already seen positive results).

Yes, Rob. Spot on. And I should address it head-on. We'll be looking to unwind that moving forward here. Obviously, it served us for a period of time, and we enjoyed our relationship with them while we were partners. But now moving forward here with the wonderful technology we acquired, and actually, the scalability of it was super impressive to us relative to what we'd seen with our other partners. So, this is actually a good move for us, and it'll be a more efficient move for our customers going forward. 2Q24 earnings transcript

Secondly, Ecosio is extremely growth-accretive to the VERX business. As noted in the call, Ecosio is experiencing >100% y/y revenue growth rates and is expected to generate $15 million in revenue over the next 12 months (on a standalone basis). This represents around 2.4% of VERX's last twelve months revenue. I would not expect Ecosio to be margin-accretive immediately, as it is natural that VERX needs to invest in incremental R&D investments for product integrations, enhancements, and additional country support. After the integration period, I do expect this to be profit-accretive over time.

Here comes the gush of FCF.

2Q24 also showed that VERX is on track to generate a lot of FCF in the coming years. The FCF margin surged to 23% in FY24, which is the highest it has ever recorded since FY22. Particularly, the conversion rate from adj EBITDA has surged back to >50% (assume the same account receivable collection rate as 1Q24 as 2Q24 was an outlier). One of the bear theses that I know of was that VERX is not generating as much FCF as it should (revenue-growing mid-teens with an expanding adj EBITDA margin, but only generated minimal FCF in FY22/23). As such, this improvement should be very welcomed by investors, as it shows that VERX can potentially return to pre-IPO levels of ~70% adj EBITDA to FCF conversion rate.

Valuation

I model VERX using a forward revenue approach, and using my assumptions, I believe VERX is worth $46 in FY25 (I rolled forward my price target by 1 year). I continue to see VERX sustaining its mid-teens growth at 16% moving forward. Management's upward revision of revenue guidance lends credence to the idea that 16% growth is possible. Although the midpoint of the guide calls for 15% y/y growth, note that VERX has always beaten its revenue guidance by an average of 1% (and don’t forget the contribution from Ecosio). The improvement in adj EBITDA and FCF margins warrants a higher multiple, in my opinion. Using the recent peak multiple of 8x forward revenue (just a few weeks ago), I think the stock is still very attractive at this level.

Risk

I don’t see any severe new risks since my last update (reiterated below), but if I had to point out something, the acquisition of Ecosio may not work out as well as I expect if the integration is not done properly.

My growth estimates could be overly optimistic if down-selling or new logo pressure is more severe than I anticipate or if the macro environment has more severe impacts on VERX than I anticipate, even though I believe VERX will be more resilient in a down market given the easing competition environment (subscale competitors forced to exit the market as demand drops).

Conclusion

My view for VERX is a buy rating as it continues to demonstrate strong growth momentum. Based on the case study highlighted, I now believe the growth runway from the ECC to S/4HANA migration is much longer than I previously expected. The Ecosio acquisition is also a positive one that should make VERX product more comprehensive, giving it more capacity to cross-sell. Finally, the inflection in FCF conversion rate should improve the stock sentiment as well.