Business Conditions Monthly June 2024

Summary

  • In June 2024, all three of the AIER Business Conditions indicators maintained their levels from the previous month.
  • The Leading Indicator stood at a mildly expansionary level of 54, while the Roughly Coincident Indicator remained at 83 and the Lagging Indicator at a moderately contractionary 42.
  • United States Heavy Truck Sales fell 8.7 percent, and the Adjusted Retail and Food Service Sales declined 0.2 percent.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Peter C. Earle

In June 2024, all three of the AIER Business Conditions indicators maintained their levels from the previous month. The Leading Indicator stood at a mildly expansionary level of 54, while the Roughly Coincident Indicator remained at 83

