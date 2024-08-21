Colleagues working together at the office. gradyreese/iStock via Getty Images

I'm a big believer that there is dignity in work. For most people, I sincerely believe that some kind of work is necessary for health and well-being.

At the same time, I believe that it's advisable to plan for the day one no longer wants to/can no longer keep working. I say this as one of the blessed few who enjoy what I do for a living. I hope that I can be an equity analyst for many more decades.

Yet, there's still something that fascinates me about receiving dividend "checks" from my investment holdings. The novelty of not just steady but rising payouts will probably never get old to me.

The human capital management company Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been an interesting business to me for years. The company serves approximately three-quarters of a million clients and 2.3 million employees with its payroll services, as well as human resources and employee benefits outsourcing services.

PAYX isn't just vital to its clients and their employees, either. Its consistently rising dividend has also made many shareholders happy over the years. This was one of the reasons that I last covered PAYX with a buy rating in April. The company's impeccable balance sheet was another factor. PAYX's marginal undervaluation sealed the deal for me.

Now that the HCM company shared its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter in late June, I'm reaffirming my buy rating. PAYX put up a double beat to close out fiscal year 2024. The company has a viable path to high-single-digit annual adjusted diluted EPS growth over the next few years. PAYX's shares also represent enough of a value to produce double-digit annual total returns from here.

Closing Out FY 2024 With Strength

PAYX Q4 2024 Earnings Press Release

When PAYX shared its fiscal fourth quarter results on June 26, it concluded FY 2024 on a high note. The company's total revenue increased by 5.3% over the year-ago period to $1.3 billion during the quarter. For perspective, this was $10 million greater than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus for the quarter.

Growth in every aspect of the business powered this expansion in the top line. The biggest driver in absolute terms was the PEO and Insurance Solutions category, which saw a 9% rise in revenue to $326.6 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. According to CFO Bob Schrader's opening remarks during the Q4 2024 Earning Call, higher PEO insurance revenues and higher average worksite employees led to this topline increase.

Management Solutions revenue rose by 2.8% year-over-year to $930.3 million during the fiscal fourth quarter. A greater number of clients served and increased product penetration helped to propel growth for the quarter.

Interest on funds held for clients soared 54% over the year-ago period to $38.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. Higher average interest rates and invested balances led to this topline growth.

PAYX's adjusted diluted EPS surged 15.5% higher year-over-year to $1.12 during the fiscal fourth quarter. This topped the Seeking Alpha analyst consensus by $0.02 for the quarter.

Careful cost management helped the company's non-GAAP net profit margin expand by 270 basis points to 31.2% in the fiscal fourth quarter. That's how adjusted diluted EPS growth outpaced total revenue growth during the quarter.

PAYX Q4 2024 Earnings Presentation

Shifting gears to the current fiscal year, PAYX is forecasting total revenue growth of between 4.0% and 5.5%. Given that the HCM industry grows around 5% annually, this implies the company expects its share of the $150 billion-plus market to hold steady.

I believe this is a reasonable estimate from management. Due to its investments in the health and well-being of its employees, PAYX continues to attract and maintain some of the best and brightest talent in the industry.

The company's cloud-based SaaS solution Paychex Flex won its fifth consecutive award from White House Research and Advisory in the Best Small Business Focused Solution in the Core HR and Workforce category. This positions PAYX to help small and mid-sized businesses with their HCM needs.

That's why the company anticipates that adjusted diluted EPS will rise by 6% in FY 2025. This is in line with the FAST Graphs analyst consensus of 5.7% growth to $4.99. Modest margin expansion and incremental share repurchases are expected to be the lesser contributors to this growth in FY 2025.

The story is expected to be the same in FY 2026 and FY 2027. In the former year, adjusted diluted EPS is projected to climb another 6% to $5.29. For the latter year, adjusted diluted EPS is predicted to grow by 5.8% to $5.60.

On a separate note, PAYX is also a financially vigorous business. As of May 31, the company had a net cash balance of approximately $700 million. A net cash balance alone is impressive these days. PAYX's net cash balance amounts to almost 2% of its current market cap. So, the company is well-capitalized (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to PAYX's Q4 2024 Earnings Press Release and PAYX's Q4 2024 Investor Presentation).

Fair Value Has Surpassed $135 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since my last article, shares of PAYX have retreated by 1% as the S&P 500 index (SP500) gained 8% in that time. I would argue that makes the stock a better deal now than it was in April.

PAYX's current-year P/E ratio of 25.1 is below the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 27 per FAST Graphs. The company's growth prospects over the next few years aren't quite in the high-single-digits. It's worth noting, however, that the company does tend to beat analyst expectations for adjusted diluted EPS (it has done so in all 20 out of the past 20 quarters). So, these analyst estimates could even be selling PAYX a bit short.

Additionally, the company's non-GAAP net profit margin has expanded by over 500 basis points since FY 2019's margin of 27.2% (calculations per PAYX's Q4 2020 Earnings Press Release as the Q4 2019 Earnings Press Release is no longer available). In my opinion, this margin expansion can justify the 10-year normal P/E ratio in the years ahead.

In a few days, PAYX's current fiscal year will be 23% complete. That means another 77% of FY 2025 and 23% of FY 2026 lie ahead in the next 12 months. This yields a 12-month forward adjusted diluted EPS input of $5.06.

Using this adjusted diluted EPS input with my fair value multiple produces a fair value of $137 a share. Compared to the $125 share price (as of August 20th, 2024), that is an 8% discount to fair value. If PAYX grows as expected and reverts to fair value, it could deliver 31% cumulative total returns through May 2027.

More Dividend Growth Ahead

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

PAYX's 3.1% forward dividend yield registers at double the industrials sector median of 1.5%. That's enough for an A- grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

The company's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio will likely come in at the high 70% to low 80% range. This is above the 60% payout ratio that rating agencies desire from the industry per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal.

Free cash flow is more robust than adjusted diluted EPS, though. According to FAST Graphs, PAYX's free cash flow payout ratio is anticipated to be in the mid-70% range. Coupled with the company's strong balance sheet, that's why the Quant System awards an A- grade to PAYX for dividend safety.

Thanks to high-single-digit to double-digit annual FCF per share growth, the Quant System anticipates that the dividend will rise by 8% annually in the year to come. That's better than the sector median of 5.7%. This is sufficient to garner a B grade from the Quant System for the metric.

So, PAYX offers above-average starting income and above-average dividend growth potential that's also sustainable. Simply put, it's the total package.

Risks To Consider

PAYX is a business of world-class quality in my view. Like any business, though, it faces risks that could derail the investment thesis.

The first risk to PAYX is that its IT networks house a significant amount of sensitive client data. If the company experienced a major cyber breach, sensitive customer data could get into the hands of hackers. Just as I noted in my prior article, this could sabotage the trust that clients have for PAYX and negatively impact revenue/earnings/free cash flow. It could also lead to sizable lawsuits, which could hurt the company's financial position.

Another risk to PAYX is that it operates in a highly competitive industry. If the company can't stay ahead of the curve concerning clients' preferences, it could lose market share. That could harm the growth story.

PAYX also faces risk from its geographic concentration. As of FY 2024, 99% of the company's revenue came from the United States (page 49 of 113 of PAYX's 10-K Filing). If this market encountered economic setbacks or unfavorable industry legislation was enacted, that could also put a damper on PAYX's growth potential.

Summary: A Potential Blue Chip Buy

PAYX has the makings of a qualitative dividend grower. The company's adjusted diluted EPS has climbed higher in each of the last 10 years. PAYX maintains a net cash position on its balance sheet. The company's dividend should compound at a high-single-digit rate annually. Shares are also trading below my fair value estimate. Thus, I'm maintaining my buy rating.