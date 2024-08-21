The Other Debt Crisis - Credit Card Debt

KimberlyDeprey/E+ via Getty Images

When one thinks of the debt crisis, the first sector that comes to mind is the burgeoning problem of Treasury debt. Just last month, the Government exceeded the enormous threshold of $35 trillion in US Treasury debt outstanding.

On a different front, however, there is another growing debt crisis which directly impacts the American consumer, and that is with credit card debt.

The New York Fed just released their Household Debt and Credit Report for 2Q24, which highlights the explosion in credit card debt among consumers. While all consumer debt, which includes mortgages, auto loans, student loans and home equity lines of credit, is expanding, credit card debt is, by and away, the fastest growing segment of the household debt market.

Total Credit Card Debt Outstanding

Credit card debt outstanding grew to a record $1.14 trillion as of 2Q24. In the past three years, credit card debt has increased by 48%, or an average annual rate of 14%.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York

To put this in perspective, the ballooning US Treasury debt only grew by 28% over the same period, or by an average annual rate of 6.6%.

Credit Card Accounts Outstanding

Seventy-seven percent of American adults have at least one credit card to their name. Of these cardholders, they carry, on average, 3.8 cards in their wallet. As total credit card debt has expanded, so has the number of outstanding credit card accounts.

Over the past three years, total credit card accounts have grown by 8.9%, or by an average of 2.9% per year. There are now 600 million credit card accounts in America.

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax

The Role of Credit Cards

According to a Forbes survey, credit cards are used for 37% of all purchases.

Using a credit card affords consumers several benefits.

First, credit cards are convenient for transactions. Instead of having to carry wads of cash, credit cards are easy to use when making a point-of-sale purchase. During COVID, the technological advancement of using a virtual credit card became more commonplace, as consumers could just tap their phone to complete a transaction. Additionally, credit cards make online purchases simple.

A second benefit is that by virtue of a credit card purchase being a loan, the use of the card provides float extended by the credit card issuer. This means that while the consumer can borrow money to make a purchase today, they do not have to repay the loan until a statement is issued and the float period expires. As long as the entire amount borrowed is repaid to the credit card institution before the due date, there is no cost to the borrower for taking out the loan. The float period can be between 25-50 days.

A third benefit of using a credit card, is that for those who are cash strapped, they can borrow from the issuing institution for an extended period. While a minimum payment must be made by the due date, a large portion of the loan can be carried for a longer period of time, although the borrower must pay interest on the balance carried forward beyond the due date.

Credit card purchases also provide the consumer with the safety feature of protecting them from fraudulent purchases.

In addition, many users are enticed by the rewards programs offered by the credit card issuers, either in the form of cash back or bonus miles for travel. These are incentive programs to attract consumers to use credit cards, but are only advantageous to those who pay their balance in full each month. If one carries a balance, any benefit from a rewards program is more than offset by the high interest rate they must pay to use the card. Of course, this is the marketing ploy of the credit card issuer, to get consumers to use their card and hope that they will end up carrying a balance.

Finally, use of a credit card allows consumers to build a credit history. Those who manage their credit card usage prudently and make timely repayments, can earn a strong credit rating which allows them easier access to future credit.

The Downside of Credit Cards

In many ways, though, borrowing through a credit card is the worst kind of debt.

First, the interest rate charged on credit cards is the highest of any kind of loan.

The current interest rate for all credit card accounts is 21.5%, a record high in the forty years of available data. This is up from 14.5% when the Fed began tightening in 1Q22. While the Fed raised the Fed Funds Rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.50%, credit card issuers have raised rates by 700 basis points.

FRED

Additionally, the revolving nature of credit cards, for one who only makes a minimum payment, barely makes a dent in reducing the principal. This perpetuates the time one carries a balance, thereby drastically increasing the interest expense one must pay.

Finally, late fees, for those who struggle with their credit card burden, only add to the exorbitant cost of using a credit card.

How Consumers Use Credit Cards

Overall, 50% of consumers use credit cards purely as a convenience for executing transactions and pay their balance in full each month, while 50% of consumers carry a balance.

The difference in how credit cards are used is generational. Gen X carry a balance the most at 55% of the time, followed by Millennials, who carry a balance 51% of the time, then comes Gen Z, who carry a balance 48% of the time, with Baby Boomers carrying a balance the least at 44% of the time.

Bankrate

Why Consumers Have Been Increasing Their Credit Card Debt

Credit card balances are growing because of inflation, higher interest rates, and consumers need to use credit to supplement their income.

Although the rate of inflation has come down to a Core PCE of 2.6%, the absolute price level has not fallen, so nominal prices are still significantly higher than they were just three years ago when inflation first spiked.

In addition, higher interest rates on outstanding balances place a burden on consumers, just to stay even, and crowd out their ability to use the money they are paying for interest on other necessary living expenses.

According to a Bankrate Survey, 75% of Americans say that they are not completely financially secure, and 33% say they are living paycheck to paycheck.

The Survey also revealed that 43% of consumers who carry a balance say it was to meet an emergency expense, such as medical bills (11%), car repairs (10%), house repairs (9%), or some other financial emergency (14%).

As a result, average credit card balances are rising. Average Credit Card Debt per user rose to $6,218 in 1Q24, a 29.5% increase in three years, or an average annual gain of 9%.

TransUnion

Deterioration in Credit Quality

The combination of higher credit card balances and higher interest rates has placed a significant burden on consumers, which has led to a deterioration in asset quality.

Delinquencies of 90 days or greater have risen to 10.93% of credit card balances as of 2Q24, the highest level in twelve years, and a 45% increase since 2Q22.

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax

With a rising unemployment rate of 4.3%, the highest level in almost three years, this deterioration may continue.

The Transition To Delinquency Is Also Generational

The transition into serious delinquency is also generational. The credit quality of those in the 18-29 age bracket has deteriorated the most in the past three years, as 10.5% of this cohort has moved into serious delinquency this year, more than double from three years ago. This compares with only 5.5% of the 70+ age group moving into serious delinquency recently, although also more than doubled their rate of problems from three years ago. The other age brackets fall in between.

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax

Net Charge-offs Increase

Net charge-offs have also increased significantly, to 4.5%, up from a low of 1.6% just two and one-half years ago. Charge-offs are now at the highest level since 4Q2011.

FRED

Yet Credit Issuance Continues

Interestingly, despite the deterioration in asset quality with sharp increases in both delinquencies and charge-offs, credit card issuers are not tightening credit borrowing standards, and credit limits continue to be raised.

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax

This speaks to the profitability of credit card issuance for financial institutions and their desire to grow their credit card business.

Credit Card Market Share

The five largest credit card issuers by market share are Chase (16.5%), American Express (12.4%), Citi (11.6%), Capital One (10.5%), and Bank of America (9.9%). Cumulatively, these five issuers hold 60.1% of the credit card market. Chase has held the top position since 2014.

WalletHub

Personal Savings

The heavy reliance on consumer debt has led to a sharp decline in Personal Savings. The Personal Savings rate spiked to 32% during the pandemic, when the economy shut down and everyone was sheltering in place, but since then, it has fallen. The current Savings Rate of 3.4% is significantly below the long-term average rate of 8.5%, and not far from the all-time low of 2% in 2005.

FRED

Conclusion

Despite the fact that the economy is firm and inflation has fallen significantly, the American consumer is not in a good place. They have been using credit card debt to fund their lifestyle. This is their easiest route because Personal Savings are low, but also their most costly. While consumers have been able to tolerate their increased debt load so far, the strain of more credit card debt combined with higher interest rates is beginning to show.

Delinquencies for credit card debt are increasing, and net charge-offs are also rising.

All of this is happening with unemployment moving from a low of 3.4% to the current 4.3%.

Consumer spending is roughly 68% of GDP. While July Retail Sales were surprisingly robust at 1.0% m/m, and 2.7% y/y, it seems that this has been propped up recently by Mastercard and Visa. This is not a sustainable path for the economy moving forward.

Given the heavy reliance on credit card debt for living expenses, any further increase in the unemployment rate will result in economic pain.

The financial position of the American consumer has deteriorated due to the weight of high prices, high interest rates and an increased debt load. Their weakened position will soon become more impactful.

The top credit card issuers should be wary of the deterioration in their credit card portfolios as it may have a negative effect on their earnings.