Franklin Mutual Quest Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

fcafotodigital

Performance Review

Enthusiasm about artificial intelligence ('AI') helped drive collective gains in global equities, as measured by the MSCI World Index, during the second quarter of 2024, particularly in the United States. Renewed optimism about an economic soft landing in many regions, an interest-rate cut in the eurozone, and investor expectations for potential rate cuts in the United Kingdom and the United States during the second half of this year also aided investor sentiment. June political developments in Europe, however, pressured results in that region. Global value stocks fared worse than global growth stocks during the quarter.

Quarterly Key Performance Drivers

Stocks Sectors Countries HELPED Sorenson Communications Information Technology (Stock Selection) Germany (Stock Selection) Quest Software Inc. Term Loan 01-Feb- 2030 Industrials (Stock Selection) Switzerland (Stock Selection) Humana Inc. Health Care (Stock Selection) Ireland (Stock Selection) HURT CVS Health Corp. Financials (Stock Selection) United Kingdom (Stock Selection) Global Payments Inc. Consumer Staples (Stock Selection) Japan (Stock Selection) Walt Disney Co. Consumer Discretionary (Stock Selection) United States (Stock Selection) Click to enlarge

Our position in the Quest Software term loan contributed to relative results, after the company reported in-line earnings. Results reflect a continuation of recent trends with the core Quest business remaining under pressure, but growth at its OneID business. Managed care company Humana (HUM) was a notable contributor, as the shares bounced back following recent weakness. Competitor CVS (CVS) stressed its focus on margin improvement for its Medicare business will make it easier for Humana to recover its margin with less disruption. Also, comments from competitors at industry conferences suggested that Medicare costs have been in-line so far this year. Also, President Biden’s poor debate performance was viewed as increasing the chance of a potential Trump election win. A Trump administration is viewed as potentially more friendly for the Medicare Advantage and M&A. CVS Health was a detractor due to weak first-quarter results. Its Medicare Advantage business reported a higher-than-expected medical loss ratio, which led to missed earnings and a lower full-year outlook.

Outlook Strategy

The US economic climate continues to normalize as we move out of the post-COVID era. Low unemployment and easing inflation remain consistent and the economic outlook is decent, although prices are elevated compared to prior years, weighing on pockets of consumer spending. Meanwhile in Europe, the economic picture has stabilized. Energy prices have normalized, and inflation has eased, reducing pressure on the consumer. However, areas of weakness persist, as evidenced by the HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI® June reading, which fell month-over-month at the fastest pace so far this year. In China, weak demand is weighing on the economy, and ongoing real estate difficulties are eroding both investor sentiment and the growth outlook. Spending on infrastructure fortification, data center buildouts to support AI development, and energy generation and delivery systems will be positive for the economy and value investors, in our view. Our team is working to identify opportunities to invest in undervalued companies with the future potential to benefit from these trends, while avoiding stocks that appear overvalued relative to their likely future earnings. Outside of the United States, Europe and Japan have their own initiatives which we expect will support demand for construction materials, metals and other industrial goods and services in those regions as well. Interest rate normalization is helpful for value stocks. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is monitoring relevant data to inform its decisions. In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) made its first rate cut in June. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) held rates steady at its June meeting, stating that it will continue to monitor relevant data to inform future rate movements, including a potential increase at its July meeting. We believe that the BoJ will gradually normalize monetary policy over the next couple of years, assuming positive inflation and economic growth persist. Regardless of the timing of future rate movements, we expect interest rates to remain relatively range bound over the near term and think the investment implications of normalized rate policy will continue to influence the financial system, affecting companies’ capital allocation decisions. While we believe there are reasons to be optimistic about the markets, and we continue to find ample attractive investment opportunities globally, we think geopolitical risk and the uncertainty surrounding upcoming elections could be a destabilizing factor. The base case, which is continuation of moderate, pro-growth policies, is no longer assured. A wider range of potential election outcomes means we will be aware that the investment landscape of several large economic powers could potentially change very rapidly. We are prepared for the range of potential outcomes and the investment implications.

We remain focused on identifying opportunities to acquire stocks at attractive valuations based upon our assessment of fundamental value. Our process of finding underappreciated and misunderstood companies with identifiable catalysts to unlock shareholder value may provide meaningful upside potential and possible downside risk management during turbulent periods. In addition, we continue to focus on event-driven situations across equity and fixed income with catalysts less correlated to the overall markets. While unnerving, volatility remains an inherent part of investing in risk assets, and the market historically rewards investors who take an opportunistic long-term perspective.