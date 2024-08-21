What I Bought When The Market Dipped: Google And Visa

CarlaMc

The duration - or lack thereof - of these broad market sell-offs is getting ridiculous.

In late July/early August, the S&P 500 dipped down to -9.7% or so (from all-time highs), and then within a week we rallied back to within just a few points of new all-time highs.

Honestly, I thought I *accidentally* timed this one perfectly.

My readers know that I’m not a market timer. I’m someone who’s looking to slowly, but surely, accumulate shares of wonderful companies as often as I can. The thing is, for much of 2024, I wasn’t able to allocate new cash savings to the market.

My wife and I bought a new house in July and therefore, most of the extra cash that we had laying around went towards the down payment, new furnishings, and other miscellaneous moving expenses. Looking back at my records, during the first 7 months of the year I only made 1 deposit into my brokerage accounts. That was a bummer for me. Throughout that period of time I had to rely on dividends and active portfolio management to fund trades. We closed in mid-July and then, as fate would have it, the markets started to crash.

That was great. I finally had savings again. I was ready to aggressively buy stocks for the first time in months. And I did…for about a week. But alas, the bull beat the bear into submission yet again and here I am struggling to find intriguing values.

I’m a patient man. And cash still yields ~5%. So, I don’t mind rebuilding my reserves as I wait for better opportunities.

But for the love of everyone in the accumulation phase, we can please get a prolonged bout of market weakness.

I’m not calling for a recession mind you. Or a crash. No, I won’t be that greedy. Just give me another year like 2022 again and I’ll make major leaps and bounds towards retirement.

All kidding aside (I know that these requests fall on deaf ears and frankly, I don’t expect to see any significant negative volatility in the near-term because of the Fed put that appears to be in place with rate cuts on the horizon), I finally have some time to write an article for all of my readers at Seeking Alpha and I want to begin discussing the trades that I made during the recent dip…however brief it turned out to be.

Since July 25th, I’ve made 19 trades. 18 of them were buys. 7 of them were monthly selective dividend reinvestments. And overall, I think they all improved the quality of my portfolio moving forward.

Over the coming days I’ll be breaking down these trades in article format for everyone. I’ll go in chronological order here, so first we have the move that I made on 7/25/2024 when I sold my Hershey (HSY) position to buy more shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) and Visa (V).

Buying More Alphabet On The Dip

On July 23, Alphabet posted its Q2 results, beating Wall Streets’ estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The company’s sales came in at $84.7b, up by 13.6% on a y/y basis (which is very impressive, considering we’re talking about a $74b comparison).

Companies like Alphabet continue to prove that the much feared laws of large numbers don’t really apply to mega-cap tech. There’s still plenty of growth runway here and GOOGL’s Q2 numbers proved it.

GOOGL’s bottom-line statistics were even more impressive than its top-line numbers.

Alphabet’s operating income grew by 25.5% to $27.4b, with operating margins increasing from 29% to 32%.

Net income was $23.6b, up by 28.5% on a y/y basis.

And, diluted EPS came in at $1.89/share, up by more than 31% from last year’s Q2 result of $1.44/share.

GOOGL’s cloud sales came in above $10b for the first time in a quarter and those high-margin sales are likely attributed to the operating margin expansion that I highlighted above.

As you can see below, the majority of the company’s operating segments continued to show strong growth:

GOOGL Q2 ER

On top of all of this, GOOGL bought back more than $15b worth of shares in the quarter…and I love seeing that dedication to shareholder returns with the cash flows (on top of the company’s recently established dividend).

Honestly, I had a hard time finding any fault with GOOGL’s report.

With so much growth taking place, you’d assume that the market would have loved the quarter. Originally, that was the case. GOOGL stock popped a few percent when the results were first released. But, once analysts (and algorithms) began to parse through the numbers, GOOGL shares slid lower.

Wall Street got caught up on a YouTube advertising revenue miss (even though YouTube’s ad growth was 13% on a y/y basis).

That, alongside ongoing regulatory threats has pushed GOOGL’s share price down double digits from recent highs. These lower share prices, combined with the stock’s rapidly growing earnings, has resulted in a very attractive forward-looking P/E multiple (in my humble opinion).

Sure, the threat of a potential break up is scary (though, if that is the desired remedy of regulators, I suspect it would ultimately unlock value for shareholders).

Sure, there’s an unprecedented arms race going on right now when it comes to generative AI and it’s unclear who will ultimately carve out market share, monetize these systems, and ultimately, reap positive ROI numbers on the billions being invested into AI development at the moment.

Could Alphabet be throwing away tens of billions of dollars each quarter in R&D right now? Possibly. But, I don’t think we’re looking at a winner-take-all situation in the generative AI space.

Even if that is the case I think there’s a realistic possibility that GOOGL ends up beating out Microsoft (and others) in this race over the long-term. They certainly had a head start with their 2014 DeepMind Labs acquisition.

Yes, I know a lot of people worry that Alphabet has squandered this advantage, but being that GOOGL has made some of the most lucrative acquisitions in history (Double Click and YouTube both some to mind) I think it’s too early to count this company out in the AI realm.

And no, while we’re on this subject, I don’t think that Google search is going to go the way of the dodo because of generative AI chatbots.

The term “Google it” is a part of the global lexicon. Brand equity like that doesn’t disappear overnight, no matter how disruptive the technology facing it might be.

Lastly, Alphabet’s leadership appears to be relatively lackluster compared to some of the other superstar CEOs that exist in the tech space right now. If I were doing a CEO fantasy draft, I’d pick names like Huang, Nadella, Zuckerberg, and Cook ahead of Pichai. But, that isn’t to say that GOOGL’s leadership doesn’t have what it takes to continue to grow this company.

All in all, despite the headwinds and growth threats, at less than 20x next year’s EPS estimates, I think that fear is already (overly) priced into GOOGL’s valuation.

I expect to see Alphabet grow its EPS at a ~12-15% rate over the next 3-5 years. This company has one of the strongest balance sheets in the world with a AA+ S&P Global credit rating and nearly $101b of cash on the balance sheet. And now that the company is paying a dividend (which should grow, reliably, over time) I can’t pass up a company like that trading for less than 20x forward.

FAST Graphs

I bought more GOOGL at $168.98 on 7/25/2024. I was already overweight the company; however, I think there’s a pretty clear pathway towards double digit total returns from here and those are the types of investments that I love to make.

Over the last decade, GOOGL’s average P/E ratio has been approximately 25x. In recent years the stock has gotten cheaper; however, I still think that 25x forward is a fair price to pay. Therefore, I believe GOOGL is deeply discounted.

If we see multiple expansion back up to that 25x level GOOGL has the potential to generate a total return CAGR in the 20% range moving forward.

FAST Graphs

I’m never going to turn away from realistic opportunities to generate ~20% returns with dividend payers.

But, here’s the best part of this entire trade…if GOOGL maintains its current ~20x multiple (which seems absurdly cheap for a blue chip like this growing its top and bottom-line by double digits) then I’m still looking at ~8% annualized total returns between now and the end of 2026.

For me to lose money on these shares (assuming GOOGL’s EPS growth is anywhere near consensus estimates over the next 2.5 years) then shares would have to end 2026 trading in the 16.5x range.

That would be a ~1.0x PEG.

As much as I’d love to buy GOOGL with a 1.0x PEG attached, that’s highly unlikely to happen.

I suppose I’ll never say never here, but looking back at long-term data, you have to go back to 2012 to see GOOGL trading with a blended P/E ratio below 17x.

When I think about this trade, I think about upside in the +20% range with downside in the +8% range. Both are outcomes that I’d be happy with so we’re talking about a win-win.

Buying More Visa

Visa (V) posted its Q3 earnings on July 23, 2024, though unlike GOOGL, it didn’t beat expectations.

Visa’s EPS came in at $2.42, which was in-line with consensus estimates, and its revenue was $8.9b, which missed by $20m.

That $20m miss factored into the stock’s recent earnings (which seems silly to me, since we’re still looking at 10% y/y growth).

Visa’s payment volumes were up 7%. Its high margin cross-border volumes were up 14%. And its processed transactions were up 10%.

Visa’s GAAP net income was up 17% and its non-GAAP net income was up 9% (both figures were $4.9b).

Its GAAP EPS of $2.40 was up by 20% on a y/y basis; its non-GAAP EPS of $2.42 was up 12%.

Yes, Visa’s growth slowed a bit, relative to some of its post-pandemic results, but this is still a company posting 10% revenue with ~67% operating margins. If you span the entire stock market, it’s hard to find companies that consistently produce higher ROIC results than Visa.

I love this tollbooth business model (remember, Visa doesn’t carry consumer debt, it’s simply a payment network).

I think the secular tailwinds behind digital payments and the ongoing transitions towards a cashless society are here to stay (remember, it was just a few years ago that electronic payments surpassed cash payments; I know it seems like Visa has been around forever, but to me, this growth runway is still very long).

In the payments space, I view Visa as a part of a global duopoly with Mastercard (a company that I also own). The size/scale of Visa’s global payments network is unmatched and I think that results in a sizable competitive moat.

Simply put, this company continues to be one of the most reliable compounders in the entire market. Yes, that predictable growth results in a high valuation premium. Some say that Visa always looks expensive. But, I’ve had a lot of success buying this company into dips over the last decade or so and I have no desire to alter that plan.

When Visa fell from the $290 area down into the mid-$250’s I bought more shares.

On 7/25 I added to my position at $256.12.

At that level, V was trading for about 23x 2025 EPS estimates. That’s a solid forward-multiple for this company, in my opinion. Below, looking at the pink line, you’ll notice that Visa hasn’t traded down below that 23x threshold since 2012. Furthermore, as you can see on the chart below, the stock’s recent pullback has pushed shares down to the 27x area (regarding blended P/E) and historically, that has served as strong support.

FAST Graphs

All in all, I think Visa’s ongoing growth, alongside these historical support levels, results in a pretty attractive risk/reward scenario.

V shares have already rebounded by about $10/share since I made my most recent purchase; yet, as you can see below, from today’s price in the $265 area, we’re still looking at double digit annualized total return potential moving forward (assuming that V maintains that ~27x long-term average P/E level).

FAST Graphs

If V were to experience a permanent re-rating and ends up trading in the 25x area at the end of 2026 then we’re still looking at a ~9% annualized ROR between now and then (which could easily end up beating the broader markets).

If V were to see significant negative pressure of its earnings multiple and was trading for just 20x earnings at the end of 2026…well, then I’m still not losing money on this trade.

In that scenario (which I believe to be very unlikely), Visa shares would end 2026 in the $250 area and with dividends factored in, I’d still be in the green.

But, what if the sentiment surrounding this company shifts back bullish and we see multiple expansion?

Prior to its recent sell-off, V shares were trading for more than 30x earnings. Heck, it wasn’t long ago (2021) that Visa sported a P/E ratio north of 40x. If we see multiple expansion back up to this 30-40x level, then I’m looking at annualized returns in the 20-35% range moving forward on these new shares.

I don’t think that’s the most likely outcome either.

To me, Visa should trade for about 25x forward, which means ~27-28x blended (assuming the company maintains its mid-teens EPS growth rate), and in that scenario, I’m staring down ~15% annual returns.

That’s great…especially since my downside risk over the next few years is essentially flat results.

It doesn’t get any better than double digit upside potential, limited loss potential, and a dividend that’s compounding at a 10%+ rate.

That’s why I buy Visa on the dip every chance that I get.

Selling Hershey To Raise Cash

The cash for these two attractive risk/reward opportunities had to come from somewhere and since money doesn’t grow on the trees in my new yard, I had to sell some shares.

On 7/25 I sold my entire HSY position at $193.18, locking in -10.8% losses.

Looking through my portfolio, HSY stood out as the best option to part ways with for several reasons…

One being, I was down on the shares, so by selling HSY I was able to lock in losses to offset some of the capital gains that I’d locked in earlier in the year.

Anything I can do to lower my tax burden is a good thing and after the strong rally that we’ve experienced in recent years, I don’t have a lot of options to sell that are in the red anymore.

Secondly - and more importantly - Hershey’s fundamental growth outlook continues to slow and when I looked at the company’s total return outlook over the coming years, I wasn’t impressed.

Before I highlight HSY’s poor growth I do want to say that I still think this is a solid company. Honestly, once my wash-sale period ends, I could see myself owning HSY again. I’m not overly concerned with the commodity pricing headwinds that have hurt the company in recent years. I’m not a commodity trader, but I understand how supply/demand goes from an agricultural point of view and I know that prices tend to ebb and flow over time as high demand inspires farmers to increase supply. I suspect that cocoa prices will eventually settle lower and HSY will be just fine.

Furthermore, I’m not overly concerned about the GLP-1 demand issues for delectable snacks like HSY products. If I know one thing about human nature it’s that people are greedy and that sweet/salty treats are hard to turn down. I don’t see anti-obesity drugs totally altering human desire and because of HSY’s strong competitive position, I suspect that they have further pricing power to tap into to offset lower demand moving forward anyway.

But, even with those kind words about the company’s operations and long-term outlook in mind, the fact is, HSY is struggling to grow earnings right now and therefore, the math equation doesn’t lean in their favor (relative to blue chips like V and GOOGL right now).

As you can see below, HSY’s valuation has come way down because of these growth struggles; however, shares are still hovering in the 21x area. Frankly, that’s steep for a company that isn’t expected to grow its bottom-line for 24 months.

FAST Graphs

HSY’s 20-year average P/E ratio is 22.7x.

It’s 10-year average is 24.2x.

And I think there’s an argument to be made that these valuations are fine (even though they represent large premiums to the broader market)...so long as HSY is still growing.

HSY has posted positive EPS growth during 18 out of the last 20 years. That’s great. You add the stock’s 2.8% dividend yield and 12.5% 5-year DGR on top of that and it makes sense why this stock trades with a premium. It's a super defensive play that has offered much higher growth prospects than many of the other high quality names in the food/beverage and/or consumer staples spaces. But, I have a hard time paying more than 20x for a company, regardless of its quality, if it’s not growing its fundamentals.

If HSY is still trading for 20x in a few years then we’re looking at annualized returns in the 3.9% range (basically, supported by the dividend).

If HSY experiences mean reversion back up to the 23-24x range, then we’re talking about 9-12% total returns.

FAST Graphs

That’s not bad. Actually, that’s an understatement. If my portfolio compounds at a 9-12% rate over the long-term, I’ll have a comfortable, early retirement.

But, to me the downside is more pronounced here with HSY than it is with GOOGL and V.

What if HSY continues to struggle to grow its bottom-line and sees ongoing multiple compression?

There are other food/beverage names that trade in the 12-15x range (think, J. M. Smucker (SJM), for instance).

I don’t see HSY’s valuation sinking that low, but there is precedent in the industry.

HSY shares were trading as low as they 17x range as recently as 2018 and if the stock is re-rated with a sub-20x multiple moving forward then this is a stock that could generate negative total returns over the short-to-medium term.

As stated above, I don’t think that Alphabet or Visa carry that sort of risk (outside of a black swan event situation). Actually, I think the GLP-1 risk for HSY is stronger than the negative regulatory news surrounding both GOOGL and V right now. Over the years I’ve learned that fundamental growth can cover up a lot of faults. GOOGL and V have that in spades…HSY does not. And, the fact that they have more pronounced upside potential turned the risk/reward in their favor when compared to HSY.

To me, the only downside to selling HSY and replacing those shares with a combination of GOOGL and V was lower passive income. That’s always a tough pill to swallow. But, HSY wasn’t an overweight stake for me, so even though I’m now missing out on its dividends, the overall impact on my portfolio’s income won’t be significant.

Being that I expect to see stronger dividend growth from GOOGL and V over the long-term, I think the compounding process will eventually play out in their favor, even when we’re talking about passive income.

In other words, in 20 years or so, I think there’s a good possibility that the yields on cost associated with GOOGL/V will be higher than HSY’s if all 3 were purchased today.

Conclusion

Overall, I was able to kill two birds with one stone here.

I improved the quality of my portfolio while also enhancing my total return prospects moving forward.

That’s the end-goal of any trade that I make and I was happy to bolster two positions that are pretty high conviction long-term holds for me.

In my next article, I’ll discuss another tech stock that I’ve been buying recently. I bought shares 3 times in recent weeks and it continues to be my highest conviction name in the sector (at current prices).

But until then, I wish you all the best. Godspeed on your journey towards financial freedom.