Jeremy Poland

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is a relatively small player with a decent sized offshore business because it handles the risk of the offshore business rather well. Recently, there was news about a downbeat production view that caused the stock to be downgraded as an investment idea. However, this is a La Nina year, and the Gulf of Mexico production is likely to have a lot of interruptions from what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season. Murphy has this and some routine considerations in its production forecast. All of this probably means that Murphy is a consideration for investors now that the stock is "left for dead".

The last article mentioned that Murphy was lining up growth projects. Every year, Murphy drills exploration wells and does development. But it takes years for offshore production to begin producing. Sometimes the Gulf of Mexico has the infrastructure nearby that will speed up the process. But that is not something that can be counted on by investors.

Gulf Of Mexico

The likely reason for the production forecast that discouraged at least part of the market was that the large projects take time. Even for a company like Murphy, production growth is often lumpy.

Summary of Murphy Oil Prospects In The Côte d’Ivoire Part Of The Business (Murphy Oil Earnings Conference Call Slides Second Quarter 2024)

This is a sample of what is underway that should lead to production growth. There is also some repair, rework, and maintenance projects underway as well.

The issue with the production outlook for the year is that these are relatively large projects for the company size. Therefore, "smooth" production increases are very unlikely. There can be times when the confluence of project dates necessitates lower than expected production.

But that does not mean that anything is necessarily wrong. It just means that patience is needed. Often Mr. Market does not have that patience. But when Mr. Market runs out of patience, the stock price becomes such that a buying opportunity often presents itself because it is not all that long before production recovers to new highs.

The real key here is the health of the projects underway, complete with low breakeven points. This company is picky enough to make sure that the breakeven points are low (in fact very low).

Vietnam

Murphy reported a discovery a long time ago offshore. That discovery is now heading towards production in 2026. This is a fairly typical timeline for offshore discoveries. The development area is shown in green below.

Murphy Oil Exploration Plans For Vietnam (Murphy Oil Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

As shown above, there are two more wells targeted to explore still more areas in Vietnam in the hopes of expanding the production possibilities there.

Vietnam has probably done more than many other countries to invite American companies to operate in the country. To say that the country is supportive, and the government is very effective, is an understatement. This is likely to be the start of a long relationship.

Côte d’Ivoire

Like VAALCO Energy (EGY), Murphy is also active in the offshore region of Côte d’Ivoire. Some would remember that this was previously known as the Ivory Coast in the past.

Summary of Murphy Oil Prospects In The Côte d’Ivoire Part Of The Business (Murphy Oil Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

This acreage already comes with a discovery that another company was not interested in, likely because it was too small to "move the needle". But a company like Murphy can make a good living off the right kind of small discoveries.

This is yet another country that is attracting smaller sized companies because so far, there have not been large deposits of oil necessary to attract a major. It may well be that the geology does not point towards a potential major find. But there evidently is enough oil in place to attract a company of Murphy's size.

This is one of several ways in which the company limits competition (and hence risk). Going after potential business with less competition often means getting that potential business at a lower price. The company is unlikely to be outbid by a larger company with more resources.

Earnings

This is what got the market upset:

" Production for third quarter 2024 is estimated to be in the range of 181.5 to 189.5 MBOEPD with 91.5 MBOPD, or approximately 50 percent, oil volumes. This range is impacted by 9.4 MBOEPD of total downtime, comprised of 3.9 MBOEPD of assumed Gulf of Mexico storm downtime, 2.9 MBOEPD of planned onshore downtime and 2.6 MBOEPD of planned Gulf of Mexico downtime. Both production and CAPEX guidance ranges exclude NCI."

This quote from the second quarter earnings press release indicates that there are no problems that needed to be resolved. It is just normal business. This turned out to be more important than the company earnings (which were just fine). But there is nothing there that is permanent. It will all be a memory in a few months.

Shareholder Returns

Management has felt comfortable enough to increase shareholder returns. This is a company that tends to rely on share repurchases rather than dividends, as management goes out of its way to state that the number one priority is balance sheet strength. Therefore, this management, more so than many other managements, will cut the dividend if conditions look shaky enough as they did in the 2015-2020 period (several times actually). But it also gets restored quickly.

Murphy Oil Shareholder Returns Outline (Murphy Oil Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

There is still a goal to get the debt down to $1 billion (and soon). But conditions appear to be good enough that there was a comfortable transition to giving shareholders greater returns.

Since this company is a growth story, income investors can look elsewhere, as the dividend is likely to be kept at a very low payout ratio.

The portfolio is opportunistically rearranged whenever "the price is right". That causes a bit more fluctuations in core areas than you may see elsewhere. It also can at times make earnings comparisons very challenging.

Therefore, free cash flow is a more flexible term with this company than may be the case elsewhere.

Summary

Murphy Oil had a satisfactory second quarter that was overshadowed by the immediate future guidance. The balance sheet is in good shape. But all Mr. Market cared about was lower production than expected.

That is likely a strong buying opportunity because a quick survey of some of the more visible company prospects as shown before clues an investor in that a lot more production is on the way in the future.

The market likes smooth growth and no surprises. But neither characterizes the offshore business, where surprise is the order of the day. This company has navigated the offshore business rather well to grow over time while occasionally trying for that "homerun" discovery.

Therefore, this is a stock for those that can withstand the volatility and low visibility of the offshore business. The finances are in good shape. Therefore, management will always get to "try again".

The future is tied to discoveries offshore. So, this is not a stock for the faint-hearted.

Risks

Any offshore company can experience a string of dry holes. That can really crater earnings when it happens. This company is unusually good at managing that risk (at least so far). But the offshore business is expensive. Therefore, unfavorable results are often material to quarterly results, whereas discoveries take a few years to benefit quarterly results.

Any upstream company is subject to the volatility and low visibility of commodity prices. This company has been very good about keeping the breakeven point of offshore projects in the WTI $30's range. Therefore, much of the industry will suffer before this company feels the effects of a downturn. Nonetheless, a severe and sustained downturn of commodity prices can change the outlook of any upstream company.

The loss of key personnel can set the company back. This company is very public about training people for the next level and therefore appears to have a good program in place to minimize that risk. However, personnel turnover is a low visibility future event that can surprise to the downside.