I didn't see much value in BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) when I opened on this Oklahoma-based bank last year. To quickly recap, BancFirst has a nice deposit base and earns above-average returns on tangible equity ("ROTE"), but ultimately the stock was trading for 2.4x tangible book value, and that looked rich given the numerous headwinds it was facing.

As it happens, these shares have actually done quite well since then, lifted by the broader rally in regional bank stocks. While the bank has underperformed the peer group by around ten points in that time, a roughly 18% total return in just over nine months is still objectively good by normal standards.

Data by YCharts

That said, I do think the valuation remains unappealing here. BancFirst has seen some of its issues ease recently, with its net interest margin once again expanding after being pressured by higher funding costs last year. Others, such as regulatory headwinds to non-interest income, are still working their way through the income statement, while the prospect of looming interest rate cuts is a probable near-term issue. At the same time, these shares have actually become more expensive relative to tangible book value. With the outlook for earnings continuing to look soft through 2025, I leave my 'Hold' rating unchanged.

Sluggish Earnings

BancFirst's relatively soft earnings outlook was one of my key concerns when I opened on it last year. Net interest margin ("NIM") was still contracting for one, while crossing the $10 billion asset mark opened it up to the Durbin Amendment of the Dodd–Frank Act, regulating the amount of swipe fees it can collect from debit card transactions. These fees were its largest source of non-interest income last year (and around 7% of total income), with management guiding that this would cost it around $22 million in annual income.

Data Source: BancFirst Quarterly Results Releases

With that, earnings remain quite sluggish here. BancFirst reported EPS of $1.51 last quarter, down around 8% year-on-year and roughly flat quarter-on-quarter. This brought EPS for the first half of the year to $3.01, down just over 10% on the first half of 2023. Non-interest income was a significant drag, falling 8% year-on-year last quarter to $43.9 million, driven by the aforementioned reduction in swipe fees.

The picture is a little brighter elsewhere. Firstly, 'underlying' non-interest income is actually growing, with trust income, sweep fees, insurance commissions and treasury income all increasing. Furthermore, as the Durbin Amendment kicked in here at the start of Q3 2023, quarterly comps should begin to normalize from the current quarter onwards.

Secondly, funding cost pressures have eased, with the increase in deposit yields and the churn from non-interest-bearing ("NIB") accounts both continuing to moderate. BancFirst was paying 3.78% on interest-bearing deposits last quarter, up just 5bps sequentially. Similarly, NIB deposit balances totaled $3.82 billion at the end of last quarter, falling just 0.9% sequentially. This likewise represented a more modest pace of decline compared with prior quarters.

At the same time, the bank's overall earning-asset yield continues to tick up, increasing 12bps last quarter to 6.11% as loans and securities continue to reprice to the current interest rate environment. These trends have aided BancFirst's net interest margin, which was still contracting when I first covered it last year. Having bottomed at 3.67% in Q4 2023, NIM has since been expanding, increasing 6bps sequentially last quarter to 3.76%.

Data Source: BancFirst Quarterly Results Releases

Positively, BancFirst continues to grow its loan book at a solid clip, and this is driving broader growth in earning assets. Total earning asset balances averaged $11.73 billion last quarter, good for roughly 7% year-on-year growth and around 2% quarter-on-quarter. With NIM expanding alongside growing earning assets, net interest income has also returned to growth, increasing by almost 4% year-on-year last quarter to $109.9 million.

Data Source: BancFirst Quarterly Results Releases

Looking ahead, interest rate cuts appear to be looming, with the forward curve currently pointing to cuts this year and throughout 2025. BancFirst has a relatively large share of NIB balances (these were around 35% of total deposits as of last quarter) and its loan book skews to floating rate products. The bank also has a relatively limited securities portfolio (approximately 13% of total earning assets) and around 20% of earning assets sitting in cash. All of this suggests that it is likely to be asset sensitive. Said differently, its assets are likely to reprice faster than its liabilities, meaning NIM will contract when interest rates fall. This will put pressure on income in the near term.

Expenses are a bit of mixed bag. On the one hand, operating expenses increased by just over 5% year-on-year last quarter, outpacing broader inflation. On the other, BancFirst is still growing its balance sheet at a decent clip, so it is reasonable to expect a growing expense bill. Still, this could also weigh on earnings given the near-term outlook for revenue looks quite weak. I would note that the handful of sell-side analysts covering this bank only have 2025 EPS at $5.97, which is around 2% below 2024 consensus and around 6% below actual 2023 EPS of $6.34.

Valuation

While the near-term earnings outlook continues to look soft, these shares have actually become a little more expensive. The stock trades for $101.23 as I type, putting it at roughly 2.55x Q2 tangible book value per share of $39.83. This is up from roughly 2.4x TBV last time out.

Data by YCharts

Granted, BancFirst typically generates above-average profitability. That circa $6 per share in annual earnings power still maps to a roughly mid-teens ROTE given roughly $40 per share in current tangible equity. Even so, the stock's P/TBV multiple is now running around 0.3x ahead of its ten-year average, and this is with stalling near-term earnings.

Summing It Up

Income trends at BancFirst are by-and-large playing out as I expected last time out. While the recovery in NIM and the ongoing growth in earning assets is welcome, non-interest income has seen a hit from the reduction in swipe fees. While this headwind will soon begin to fade, interest rate cuts will probably lead to pressure on income in the near term. As a result, analysts continue to forecast virtually flat EPS through 2025. With the shares even more expensive than they were last time, prospective investors don't need to be in a rush to buy here. I leave my 'Hold' rating unchanged.