Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Performance Review

Major US indexes reached new record highs during the second quarter of 2024. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the period with losses, fervor for artificial intelligence ('AI') lifted the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (SP500, SPX) and NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP:IND) to solid quarterly gains. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept the federal funds target rate unchanged at a 23-year high at its May and June meetings, reducing its projected number of rate cuts for 2024 from three to one. Large-capitalization stocks collectively generated gains, while small- and mid-cap stocks generally declined, with growth faring better than value in all three market-cap tiers.

Quarterly Key Performance Drivers

Stocks Sectors HELPED Pinterest, Inc. Class A Industrials (Stock Selection) CAVA Group, Inc. Materials (Stock Selection) SiTime Corporation — HURT Repligen Corporation Health are (Stock Selection) Five Below, Inc. Consumer Discretionary (Stock Selection) Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Financials (Stock Selection) Click to enlarge

The fund underperformed its Russell Midcap Growth Index benchmark in the second quarter. In the health care sector, Repligen (RGEN) reported first-quarter financial results that disappointed investors and weighed on its stock. Profits for the biological drug manufacturer continued to be impacted by a decline in COVID-related revenue along with general weakness in the bioprocessing industry. We believe that bioproduction is an attractive place to invest given the predictability of revenues and the long-term growth profile from the adoption of more complex drugs. Consumer discretionary sector performance was pressured by discount retailer Five Below (FIVE). The company reported a decline in first-quarter earnings due to a slowdown in comparable store sales due, in part, to weak discretionary spending. We believe the company’s strategies are sound and the current low-demand environment should turn around as the economy strengthens. Conversely, Pinterest (PINS) was a leading contributor in the communication services sector. The image social media company reported strong acceleration in revenue growth during the first quarter due to an increase in active users and the use of AI to help drive greater returns for advertisers.

One-Month Key Performance Drivers

Stocks Sectors HELPED Wingstop, Inc. Utilities (Lack of Exposure) Fair Isaac Corporation — Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. — HURT Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Consumer Staples (Stock Selection, Overweight) FANATICS HOLDINGS INC Financials (Stock Selection) Celsius Holdings, Inc. Consumer Discretionary (Stock Selection) Click to enlarge

The fund’s return was positive but lagged the benchmark in June. At the stock level, Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) shares experienced a downturn after its chief executive officer departed, which weighed on investor sentiment. The consumer staples sector’s underperformance versus the benchmark was largely due to a position in Celsius Holding (CELH). The energy drink company has been experiencing softening sales trends, which has weighed on its stock. In contrast, Wingstop (WING) was a leading contributor in the consumer discretionary sector. The fast-casual restaurant chain has been improving its supply-chain initiatives and expanding into new markets, benefiting its stock.

Outlook & Strategy

US inflation showed signs of easing during the quarter, though it remained above the Fed’s target level. We expect inflation to continue to gradually moderate, possibly allowing for a rate reduction later in the year. As the scope of the equity market broadens, we anticipate several appealing secular themes to unfold. For example, companies in many sectors are adopting digital transformation and AI as management teams see the benefits it provides, such as improved efficiency and reduced business expenses. We then seek companies that, in our view, are driving or benefiting from these trends and have sustainable competitive advantages. These advantages often manifest themselves in exceptional growth, profitability, consistency or, ideally, all three.

We remain excited about compelling innovations within the medical technology space, including surgical robotics and bioprocessing systems. We see potential in several companies that are playing leading roles in society’s ongoing energy transition and digital transformation. We also expect enterprise technology companies to play a leading role in driving corporate productivity, which includes advances in AI tools and business solutions. There is innovation taking place across virtually every economic sector, which bodes well for small and mid-cap companies, in our view. We believe small- and mid-cap growth companies offer some of the most compelling long-term investments as they disrupt existing markets and their innovation creates new market opportunities. Identifying companies early on in their maturation phase can potentially generate powerful economic returns, in our view.