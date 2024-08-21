Look Out Bears, This Market Is No Longer A One-Trick Pony

Gelpi/iStock via Getty Images

A ninth day in a row of gains was too much to ask of the S&P 500, but it looked more like a day of rest than any meaningful selling in advance of Chairman Powell’s highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole at 10 am on Friday. Investors will be looking for confirmation that the Fed intends to lower interest rates at its September meeting. Some pundits have suggested that he will continue with a hawkish tilt, but I think the meeting is too close, and the economic data since the Fed’s last meeting has clearly softened, along with another better-than-expected CPI report. I seriously doubt he will overtly state that the Fed will cut rates, but he is likely to lean more dovish than hawkish, which markets should welcome.

The latest datapoint that bears are likely to pounce on is this morning’s preliminary benchmark revision to the estimates for job growth through March of this year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the economy created an average of 242,000 jobs per month during the 12 months prior. Some firms on Wall Street estimate a downward revision could be as large as one million, which they say would indicate that the Fed is way behind in easing monetary policy. A more realistic number is around 50,000 fewer jobs per month, but even if it was reduced to 158,000, that is still more than enough to absorb labor market growth. There is nothing nefarious about the revision either because the BLS always overestimates or underestimates job growth, but it tends to be more extreme at turning points in the business cycle, due to its estimate of how many new businesses were created (birth/death model).

Regardless of the direction and number of jobs in the revision, the main reason we track job growth or loss is to give us a better idea of consumption growth. Job creation is not an input for the rate of economic growth. Our growth is primarily a function of consumer spending. It is consumer spending that is the primary fuel for job growth and not the other way around. Therefore, to draw any conclusions about the rate of economic growth from this benchmark revision, which is stale data, is ridiculous. If it is a large number, it will not result in an adjustment to the year-over-year rate of inflation-adjusted spending, which is my most important leading economic indicator. Still, I would prepare for the bear camp to make a mountain out of a mole hill by asserting that a large revision reignites the growth scare. It should not.

In more current news that looks forward, the market is starting to broaden its wings again. In a sign of vitality, not only did the equally weighted S&P 500 achieve a new all-time high on Monday, but the S&P 500 index that excludes the Magnificent 7 has now hit an all-time high. This bull market is no longer a one-trick pony.

Stocks beyond the technology behemoths are now climbing higher, and since the market serves as a discounting mechanism for the economy, that is extremely good news. Especially since the euphoria behind artificial intelligence has started to wane modestly, leading to profit taking in the tech sector. As unsustainably high earnings growth rates for AI-fueled tech slows this year, the growth rates for the remaining sectors are increasing. That is why we are seeing fits and starts of a rotation from the leaders to the laggards.

You can see this happening over the past two months in the returns for small-cap stocks (IWM), the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), the S&P 500 (SPY), and the equal weight S&P 500 (RSP). Small-cap stocks, which are more domestically focused, are leading this bull market, while technology is the clear laggard. I expect this outperformance to continue as we move into the next phase of the expansion when the Fed starts to cut rates.

This improvement in breadth is what I view as the middle innings of the bull market, coincident with a mid-cycle slowdown in the economy. The major market index gains are likely to slow, as the largest companies weigh on those indexes, but the improvement in breadth should still result in a continuation of the uptrend.