Investment Thesis

Sodium-Ion batteries will revolutionize the EV battery market, structurally reducing long-term lithium demand and with it, the prospects of producers such as Albemarle (NYSE:ALB). Sodium offers a more accessible, cheaper, and more reliable alternative than lithium. The shift into sodium has accelerated since the end of 2023, with 9 new startups focusing on sodium-ion battery technology closing $10m+ funding rounds. Larger players are also getting into the mix, as was highlighted by BYD’s $1.4 billion investment in its Xuzhou lower-range EV factory.

The acceleration in funding and development should spur Sodium-ion battery production to make significant inroads in capturing market share of light utility vehicles, smaller EVs, structural changes that are not reflected in Albemarle's current valuation. In addition, Albemarle's higher valuation than competitors, more aggressive growth plans despite persistent losses, and position as a US-based company in an increasingly China-dominated industry renders it particularly vulnerable to these shifts in the battery market.

Background

Albermarle is a US-focused chemical products company with a particularly large focus on the lithium sector, with about a 10% world market share. Other companies with significant lithium exposure include Chile-based Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM), China-based Ganfeng Lithium Group, and Australia’s Mineral Resources Group (Malry).

Albemarle's operations are broken down into three areas: specialties, energy storage, and Kejten. The specialties segment provides lithium solutions across energy, mobility, connectivity, and health but is particularly focused on the electric vehicles sector. Energy storage focuses on the development of energy specialties focusing on Albermarle’s bromine and specialized lithium solutions in sectors such as organic chemistry, application knowledge, and process technology. Kejten is the company’s petrochemicals business. The Energy Storage segment is by far the most important, accounting for approximately 75% of the company’s revenue, with total lithium sales accounting for 90% of that segment (67.5% of total revenue). In the energy storage market, about 60% of lithium is used for EVs, resulting in a highly correlated relationship between EV demand and Albemarle earnings.

Technical Developments

Sodium and lithium batteries both work by transferring ions between electrodes during charging and discharging, thereby storing and releasing energy. Lithium batteries offer higher energy density and efficiency, making them more suitable for applications requiring compact, lightweight power sources. However, both technologies use fundamentally the same production process, resulting in a similar assembly and manufacturing base.

Sodium as an emerging alternative to lithium-ion batteries offers several advantages. Sodium is a more abundant and cost-effective option than lithium, as sodium is over 1000 times more abundant in the earth’s crust and easily extractable from soda ash or seawater. In addition, whereas lithium production is dependent on production in only a few geopolitically fraught regions, sodium can relatively easily be extracted from seawater as a byproduct of desalination or from soda ash. Albemarle's lithium ​mines are located in Australia, Chile, and China, with deposits in China and Chile particularly subject to political pressure. By contrast, the largest soda ash deposits are easily accessible in the continental US.

Sodium-ion battery generation also offers considerable cost advantages, costing only approximately $87 per kilowatt-hour, and is expected to drop to the $40-$50 range by the end of the decade. Meanwhile, the average lithium battery cost per kilowatt-hour is $139. In addition, Sodium batteries can operate in a wider temperature range, as well as recharge in considerably less time. These two advantages alone could be material in helping solve adoption fears in the consumer EV auto market.

Sodium batteries are also improving their reliability over time. For instance, companies like Faradion and CATL have made significant strides in enhancing the energy density and longevity of sodium-ion batteries. Moreover, sodium-ion batteries tend to have better thermal stability. and are less prone to overheating. Overall, sodium offers a cheaper, safer, and more reliable alternative to lithium.

Lithium batteries have traditionally been used due to the higher energy density enabling a greater vehicle range. However, as new and better technology reduces the overriding importance of “range anxiety” for EV consumers, sodium offers many advantages. Leading battery manufacturers have been the first to capitalize on these trends. For example, BYD’s newest factory is capable of producing the sodium-powered Seagull at a price tag of only $11,000 with a range of 190 miles.

The pace of sodium development is only accelerating. Last May, BYD announced a $1.4 billion partnership with Huahai to produce sodium-ion batteries in the aforementioned Xuzhou factory. Developments in the sector are not limited to China and represent threats to virtually all of Alb’s lithium applications. For example, Natron Technologies invested $300 million last April in creating a US manufacturing base targeting Sodium-ion batteries specifically for data center customers to address their energy storage needs, directly competing with another component of Albemarle's business. Overall, these recent developments by sodium-ion innovators around the world pose a direct threat to Albemarle's business operations.

Valuation & Outlook

Albermarle’s stock price has declined roughly 75% since its 2022 high, reflecting an earnings decline from $2.7 billion in 2022 to a net loss of $188 million in Q2, 2024. Despite these declines, the company maintains a market cap of $9.72 billion on $7.64 billion in revenue and an operating margin of -13.69%. In addition, the 5-year expected PEG Ratio is 5.35, representing considerable optimism about the company’s ability to generate long-term cash flow. Competitors such as Malry have EBITDA of $1.3 billion on $4.94 billion in revenue, yet have a market cap of only $5.78 billion. Despite having a more proven ability to generate cash and return revenue to shareholders, investors have continued to value Albemarle at a considerable premium to competitors, reflecting confidence in its ability to generate long-term growth.

Albemarle's unit-specific results do not reflect such optimistic long-term outcomes. A 75.7% year-over-year decline in Energy Storage adjusted EBITDA had resulted in an enormous drop in earnings for the company, with a loss of $1.96 EPS after running a profit of $13.41 EPS in 2023 and $22.97 in 2022. In addition, Albemarle business units less exposed to the EV sector have also suffered earnings declines, with 10% and 11.8% declines in Specialties and Kejten respectively. In spite of this enormous year-over-year declines, management has considerably increased capital expenditures.

Additionally, a nearly 40% increase in CapEx Increase from $1.3 billion for FY 2023 to $1.8 billion in FY 2024 represents a significant confidence on the behalf of management of lithium’s long-term potential. With earnings down across even non EV-exposed sectors, Albemarle's management’s optimism in the face of new competitive threats and a persistent decline in earnings seems misguided.

In addition, Albemarle suffers from a market increasingly reliant on demand from China-based manufacturers, rendering the supply chains extraordinarily vulnerable to geopolitical conflict. Already, the US has placed tariffs on battery products not made in the US, while China limits domestic market access to foreign-made producers. In such a geopolitically fraught environment, domestic Chinese producers such as Ganfeng Lithium Group (OTCPK:GNENF) have a natural advantage in a China-dominated market. For example, Albemarle has large lithium conversion sites located in Chengdu, Dalian, Meishan, Xiyu, and Qinzhou, of which Xiyu and Qinzhou are specifically focused on making battery-grade lithium operations. This heavy exposure to China in the face of more geopolitically adept competitors further limits confidence in Albemarle's ability to dominate the remaining lithium market long-term.

Albemarle's management taking a ‘bury your head in the sand’ approach to the looming existential threats. They acknowledge the near-term issues in their forecasting of a decline in lithium prices throughout the mid-2020s, but then project a long-term recovery and stabilization in prices without a valid thesis. Notwithstanding the threat posed by sodium-ion technology, their latest earnings report fails to mention it a single time, and only as the most vague reference to ‘non-lithium battery technologies’ buried in a boilerplate risk factor. The Albemarle Q1 earnings presents a “low-case” scenario of $15, which is a nearly 50% premium to current market prices. I believe that this assumption of a price recovery in the medium-to-long term is not reflected by changing market conditions, continued uncertainty over Chinese demand, as well as concerns over lithium oversupply.

The lithium market will continue towards oversupply as sodium-ion batteries mark inroads in passenger cars, two-wheelers, and cheaper, low-range vehicles. Leaving only the high-performance end of the market (sports cars and trucks) available for lithium supply. After the supply chain disruptions in the auto sector during COVID, car and truck producers will quickly embrace the sodium-ion alternative to lithium, thereby reducing their geopolitical risk exposure to the space all while improving the environmental profile of their goods.

Already, the strongest movement towards sodium batteries have come from the battery manufacturers themselves, rather than from consumers. As battery technology improves and range anxiety becomes a less pertinent concern given increasing performance from sodium-ion cars, I believe sodium-ion battery adoption will only accelerate up the automobile value chain.

Risks

The short-term price of lithium and correspondingly, the price of Albemarle stock, is dependent on a number of factors beyond the influence of sodium-ion development. For example, the price of lithium has already dropped over 75% over the last two years, primarily due to oversupply in the Chinese EV market, a critical component of the global market. Given these market conditions, a short proposition is much riskier for a company that has already faced such an intense decline. However, a long-term demand recovery is still baked into model assumptions for Albemarle stock price.

Short-term volatility in EV demand could have considerable price fluctuations for lithium, and an Albemarle short does have upside risk potential, either from near-term geopolitical shocks constraining supply before sodium-ion adoption has had time to take hold or if demand quickly increases from a sudden recovery of the Chinese EV market. An upswing in EV adoption from Europe or the US could also lead to higher demand for Albemarle's product. In addition, should more US regulations limit the role of Chinese producers and suppliers in the US EV supply chain, Albemarle's position as the preeminent US-based lithium supplier could lead to more short-term product demand.

In order to mitigate these short-term concerns, an ideal trading option would involve buying long-dated puts rather than directly shorting the stock. This would allow for several years of price fluctuations while maintaining the negative outlook.

Changes in US government regulations, particularly in the advent of an administration change after the 2024 US Presidential election, could result in new policies lowering the demand for batteries of all kinds. For example, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) turbocharged demand for innovative types of green energy and the corresponding demand for energy storage sectors. Congressional attempts to repeal the IRA or limit eligibility for benefits could lead to slowdowns for all forms of alternative energy. However, I believe there to be bipartisan support for many energy subsidies in the IRA, especially given that two-thirds of IRA spending went to Republican-held congressional districts, further limiting the risks of drastic policy change.

Conclusion

I believe that the rise of sodium-ion batteries poses a significant long-term threat to Albemarle's business model, given its heavy reliance on lithium products and EVs and relatively few prospects for diversification. Recent investments into research labs and manufacturing facilities have only accelerated the development of Sodium-ion batteries, with billions of dollars of funding across dozens of companies, particularly in the US and China.

Given supply constraints, environmental friendliness, cost advantages, and reliability, I believe auto OEMs will eventually lead the charge away from lithium to sodium for all but the most demanding applications, even given the lower energy density of sodium. Although this transition could be impacted by short-term and political turmoil in the EV market, the lithium market’s long-term potential is not accurately reflected in Albermarle’s stock price. Given high valuations despite cash flow issues, management’s blindness to the competitive threat, and little prospect of revenue diversification, despite an already depressed stock price, Albemarle has further to fall.