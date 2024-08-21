Johnny Greig/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The market behavior of industrial companies exposed to short-cycle end-markets has been, well, weird. Despite ample evidence of slowing end-market demand and increased caution around capex/expansion plans, investors have chosen to believe in an “it won’t be so bad” thesis in many cases, and the industrial sector has held up well. In certain cases, though, the market has sold off stocks on fears of near-term revenue weakness and margin contraction, and that brings me to Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Despite management continuing to execute on a multiyear plan to transition the company toward intelligent motion and automation while also improving operating efficiency and margins, the stock has been treated like a more generic short-cycle name. Weaker guidance for FY’25 and the next quarter certainly didn’t help, but I think this may prove to be a case where Columbus McKinnon was simply early (or honest) in getting ahead of more challenging conditions for the next 6-12 months.

Whatever the case, CMCO shares are down about 10% since my last update, lagging the mid-teens growth of the broader industrial space, the nearly 20% improvement in the S&P Machinery index, and peers/rivals like KION (OTCPK:KIGRY) and Regal Rexnord (RRX). I remain bullish on the company’s transition toward a higher-margin, higher-value-add model (including more automation) and its ability to leverage further investments into automation across a range of end-markets (including biopharma, food/beverage, and e-commerce), and I believe the shares should trade in the high-$40s today.

Looking Back At FQ1 Results

I’d call CMCO’s fiscal first quarter respectable, but not exactly thesis-changing for a market worried about a slowdown driven by weaker short-cycle markets.

Revenue rose 2% as reported and a little less than 1% in organic terms, coming in just a bit under sell-side expectations. With the larger industrial sector seeing organic revenue growth closer to 3% (albeit with more than a few companies reporting contraction), I can understand that this wasn’t a particularly rousing performance for many investors.

Pricing drove the growth, with a slight (sub-1% contraction in volume), with organic growth flat in the U.S. and up about 2% outside the U.S. By end market, short-cycle declined about 2%, while project-oriented business grew 4%. Precision conveyance remained strong (up 10%), while lifting was also above average at 3%. Management didn’t call out automation or linear motion specifically, but rough back-of-the-envelope math suggests a mid-single-digit decline there, which would actually be pretty solid compared to what many companies in those markets have been reporting.

Gross margin improved more than a point on an adjusted basis (to 38%), with EBITDA up 2% (to $37.5M), very slightly ahead of expectations, and margin flat at 15.6%. Operating income declined slightly on an adjusted basis, with margin down 20bp to 10.7%. The primary driver of operating margin pressure was costs associated with a new factory ramp in Mexico and further consolidation/restructuring actions.

Orders Tell A Familiar Tale

Regular readers of mine know I often write about industrial names, and that my view for some time has been that there’s more underlying weakness in short-cycle end-markets than the market has wanted to believe. That’s starting to become more apparent, though, with weaker macroeconomic indicators (like ISM) and warnings/guidance revisions from industrial companies noting weaker end-market demand and a lot of customer caution and uncertainty in the face of weakening spending, higher rates, and uncertainties around the upcoming election.

CMCO’s order trajectory supports this. Orders declined 1% yoy and about 2% qoq, with a book-to-bill of 1.05x. Hardly disastrous to be sure, but certainly evidence of a weaker end-market environment across a range of end-markets. To that end, while precision conveying orders were up mid-single-digits (as were lifting and linear motion), management didn’t really call out any markets as strong beyond oil/gas (which makes sense as a late-cycle market). Likewise, improving orders in linear motion does seem to directionally match what appear to be improving trends in some areas of factory automation/motion.

I’d also note that short-cycle orders were up 3%, while project orders declined 5%. Given that there’s usually a lag between orders and revenue (and some customers are apparently pushing out deliveries), this broadly fits my view of a “weak now, stronger in 2025) outlook for short-cycle markets, particularly given that manufacturing construction remains healthy (and new factories need new material handling equipment).

Backlog did decline 18% year over year, and while that may sound scary, it’s worth remembering that CMCO has been carrying an above-average backlog since the pandemic and is still about $50M above normalized levels. Delivering on these orders should offer a bit of a buffer to weaker current end-market conditions, but the reported backlog figures may look weak in the coming quarters as a result.

Executing On The Plan

I’ve been impressed for years by how well the company has executed on an improvement plan first laid out by then-CEO Mark Morelli and expanded/refined by current CEO David Wilson. This plan has seen the company prioritize a move toward more value-added solutions (more automation and intelligent systems), as well as maximizing operational efficiency to set a path toward stronger growth and margins (including a 20%+ EBITDA margin target).

Not a lot has changed with this plan. Management is continuing to refine the manufacturing footprint, and is underway with a reshuffling that will see a net reduction of four sites that should unlock further margin leverage (I believe management has guided to two points of leverage). The company also continues to focus on customer satisfaction, noting a double-digit increase in its Net Promoter Score for FY’24.

M&A has long been a part of this plan, and while debt is still higher than management would like, it sounds as if they’re still open for business where M&A is concerned. Bolt-on deals to add capabilities in areas like actuation and robotics would likely be preferred, but I could see the company doing select deals in lifting to access markets or products it doesn’t currently serve.

The Outlook

Between weaker end-markets and some disruptions from facility consolidations, this won’t be a year to celebrate for CMCO. Revenue is likely to grow around 1%, and I can still see some downside risk here if the economy weakens further. I do expect reacceleration in 2025, though, and I’m expecting close to 5% organic revenue growth over the following three years and long-term annualized growth around 4%. I’d be surprised if there weren’t needle-moving deals along the way, but I don’t model in M&A for CMCO.

On the margin side, headwinds from weaker activity and facility closure/ramp costs will weigh on results, but I believe the company is still likely to see expansion on the back of past improvements put into place. With that, I expect EBITDA margin to be comfortably within the 16%’s for this fiscal year, expanding to close to 18% the year after. I think 20% margin in three or four years may be too much to expect, but I think CMCO can get close.

At the free cash flow line, I see the above translating into high single-digit FCF margins for the next few years, with improvement into the low double-digits thereafter. That should support normalized FCF growth of close to 10% over the long term.

Discounted cash flow modeling gets me to a fair value of about $48 today. Near-term pressures on profitability hit my EV/EBITDA modeling a bit, taking the forward multiple down to 10.5x, but that still gives me a fair value close to $47 on my FY’25 EBITDA estimate.

The Bottom Line

I appreciate caution and concern around companies with short-cycle industrial exposure, but I think CMCO has been sold down too far, and I think the current valuation doesn’t give enough credit for the ongoing business transformation. This isn’t the next Nvidia (NVDA) and I don’t think CMCO is leveraged to automation growth in quite the same way that a company like Rockwell (ROK) or Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) is, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a solid outlook for profitable growth. Given all of that, I think this is a name worth some consideration now ahead of a recovery in short-cycle demand in 2025.