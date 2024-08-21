Unloved Columbus McKinnon Deserves Another Look Ahead Of A Short-Cycle Recovery

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.9K Followers

Summary

  • Columbus McKinnon's fiscal Q1 results showed minimal revenue growth, driven by pricing, with slight volume contraction. Gross margin improved, and EBITDA beat modestly, but operating margin was pressured by facility transition costs.
  • Orders declined, reflecting weaker end-market conditions, but short-cycle markets may be nearing the bottom of the cycle, giving CMCO leverage to market recoveries and expansion into new markets.
  • The Street seems to be underrating the value of the company's mix shift toward precision conveyance, automation, and industrial motion, as these are key enabling technologies for factory automation.
  • Mid-single-digit revenue growth and further margin leverage (delivering nearly 10% FCF growth) can support a fair value in the high $40s.

Early 30s male worker operating computer in milk factory

Johnny Greig/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The market behavior of industrial companies exposed to short-cycle end-markets has been, well, weird. Despite ample evidence of slowing end-market demand and increased caution around capex/expansion plans, investors have chosen to believe in an “it won’t be so bad” thesis

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

