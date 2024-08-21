COO7

As the new football season kicks off, Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares have broken to new August highs in a rare show of relative strength. Indeed, the share price has been slowly climbing higher since I last wrote about MANU in March and called for a bounce to target $17-18. The current price of $17.65 looks around fair value on the chart, but that doesn't mean the rally has to stop there. This article looks at why sentiment is improving and can drive another leg higher despite the sluggish financial performance.

Uninspiring Financials

Q3 earnings were released on the 10th July and were a disappointment, mostly due to the match schedules.

Broadcasting Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £37.5 million, a decrease of £13.2 million, or 26.0%, over the prior year quarter, due to the men’s first team playing in fewer matches in the quarter, in both continental and domestic competitions. Matchday Matchday revenue for the quarter was £29.6 million, a decrease of £20.3 million, or 40.7%, over the prior year quarter, due to playing 9 fewer home matches in the current year quarter, compared to the prior year quarter.

Q3 earnings (Manchester United)

Despite the poor quarter, the 9-month figures continue to show reasonable growth and guidance was revised higher to the upper part of previous estimates.

For fiscal 2024, the Company is revising its previously provided revenue guidance to an expected record of approximately £660 million, in line with the previously provided range of £635 million to £665 million.

This doesn't disguise the fact MANU is still losing money. Yet, it's not quite as bad as the above table suggests.

Exceptional items for the quarter were a cost of £30.3 million. This comprises of costs incurred in relation to the sale of 27.7% of the Group’s voting rights to Trawlers Limited, an entity wholly owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. This follows approval of the deal by the Football Association and the Premier League in the quarter.

Indeed, Q2 results showed MANU were making a rare operating profit.

Overall, the Q3 results were not as bad as they first seemed, and Q4 results should confirm record FY revenues. Moreover, the market seemed to like the release and rallied on July 10th by around 5%.

Daily Chart (TradingView)

That said, I don't think earnings are exciting enough to drive a substantial rally. Assuming the £660M revenue record is reached, it is only 1.75% higher than FY23's £648.4. Growth is not even keeping up with inflation.

Sentiment Could Drive Prices

The bar has been set quite low for financial performance, and the same could be said for the first team performance. Expectations for the season are muted following an 8th place finish last year. Indeed, reports suggest manager Ten-Haag is under no pressure to secure a top four spot and Champions League football, as Ratcliffe prioritizes performance and progression of the team rather than results. This may be a wise long-term approach that takes some pressure off the team, but make no mistake: a team of Manchester United's stature needs results.

A top four spot finish for the team would exceed expectations, and there is hope for a decent run in the Europa League. Either of these could help the MANU rally continue, but I think the best chance for further gains comes from the improving sentiment at the club following Ratcliffe's involvement.

“Rebuild,” “overhaul,” and “change” are keywords which keep cropping up when Ratcliffe's actions and plans are mentioned. Ratcliffe has already overhauled the boardroom, invested £50M in modernizing the training facilities at Carrington, and is considering building a new 100,000 seater stadium. There is also plenty of talk of rebuilding the first team, and Ratcliffe has warned it may take 2-3 summer transfer windows to get the ideal team in place.

Most people involved with the club would agree changes were needed, as the Glazer ownership has led to stagnation on and off the pitch. The major rebuild is therefore lifting spirits. Ratcliffe is a very successful businessman who has the ambition, drive, and finances to get things done. Whether he succeeds in taking Manchester United back to the top of the Premier League is debatable, but things seem to be at least moving in the right direction for this to happen.

Technicals Breaking Out

As mentioned earlier, my target for this rally was the $17-18 area, and I think this is where MANU will eventually settle. Prices have been contained in a range for over a decade and don't look like breaking out beyond this range given revenue growth is lagging inflation. Oscillations around the 200-week MA in the $17 are likely to continue.

Weekly Chart (TradingView)

However, sentiment can be a strong driver of share prices in the short-to-medium-term. MANU has broken to 2024 highs above $17.30 resistance as optimism over the new season and the “rebuild” have attracted buyers.

Technicals (TradingView)

There is some trend line resistance in the $18 area, but this can be broken for a new target of $19-20 for a gain of around 10%. Further gains from that point would likely hinge on the team's performance, as Q4 earnings aren't likely to add any fresh catalysts.

Risks

Medium-term, the outlook hinges on the team's performance. A run of poor results could sour sentiment quickly and lead to a retrace of the rally.

The near-term risk is the break to new highs fails and leads to a drop back through $17.3 towards $16 again.

Conclusions

A new season is starting with a new-look Manchester United plc team, a new boardroom, and a sense of major change. The “rebuild” sparked by Ratcliffe's involvement may lift the share price further despite the sluggish financials, and the recent break-out to new 2024 highs could continue to the $19-20 area.