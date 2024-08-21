Performance Review
- Major US indexes reached new record highs during the second quarter of 2024. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the period with losses, fervor for artificial intelligence lifted the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and NASDAQ Composite Index to solid quarterly gains. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept the federal funds target rate unchanged at a 23-year high at its May and June meetings, reducing its projected number of rate cuts for 2024 from three to one. Large-capitalization stocks collectively generated gains, while small- and mid-cap stocks generally declined, with growth faring better than value in all three market-cap tiers.
Quarterly Key Performance Drivers
|
Stocks
|
Sectors
|
HELPED
|
Insmed Incorporated (INSM)
|
Consumer Discretionary (Stock Selection)
|
Onto Innovation, Inc. (ONTO)
|
Materials (Lack of Exposure)
|
AAR CORP. (AIR)
|
—
|
HURT
|
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)
|
Health Care (Stock Selection)
|
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT)
|
Industrials (Stock Selection)
|
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)
|
Consumer Staples (Stock Selection)
- The fund’s return was negative for the quarter and underperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index benchmark. A leading sector detractor from relative results was health care, where an off-benchmark investment in Inspire Medical Systems hindered performance. The company designs, manufactures and markets minimally invasive solutions for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. Its share price declined following news that a new class of weight-loss drugs, which includes Ozempic and Tirzepatide, may reduce the severity of sleep apnea, thereby potentially impacting demand for Inspire Medical Systems’ therapies.
- Also in the health care sector, the shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals declined following the failure of its clinical trial for an experimental retinal-disease treatment for patients with diabetic eye disease. The trial failed to show an appreciable benefit over a placebo—a finding that competitor Ocular Therapeutics (not held by the fund) reported back in April, which sent EyePoint’s shares sharply lower at the time.
- In contrast, the health care sector benefited from a position in Insmed, a global biopharmaceutical company with a focus on rare diseases. The company’s share price more than doubled after a public offering in May and an announcement of positive results linked to its pipeline drug aimed at treating bronchiectasis.
One-Month Key Performance Drivers
|
Stocks
|
Sectors
|
HELPED
|
Wingstop, Inc. (WING)
|
Materials (Lack of Exposure)
|
Insmed Incorporated
|
Financials (Stock Selection)
|
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)
|
Consumer Discretionary (Stock Selection)
|
HURT
|
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
|
Information Technology (Stock Selection)
|
Liberty Energy, Inc. Class A (LBRT)
|
Health Care (Stock Selection)
|
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.
|
Energy (Stock Selection)
- The fund’s return also underperformed its benchmark index in June. In the information technology sector, the shares of Lattice Semiconductor experienced a downturn after its chief executive officer departed, which weighed on investor sentiment.
- Softening industry activity trends have been weighing on the shares of Liberty Energy in the energy sector. However, the oilfield services company expects improved activity levels among its customers going forward, primarily owing to higher utilization and favorable weather-related trends.
- In contrast, Wingstop was a top contributor in the consumer discretionary sector. The fast-casual restaurant chain has been improving its supply chain initiatives and expanding into new markets, which has been positive for its stock.
Outlook & Strategy
- US inflation showed signs of easing during the quarter, though it remained above the Fed’s target level. We expect inflation to continue to gradually moderate, possibly allowing for a rate reduction later in the year. As the scope of the equity market broadens, we anticipate several appealing secular themes to help drive performance. For example, we remain excited about compelling innovations within the medical technology space, including surgical robotics and bioprocessing systems. We see potential in several companies that are playing leading roles in society’s ongoing energy transition and digital transformation. We also expect enterprise technology companies to play a leading role in driving corporate productivity, which includes advances in AI tools and business solutions.
- Against this backdrop, we continue our efforts to increase the quality of the portfolio and reduce duration somewhat. Our positioning reflects a more constructive view of the long-term backdrop for smaller-capitalization stocks than what is generally reflected in their stock prices. We believe our long-term approach allows us to ignore the short-term noise that often causes stock-price volatility and gives us an opening to initiate, or add to, positions.
Fund Details
|
Inception Date
|
05/01/2000
|
Benchmark
|
Russell 2000 Growth Index, S&P 500 Index
Fund Description
The fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies with market capitalizations of generally less than $1.5 billion, or the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000® Index, whichever is greater, at the time of purchase.
Performance Data
Average Annual Total Returns1 (%) at NAV
|
1 Mth
|
3 Mths
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Year
|
10 Year
|
Since Inception
|
Inception Date
|
Advisor Class - With Sales Chargesa
|
-1.22
|
-3.85
|
14.56
|
-5.37
|
7.15
|
7.80
|
7.97
|
05/01/2000
|
Advisor Class - Without Sales Chargesa
|
-1.22
|
-3.85
|
14.56
|
-5.37
|
7.15
|
7.80
|
7.97
|
05/01/2000
|
Class A - With Sales Chargesa
|
-6.65
|
-9.16
|
7.99
|
-7.37
|
5.68
|
6.92
|
7.43
|
05/01/2000
|
Class A - Without Sales Chargesa
|
-1.21
|
-3.90
|
14.28
|
-5.61
|
6.88
|
7.53
|
7.68
|
05/01/2000
|
Russell 2000 Growth Index
|
-0.17
|
-2.92
|
9.14
|
-4.86
|
6.16
|
7.39
|
5.54
|
-
|
S&P 500 Index
|
3.59
|
4.28
|
24.56
|
10.01
|
15.04
|
12.86
|
7.60
|
-
|
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. Principal value and investment returns will fluctuate, and investors’ shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Performance would have been lower if fees had not been waived in various periods. Total returns assume the reinvestment of all distributions and the deduction of all fund expenses. Returns for periods of less than one year are not annualized. All classes of shares may not be available to all investors or through all distribution channels. For current month-end performance, please call Franklin Templeton at (800) DIAL BEN/(800) 342-5236 or visit www.franklintempleton.com.
An investor cannot invest directly in an index, and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges.
The Russell 2000 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-cap growth segment of the U.S. equity universe. Source: FTSE.
The S&P 500 Index features 500 leading U.S. publicly traded companies, with a primary emphasis on market capitalization. Source: © S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. All rights reserved.
Portfolio Diversification
|
Top Equity Issuers
% of Total
|
Top Holdings
|
%
|
ONTO INNOVATION INC (ONTO)
|
2.76
|
BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC (BWXT)
|
2.63
|
BELLRING BRANDS INC (BRBR)
|
2.24
|
MONDAY.COM LTD
|
2.11
|
AAR CORP
|
2.10
|
ARCOSA INC (ACA)
|
2.08
|
FRESHPET INC (FRPT)
|
1.95
|
WINGSTOP INC (WING)
|
1.90
|
INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP (ITGR)
|
1.83
|
RED ROCK RESORTS INC (RRR)
|
1.83
Investment Team
Michael McCarthy, CFA & Brad Carris, CFA
|
Footnote
Periods shorter than one year are shown as cumulative total returns.
What Are The Risks?
All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Small- and mid-cap stocks involve greater risks and volatility than large-cap stocks. The investment style may become out of favor, which may have a negative impact on performance. To the extent the portfolio invests in a concentration of certain securities, regions or industries, it is subject to increased volatility. Liquidity risk exists when securities or other investments become more difficult to sell, or are unable to be sold, at the price at which they have been valued. The manager may consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the research or investment process; however, ESG considerations may not be a determinative factor in security selection. In addition, the manager may not assess every investment for ESG criteria, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated. These and other risks are discussed in the fund’s prospectus.
Important Information
The information provided is not a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, market, industry, security or fund. Because market and economic conditions are subject to change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of this material and may change without notice.
Before investing, carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can find this and other information in each prospectus, or summary prospectus, if available, at www.franklintempleton.com.
Franklin Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.
CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Source: FactSet. Important data provider notices and terms available at www.franklintempletondatasources.com.
a. Gross expenses are the fund’s total annual operating expenses as of the fund’s prospectus available at the time of publication. Actual expenses may be higher and may impact portfolio returns. Net expenses reflect contractual fee waivers, expense caps and/or reimbursements, which cannot be terminated prior to 08/31/2024 without Board consent. Additional amounts may be voluntarily waived and/or reimbursed and may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice.
