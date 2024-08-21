Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Performance Review
- Ongoing enthusiasm about artificial intelligence helped drive gains in US equity markets during the second quarter of 2024, as measured by the Russell 1000 Index. Investor expectations that the US Federal Reserve could potentially cut interest rates in the second half of the year further aided investor sentiment. Small-cap stocks underperformed their larger US counterparts during the quarter, however.
Quarterly Key Performance Drivers
|
Stocks
|
Sectors
|
HELPED
|
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)
|
Information Technology (Stock Selection)
|
ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW)
|
Health Care (Underweight)
|
QinetiQ Group PLC (OTCPK:QNTQF)
|
Consumer Staples (Stock Selection)
|
HURT
|
Vestis corp. (VSTS)
|
Industrials (Stock Selection)
|
Regal Rexnord Corp. (RRX)
|
Materials (Stock Selection)
|
Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)
|
Energy (Stock Selection)
- Restaurant operator Brinker was a notable contributor during the period. Brinker is currently seeing improved brand momentum as it benefits from the various initiatives put in place by the new chief executive to improve food quality, dining service and experience, and brand relevance. This has led to strong traffic trends at its core Chili's brand, which has seen traffic accelerate from underperforming to outperforming the industry. As a result, Brinker raised its full-year earnings per share guidance and has seen earnings forecasts improve during the period.
- ACI Worldwide, a payment systems company, contributed to the results during the period. The company has secured new contracts in the banking sector and is experiencing growing demand. In addition, ACI announced a new share repurchase program in June, which represents about 10% of its shares outstanding.
- Vestis, a uniform rental company that was recently spun-off from Aramark, reported highly disappointing results, causing the company to lower its guidance for the full year and cut the longer-term targets that were issued prior to the spin-off last fall. Weaker-than-expected service levels coupled with price increases led to a detrimental impact of higher-than-expected customer attrition.
Outlook & Strategy
- The US economic climate continues to normalize as we move out of the post-COVID era. Low unemployment and easing inflation remain consistent and the economic outlook is decent, although prices are elevated compared to prior years, weighing on pockets of consumer spending. Travel expenditures have fallen from post-COVID highs, small businesses are feeling a pinch, and the lower-end consumer continues to bargain shop for groceries and other essentials.
- Profitable small cap companies are still trading near their lowest valuations in 20 years on an absolute basis and relative to large-cap companies. We think this reflects lingering concerns over high interest rates and the potential impact on economic growth. While interest rate normalization is helpful for value stocks, the US rate outlook continues to weigh on US small-cap stocks. When the prospect of a rate cut improves, small-cap performance has generally rallied. With an eye towards the future, we believe that the pessimism surrounding small cap stocks, as reflected by absolute valuation in addition to wide share price dispersion, is presenting us with attractive long-term investment opportunities.
- Spending on infrastructure fortification, data center buildouts to support AI development, and energy generation and delivery systems will be positive for the economy and value investors, in our view. Our team is working to identify opportunities to invest in undervalued companies with the future potential to benefit from these trends, while avoiding stocks that appear overvalued relative to their likely future earnings.
- While we believe there are currently many reasons to be optimistic about the markets, we think geopolitical risk and the uncertainty surrounding upcoming elections could be a destabilizing factor. The base case, which is continuation of moderate, pro-growth policies, is no longer assured. A wider range of potential election outcomes means we will be cautious that the investment landscape of several large economic powers could potentially change very rapidly. We are prepared for the range of potential outcomes and the investment implications.
- We remain focused on identifying opportunities to improve the quality of our positions at relatively attractive valuations. We will continue to follow our process of targeting historically successful companies, with understandable business models, good corporate governance and low debt, that we view as temporarily trading at depressed levels, relative to future earnings power. This investment approach constitutes our competitive advantage and may provide meaningful upside potential and possible downside risk management during turbulent periods.
Fund Details
|
Inception Date
|
03/11/1996
|
Benchmark
|
Russell 2000 Value Index
Fund Description
The fund seeks long-term total return by investing at least 80% of its net assets in investments of small-capitalization companies, which are those with market capitalizations not exceeding either the highest market capitalization of the Russell 2000 Index or the 12-month average of the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000 Index, whichever is greater at the time of purchase.
Performance Data
Average Annual Total Returns1 (%) at NAV
|
1 Mth
|
3 Mths
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Year
|
10 Year
|
Since Inception
|
Inception Date
|
Advisor Class - With Sales Chargesa,b
|
-2.27
|
-3.25
|
8.92
|
2.53
|
9.18
|
6.89
|
9.27
|
03/11/1996
|
Advisor Class - Without Sales Chargesa,b
|
-2.27
|
-3.25
|
8.92
|
2.53
|
9.18
|
6.89
|
9.27
|
03/11/1996
|
Class A - With Sales Chargesa
|
-7.67
|
-8.63
|
2.66
|
0.36
|
7.68
|
6.01
|
8.70
|
03/11/1996
|
Class A - Without Sales Chargesa
|
-2.29
|
-3.32
|
8.64
|
2.27
|
8.90
|
6.61
|
8.92
|
03/11/1996
|
Russell 2000 Value Index
|
-1.69
|
-3.64
|
10.90
|
-0.53
|
7.07
|
6.23
|
8.99
|
-
|
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. Principal value and investment returns will fluctuate, and investors' shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Performance would have been lower if fees had not been waived in various periods. Total returns assume the reinvestment of all distributions and the deduction of all fund expenses. Returns for periods of less than one year are not annualized. All classes of shares may not be available to all investors or through all distribution channels. For current month-end performance, please call Franklin Templeton at (800) DIAL BEN/(800) 342-5236 or visit www.franklintempleton.com.
An investor cannot invest directly in an index, and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges.
Due to continued strong inflows and increased assets under management, Franklin Small Cap Value fund closed to new investors with limited exceptions effective May 27, 2021. Existing shareholders may continue to add money to their accounts.
The Russell 2000 Value Index measures the performance of the small-cap value segment of the U.S. equity universe. Source: FTSE.
Portfolio Diversification
|
Top Equity Issuers
% of Total
|
Top Holdings
|
%
|
ACI WORLDWIDE INC
|
4.01
|
VEREN INC (VRN)
|
3.27
|
QINETIQ GROUP PLC (OTCPK:QNTQF)
|
3.23
|
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC (EAT)
|
2.77
|
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC (FIBK)
|
2.64
|
GLANBIA PLC (OTCPK:GLAPF)
|
2.49
|
SOUTHSTATE CORP (SSB)
|
2.48
|
KNOWLES CORP (KN)
|
2.47
|
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC (COLB)
|
2.44
|
WSFS FINANCIAL CORP (WSFS)
|
2.37
Investment Team
Steven Raineri | Christopher Meeker, CFA | Nicholas Karzon, CFA
|
Footnote
1. Periods shorter than one year are shown as cumulative total returns.
