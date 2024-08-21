Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Footnote 1. Periods shorter than one year are shown as cumulative total returns. What Are The Risks? All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Small- and mid-cap stocks involve greater risks and volatility than large-cap stocks. The investment style may become out of favor, which may have a negative impact on performance. International investments are subject to special risks, including currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which could increase volatility. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. Real estate investment trusts(REITs) are closely linked to the performance of the real estate markets. REITs are subject to illiquidity, credit and interest rate risks, and risks associated with small- and mid-cap investments. The manager may consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the research or investment process; however, ESG considerations may not be a determinative factor in security selection. In addition, the manager may not assess every investment for ESG criteria, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated. These and other risks are discussed in the fund's prospectus. Important Information The information provided is not a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, market, industry, security or fund. Because market and economic conditions are subject to change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of this material and may change without notice. A portfolio manager's assessment of a particular security, investment or strategy is not intended as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy; it is intended only to provide insight into the fund's portfolio selection process. Holdings are subject to change. Before investing, carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can find this and other information in each prospectus, or summary prospectus, if available, at www.franklintempleton.com. Please read it carefully. Franklin Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute. Source: FTSE. Source: FactSet. Important data provider notices and terms available at www.franklintempletondatasources.com. a. Gross expenses are the fund's total annual operating expenses as of the fund's prospectus available at the time of publication. Actual expenses may be higher and may impact portfolio returns. Net expenses reflect contractual fee waivers, expense caps and/or reimbursements, which cannot be terminated prior to Fee_Waiver_Effective_Date without Board consent. Additional amounts may be voluntarily waived and/or reimbursed and may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice. b. Performance quotations for this class reflect the following methods of calculation: a) For periods prior to the fund's Advisor Class inception date, a restated figure is used based on the fund's oldest share class, Class A performance, excluding the effect of Class A's maximum initial sales charge but reflecting the effect of the Class A Rule 12b-1 fees; and b) for periods after the fund's Advisor Class inception date, actual Advisor Class performance is used, reflecting all charges and fees applicable to that class.