Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) released its Q2 2024 earnings report late last month. The company managed to beat expectations with its Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 and revenue of $265.3 million, topping projections by $8.94 million. The strong earnings are a result of the company’s growth in its cloud and service revenue; however, in this analysis, I argue that the company’s high valuation and the potential risks from market changes could spell worries about investors. The big earnings are great, but tomorrow’s challenges could be lurking.

Back on July 26, 2023, I zoomed into Manhattan Associates Inc. to look at the Q2 performance for 2023. They came in with a robust performance which surpassed expectations by $14.4 million, however I put a caution sign on the shares as I noted the outstretched P/E ratio, and an overvalued stock. I also reminded readers of the inherent risks embedded in the fact that their bet leaned on high exposure to cloud business, a large talent acquisition drive, and a spate of early AI projects.

To understand why I leaned towards a “Hold” rating, it helps to know what each of my call ratings means. A “Sell” rating tells investors to either cut their losses (or take their profit) and find something else, while new investors should avoid it altogether. A “Buy” call suggests new investors consider jumping in, and existing shareholders should think about adding more. Finally, my “Hold” rating is for those already in the game to stay put, expecting the stock to move with the market, but it also tells new investors to look for better entry points (or alternatives).

When I called “Hold” on MANH, they lagged the market until Q4 2023. But then their Q4 earnings and revenue beat, which they've been doing every quarter since (see above), set them up for a solid run (post my “hold” call), outperforming the S&P 500 36% to 22.56%.

Today, I'm shifting focus to Manhattan Associates' Q2 2024 earnings report, and I’m going to see how they performed and whether holding is still the smart play or if it's time to rethink the strategy.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. is a top player in global tech and since 1990, this Atlanta-based company has been creating software that helps businesses keep their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations on point. They roll out a range of tools, like Warehouse Management Systems (“WMS”) and Transportation Management Systems (“TMS”). Their Manhattan Active Platform is cloud-based and serves industries like retail, logistics, and healthcare, reaching across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

A brief look at their latest Q2 2024 results and Manhattan Associates beat the street again with record revenue and earnings. Total revenue grew 15% to $265 million, with demand across the board.

Adjusted EPS rose 34% to $1.18, beating market expectations. Cloud again pulls its weight, with revenue up 35% to $82 million, proving that their cloud solutions are catching on fast.

Looking at Seeking Alpha’s growth metrics, YoY revenue is up 17.49%, way above the sector's 3.47% average. Moreover, their forward growth projection looks good at 14.66%. EBITDA growth is even better with YoY growth at 31.91% and a forward growth of 19.46%.

Note: More color on the “C” grade below in “Risks & Headwinds”

EBIT and EPS growth are also impressive: YoY EBIT is up 33.00%, and EPS is up 42.01%, which demonstrates that MANH is growing profits and shareholder value at an accelerating pace, which is precisely what their stock needs.

Meanwhile, returning to their cloud solutions, Manhattan Associates is set to release new software – Manhattan Active Supply Chain Planning – this fall, the culmination of a decade-long effort to move their apps to the cloud. Their competitive move makes them “cloud-first” in the industry.

What that means is that the software is innovative because it is the first to consolidate Supply Chain Planning and Execution into one cloud solution, and customers will soon run everything—demand planning, inventory, labor, transportation—all on one platform. The key to the whole thing is that you can see your need for long-term transportation and short-term labor both in the same place. This is a huge selling proposition, as it helps companies plan smarter, save money, and get faster at responding to change—all in real-time optimization, which management believes is the next wave in cloud technology evolution and represents a game-changer in the industry.

Back to Q2, cloud growth and services revenue both took off. Services revenue jumped 10% to $137 million, helping to further boost the company’s financial results.

CEO Eddie Capel, noticing the services revenue performance, sounded upbeat and said:

While the global macro environment certainly remains volatile, Manhattan’s business is solid, and we’re very optimistic about our business opportunity. Demand for our solutions are robust, customer satisfaction is high and investment in R&D and our associates continue to widen our technological leadership across our supply chain planning, execution and omni-channel retail offerings.

Manhattan Associates saw a 29% jump in its Remaining Performance Obligation or RPO – which is its leading indicator of growth – hitting over $1.6 billion. CFO Dennis Story noted that the FX impact on RPO or revenue in the quarter wasn’t material. Looking ahead, he’s feeling comfortable that the company will hit its bookings goals with a record pipeline in the back half of 2024 and also reaffirmed their 2024 RPO target, aiming for a midpoint of $1.78 billion.

Adjusted operating profit also climbed 36% to $93 million, pushing the adjusted operating margin to 35%, up 540 basis points from last year.

Free cash flow was strong. Operating cash flow jumped 81% to $73 million, with a 27% free cash flow margin. Manhattan Associates keeps pushing innovation, investing in new tech like AI-powered products Manhattan Active Maven and Manhattan Assist, and soon, the aforementioned Manhattan Active Supply Chain Planning. The balance sheet looks solid, too, with $203 million in cash and zero debt by the end of the quarter.

The company repurchased another $75 million of shares in Q2, bringing the year-to-date total to $148 million. And lastly, confident about the future, Manhattan Associates raised its 2024 revenue guidance to $1.036 billion to $1.044 billion, aiming for 17% growth without license and maintenance revenue.

At the time of my analysis, MANH was trading at $257.35 and a P/E ratio of 63.12x, I still believe that it's way overvalued compared to its history and the broader market. With the fair value ratio pointing to a much lower 15.00x, it's evident that investors really love this company, but I believe the market might be too hyped about the company’s growth.

Fast Graphs

An 11.82% earnings growth rate is definitely solid, but it doesn’t back up that high P/E multiple; normally, a P/E of 43.67x would make more sense for a company like this, but we’re not seeing normal here: the gap between fair value and the current price means investors might be betting too much on the company nailing its growth strategy, without considering the risks.

Seeking Alpha’s valuation metrics align with my perspective, giving the stock an overall “F” rating.

On the bright side, the company’s balance sheet looks strong, with that low debt ratio of 17.44% I mentioned earlier; but with a TEV of $15.82 billion, the market’s placing a big bet on Manhattan Associates and if growth slows down or there’s a market correction, that could spell trouble.

Strong showing from Manhattan Associates, but lingering challenges. The general global economic nervousness could also influence performance going forward. Pointing to the quarterly ups and downs, the company noted that several large deals slipped. That’s why executives cut their forecast for services revenue by $4 million, largely due to “project delays and deal closings.” The company also expects maintenance revenue to hit the low-end of the forecasted range, coming in at $134 million for the year, a drop of 7%.

Turning back to Seeking Alpha's Growth metrics, the Levered Free Cash Flow (FCF) is up, but barely above the sector average at 25.59%. MANH isn't turning growth into cash as well as they could.

If they hit any snags, cash flow could become a problem. Operating cash flow and free cash flow per share growth are solid, but they don't pop like the revenue and earnings numbers. Forward operating cash flow growth sits at 22.23%.

It’s good, but not on par with their other metrics. This suggests they’re making money, but it’s not all turning into usable cash. Tangible book value and total assets are growing fast, showing MANH is heavily investing; tangible book value jumped 64.70% year-over-year, and this big spending explains why free cash flow growth is slower.

Finally, the shift from license and maintenance revenue to cloud revenue might squeeze margins, with a 120-basis-point hit. Big deals could cause unpredictable bookings, leading to revenue swings. The company expects a higher tax rate, around 21.5% for Q3 and Q4, which might dent net income. Adjusted EPS looks solid, but GAAP EPS is forecasted lower at $3.12 for the year and $0.74 for Q3. All these factors could affect Manhattan Associates’ future financials, despite a strong recent quarter.

I’m staying with a “Hold” on Manhattan Associates. The company is firing on all cylinders, especially in the cloud, but the shares are still looking rich. If you already own this one, hang tight. Those who don’t own it should sit on the sidelines until it gets cheaper because there’s plenty of risk here.