Why I Sold All My Apple Shares And What I Am Buying Instead

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
5.1K Followers

Summary

  • Apple stock outperformed SPY 4x in the short term, driven by anticipation of AI-enabled iPhones in September.
  • Apple's valuation remains sky-high despite the potential for a better-than-expected iPhone 16 upgrade cycle.
  • The lack of new product developments and a mature smartphone market will weigh on Apple's top-line growth moving forward.
  • I have now sold all my Apple shares, rotating all my proceeds to SPY trading at a significant discount with a better EPS growth potential and ultimately attractive ROR.

Apple Store at 5th Ave in Manhattan, New York City

ozgurdonmaz

Initially, I wrote a bearish coverage of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) back in April this year, as I trimmed most of my relatively large Apple position, leaving just a few dozen of shares in my portfolio, rotating and parking the

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
5.1K Followers
With 30 years until retirement, as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm, I'm strategically building a robust Growth Portfolio designed to fuel both capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth. My focus is on identifying companies with wide moats, sustainable competitive advantages, and reasonable valuations relative to their projected earnings growth across US and EU."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me is about uncovering companies with robust free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News