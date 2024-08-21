IXC: Energy Stocks Offer Strong Return Potential, But Not Without Volatility

bjdlzx

Introduction

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in all energy companies within the S&P Global 1200, which is a free-float weighted stock market index of global equities from Standard & Poor's. The capped nature of IXC's benchmark, the S&P Global 1200 Energy 4.5/22.5/45 Capped Index, means that the weight of any single issuer is restricted to a maximum of 22.5% of the index (and thus IXC's portfolio, post quarterly rebalancings). Additionally, the aggregate weight of all issuers that individually exceed 4.5% of the index is capped at a maximum of 45%. This is implemented to ensure no single issuer or group of large issuers dominates the index, and in turn IXC's portfolio.

IXC carries an expense ratio of 0.41%, which is quite expensive but unsurprising considering the global mandate of the fund. The ETF had assets under management of $2.15 billion as of August 19, 2024, which is not particularly large for a global, albeit sector-specific, ETF. However, I would say this speaks more to the relatively low popularity of the energy sector more than anything else. IXC's net fund flows have been quite volatile over the past year, but still remain up by about $210 million over twelve months (as below).

I last covered IXC in June 2022, at which point I thought the fund was probably fairly valued but with some upside potential from fair value. Since then, the fund has appreciated by 26.09% on a total return basis (against the S&P 500's price-only change of 52.70%, per Seeking Alpha data). I projected an annual IRR for IXC of 9.93% in my base case, whereas the annualized total return since then was 11.24%. Therefore, my estimate has been quite accurate. As a point of interest, especially with the U.S. economy rolling along (in spite of some cracks here and there), and the Federal Reserve possibly cutting its base rate soon (perhaps as soon as next month), the often unloved energy sector is worth revisiting in case there is still a healthy IRR on offer.

Portfolio

As noted, the fund invests globally and in accord with the S&P Global 1200. However, within this broader "parent index", the benchmark index of IXC has led to a portfolio of only 52 holdings, which is likely the reason for the decision to use a capped version of the chosen energy index. The top 10 holdings represented 59.71% of the fund as at the time of writing, with 19% in Exxon Mobil (XOM) alone.

Data from iShares.com

While the fund is international, 59% of the fund is invested in the United States, followed by Canada (at 13%), the United Kingdom (at 12%), and France (at 5%).

Large Oil & Gas companies such as the ones IXC invests in are more recently investing heavily into renewable technologies and "greener" energy industries, but it is telling that the historically least green Oil & Gas company, Exxon Mobil, is the largest holding (implicitly driven by the highest/most performant returns, by avoiding investing in greener tech). Ultimately, the way of the world is that we will be turning toward greener, more renewable energy solutions, but Oil & Gas still has a firm and entrenched place in our economy. Not for a while yet will Oil & Gas "disappear"; it will take decades to transition, with much of the world's infrastructure still underpinned by Oil & Gas.

Extending beyond five years is tough, but can use prevailing returns on equity and consensus forecasts to build a picture for where IXC is likely sitting in terms of price vs. value.

Valuation

The most recent factsheet for the fund's uncapped index, the S&P Global 1200 Energy, provides trailing and forward price/earnings ratios (as of July 31, 2024) of 12.62x and 11.2x, respectively, for an implied forward one-year earnings growth rate of 12.68%. Further, the price/book ratio was 1.93x, for an implied forward one-year return on equity of 17.23%, which is relatively strong. The indicative dividend yield was 4.11%, which indicates relatively high rate of earnings distributions (via dividends alone).

Meanwhile, Morningstar report a three- to five-year average earnings growth estimate of 6.95%, which is thankfully not too excessive or optimistic. If we together assume that the earnings growth rate will taper down over time, from the consensus expectation of 12.68% over year one, down to 2% by our terminal year six (in line with an average growth rate of about 6-8%), and keep dividend distributions constant, the return on equity falls to about 14% by year six, and the headline IRR is implied at 12.02%. This lends to an adjusted equity risk premium of 7.97% once we strip out country risk premiums on a weighted basis (data from Professor Damodaran for country risk premium calculations).

Author's Calculations

An IRR of 12% sounds good. However, if we instead look at the equity risk premium as being the sum of the weighted country risk premium and the balance of the IRR (net of the weighted risk-free rate), we get a higher ERP of 8.23%, which we can then adjust for the overall beta of the fund, which has been high over the past three years at 1.41x (vs. S&P 500). So, adjusting for beta instead, the ERP is 5.84%. None of this affects the headline IRR, and so just like before in June 2022 I thought we were looking at an IRR of 9%, today we are looking at a potentially even better IRR at 12%.

Perhaps the elephant in the room is that I use the uncapped version of the benchmark to drive my assumptions. However, I did this because of the otherwise high reliability of S&P's data, and because the uncapped version of the benchmark index seemed relatively representative of the structure and underlying returns of the IXC portfolio. Nevertheless, I will use Morningstar's direct forward P/E and price/book ratio (11.30x and 1.63x, respectively) as of August 16, 2024, to gauge IXC on a similar basis but from another angle.

Taking the alternative data from Morningstar as cited above, which is IXC-specific (i.e., based on the IXC portfolio directly), the IRR actually rises to about 12.17%. This was still a worthwhile exercise, as it is interesting that the fund holds up in spite of lower overall return on equity assumptions (more stable, mind you). In this case, I kept the same earnings growth rate assumption stable on a five-year basis as 6%, as even my prior base case was based on this same consensus estimate.

Author's Calculations

In this case, based on slightly weaker projections for earnings in absolute terms, more of our return is based on a deferred sale at a similar multiple in five years' time rather than from the benefit of accumulated earnings. However, the numbers are very similar, which helps to support our overall thesis of the IRR potential of IXC.

Summary and Risks

Energy is an economically cyclical sector, but it often follows a cycle that is not perfectly aligned with the broader macroeconomy. Further, even if the United States endures a recession, this does not necessarily spell bad times for the energy sector, particularly if it is a soft recession and China pulls through ahead of the United States cyclically. Additionally, the energy sector is possibly an indirect hedge against war, as oil prices could spike in case of war, which has been a greater concern among pundits in recent times. And even a booming economy, conversely, does not guarantee boom times for energy producers.

I think, in summary, IXC can be viewed at present as a healthily valued ETF with a relatively high IRR potential. However, while I would take a bullish bias, I also would reiterate as a final note that it does seem that most of the fund's potential for out-performance (and a high IRR) is driven by uncertainty (as supported by the high level of beta, historically). On a beta-adjusted basis, the energy sector is closer to fair value; if one buys IXC, one is taking on some risk of short-term volatility in exchange for the higher potential return.

My best guess is that in a couple of years, IXC will probably have continued to generate pretty strong returns for investors, but nobody can guarantee smooth sailing in the interim. Further, and as we saw previously between my June 2022 article covering IXC and this one, the S&P 500 significantly out-performed IXC. This is, I would argue, due to much higher underlying returns on equity by the companies within the S&P 500 on a market-cap-weighted basis (driven largely by high-ROE tech companies). High ROE businesses are tough to out-perform over longer periods unless you have significant valuation re-pricings, which, I think, is unlikely for the energy sector, given the ongoing energy transition, and the sector's generally characteristic volatility.