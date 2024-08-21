Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment update

Following my June publication on Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) the stock is -4% and the business posted Q2 earnings with no major surprises. I've since updated my modelling + valuation estimates which I'll share here, but the critical facts in my view are 1) GH is starting to warrant a closer view, but 2) the time is not quite right given factors I'll discuss here today.

In the last publication, titled "Double-digit sales projections come at a cost", I noted several factors that still underpin the broader investment thesis as I write today, namely:

The divergence in top-line growth to operating-line growth has widened over the last two years, with no chance of slowing. Management expect ~$175mm cash burn in FY'24 which might bring cash on hand <$800mm. This is after 1) it burnt ~$800mm in 3yrs from FY'20–'22, and 2) burnt another c.$300mm since FY'23. This squares off with the economics of the business – it is funding R&D after all – but coupled with broadening operating losses my feeling is innocent investors might get creamed owning stock at this stage in GH's journey.

Still, the sales ramp is undeniable and management is doing a good job sensibly growing the top line and consensus calls for ~22% top-line growth in FY'24 to $693mm, stretching 19% to $824mm and 20% to $992mm in the subsequent two years respectively. You're paying >5x trailing + forward sales to own the business today so 1) the embedded expectations are high and 2) GH must deliver on these expectations to keep this multiple [which is +32% premium to the sector].

So 5x sales calls for management to compound the top line ~20%/yr to FY'26E, anything below this will likely see this rate lower in my view (it certainly won't rate higher). Assuming 15% growth for FY'25 gets us to ~$797mm in sales which, at 5x calls for ~$3.98Bn market value, or 14% upside today. But remember, GH priced at 5x = investors expect 20% sales growth.

Assuming a perfectly efficient market (big assumption I know, but for illustration purposes), the 25% miss in sales growth would see the multiple contracts 25% to 4x sales, getting us to $3.18Bn in market value. Even though we've got stellar sales growth, as expectations are so high, this presents as a downside risk in my view that cannot be overlooked.

Last report I also noted the business was committing more to cash + marketable securities than its R&D + CapEx spend (see: last analysis, Figure 4) – this is either 1) cushion for operating burn, or 2) it hasn't the opportunities to expand its clinical programs or markets. Either way, with the diverging top to operating lines (even adj. for R&D) this isn't attractive to me at this stage in the cycle.

Despite the several updates my views on allocating to GH at this point in the cycle haven't changed and I would urge investors to view this name from the sidelines. There haven't been many avenues to expand the business for future growth and the current business isn't doing that well in my view. Net, net, I reiterate GH as a hold.

Figure 1.

Tradingview

Q2 FY'24 earnings insights

GH put up $177.2mm in total revenue for Q2 (+29% YoY) underscored by upsides in its precision oncology business, which was +33% YoY to $166.5mm. Again with the revenue growth management revised FY'24 guidance to the upside calling for $690mm–$700mm, or 22%–24% growth at the top. It eyes gross margins of 61%–63% on this with annual OpEX projected to be flat at $720mm–$730mm. It pulled this to adj. EBITDA loss of $61.9mm for Q2 (vs. $85.2mm last year).

GH booked an average selling price ("ASP") ranging $2,950–$3,000, up from $2,900–2,950 sequential and ~$2,650 Q2 last year. Management this to remain flat for H2.

As mentioned the revenue ramp GH is putting up is undeniable and suggests the company is well-positioned amongst customers. This is the notable strong point of the business and one of the main reasons it remains on my watchlist because if it does convert this growth into freely available flow corporate valuations may follow suit. I won't speculate for now, however.

Figure 2.

Company filings, author

Turning to the divisional highlights:

The precision oncology segment did $166.5mm of business (+33%) underscored by a +30% increase in clinical tests revenues to $130.2mm. In my view company’s biopharma business also performed exceptionally well and deserves high marks – (i) revenue from biopharma tests was +45% to $36.2mm, (ii) Q2 saw a record number of biopharma tests conducted, tallying 10,475 — +56% YoY. So adoption/uptake etc. aren't an issue, as mentioned.

Clinical test volume reached a record 49,400 tests, growing +14% YoY. This is underlined by 1) momentum in Guardant360 volumes, 2) strong demand for Reveal, and 3) the ongoing management of volumes ahead of broader reimbursement. You can the uptick in clinical volumes in Figure 3.

Figure 3.

GH investor presentation

Key milestones + product launches:

A major highlight for the quarter was the FDA approval of the Shield blood test for CRC screening in adults aged 45+. Shield is the first blood test approved by the FDA as a primary screening option for CRC and the first to meet Medicare coverage requirements. The price response to this was weak on the chart in both instances (on announcement + post earnings) implying it's likely been priced in .

Critically, GH also launched a major upgrade to the Guardant360 LVT on its smart liquid biopsy platform. This upgrade includes a 10x larger panel, covering 739 genes + enhances the test’s sensitivity in quantifying tumor burden. The genomic profiling market is projected for ~9-10% CAGR to FY'33 with some estimates calling for ~12% CAGR thus I've been diligently scouring names with exposure to this domain and GH is certainly a contender in my view, especially with moves like this. I'd be benchmarking the company against this moving forward to look to notes on this in Q3 + Q4 earnings calls in my view. It also upgraded its TissueNext test, expanding the panel to 498 clinically relevant actionable biomarkers.

Fairly valued with little headroom to compound capital

A standout is GH's turnover on receivables (inc. gross turnover, which is gross profit/receivables). Both have ratcheted to ~7x and 4x respectively (Figure 4). It may be that 1) turnover on the capital tied up in receivables is increasing [i.e. efficiency of sales improving], or 2) sales being booked at such a pace due to price increases. vs. units sold. The issue I have with respect to m investment tenets is this turnover is not reproduced further down the line and rotating into operating earnings, as OpEx is high relative to sales. Again, this is why I don't think GH is a buy at this point in the cycle.

Figure 4.

Company filings, author

Valuation insights

I've updated my modelling to reflect the steeper revenue ramp (see: Appendix 1) yet there's no change to implied valuations on this, as the growth isn't creating economic value yet. The capital base is growing albeit not at a high compounding rate such that 2.5x EV/IC at an est. reinvestment ~$100mm reinvestment each year to FY'26E gets us to ~$30/share implied value – suggesting the stock is worth ~$26/share today. It needs 1) higher multiples [difficult without earnings], or 2) tremendously large projects to reinvest into its capital base to expand the business valuation (investors will likely in my view put at floor of ~2.5x EV/IC on this business).

As such the valuation calculus is skewed away from us as all the valuation is tied up in the multiple at this stage (Figure 6). Expansion hinges on the factors above. On the downside, should management shed capital (NWC work through, winding down PP&E, even just depreciating PP&E) the 2.5x becomes even less valuable. As there's no earnings, market values will likely be event driven for the time being in my view.

Figure 5.

Author's estimates

Figure 6.

Author

Risks to investment thesis

The upside risk to the investment thesis is if management compounds sales >30% into FY'26E as this would see the 5x multiple remain in situ. This calls for a higher valuation and could see this neutral rating be nullified. There is ~20% probability of this occurring in my view.

On the downside, if investors compress the EV/IC multiple <2x the hurdle for GH to expand its valuation is tremendously high and justifies further downside.

Investors must recognize these risks in full before proceeding further.

In short

GH's top-line growth continues to stand out and the forward ramp cannot be denied. Management is converting on its sales tasks and growing the business in that respect. Issue is, we're still at operating losses (even adj. for R&D) with >$1.7bn of capital put into this business, which squares off with the economics – but, without management's propensity to plow earnings back into the capital base, its compounding ability may be hindered. It is burning through cash (expecting ~$170mm burn this year) and my stance is it isn't the right time to own GH at this point in the cycle. My view is it's worth ~$27-$30/share today. Reiterate hold.

