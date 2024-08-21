Sundry Photography

I gave Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating in my previous article published in July 2023, highlighting the company’s potential to capitalize on 5G and software solutions. The company released their Q3 results on August 20th. The new order growth seems to have bottomed out during the quarter. I estimate the company will return to positive revenue growth by FY25. I reiterate a ‘Strong Buy’ rating with a one-year price target of $180 per share.

Order Recovery Amid Weak End-Market Demands

As depicted in the chart below, Keysight’s new orders grew by 0.4% year-over-year in Q3. It appears to me that the order growth has already emerged from the bottom of the cycle.

Keysight Quarterly Earnings

The order growth is driven by several factors:

During the quarter, the Commercial Communications business delivered low-double-digit order growth. As communicated over the earnings call , traditional wireless business remains to be weak as telco companies are reducing investments in traditional communication infrastructure. On the other hand, wireline’s order growth was super strong, propelled by AI investments from hyperscalers and data center operators. As discussed in my initiation report, Keysight’s measurement products are wildly used in commercial communication and data centers. As such, I am not surprised to see their business benefiting from the rapid AI investments.

earnings call Keysight has been investing in their own R&D resources for key applications including GPU servers, AI workload emulation and performance benchmarking, as highlighted over the call. For instance, Keysight launched their AI data center test platform, capable of emulating high-scale AI workloads with measurement fidelity.

In the aerospace, defense and government segment, both revenue and orders declined year-over-year. The management attributed the weakness to the delay of U.S. budget approval. I believe the weakness is temporary, as government spending is more likely to continue in the future. I anticipate the business will start to recover in the coming quarters.

Growth in Software and Services

As discussed in my initiation report, Keysight has been growing their software and service business, aiming to reduce the earnings volatility for the firm. Currently, software and services represent around 39% of total revenue, and they are growing faster than the company’s overall rate.

On March 28, 2024, Keysight announced to acquire Spirent Communications for £1,158 million (US$ $1,463 million). Spirent is a leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. I think the deal aligns well with Keysight’s acquisition strategy, and Spirent’s solutions and software can potentially enhance Keysight’s strength in the 5G, SD-WAN, Cloud and autonomous vehicles markets. Spirent’s hardware and software solutions can be fully integrated into Keysight’s existing software and services solutions, in my view.

Outlook and Valuation

Keysight is guiding for around 9.3% decline in revenue for FY24, as detailed in the chart below. Their guidance assumes a gradual recovery in the communication market during the second half of FY24 and into FY25.

Keysight Investor Presentation

For FY24’s growth, I break down the growth into three major end-markets:

Aerospace, Defense and Government: As discussed previously, the market was weak in Q3 due to the delay in government projects. As illustrated in the table below, the discretionary portion of the federal budget is expected to grow by 4.5% in 2024. However, due to the delay, I anticipate the segment revenue will grow by 3% in FY24.

The Congressional Budget Office

Commercial Communications: Traditional telecom investment is more likely to face structural challenges in the near future in my view; however, new growth areas such as data center and AI will positively impact Keysight. I calculate Keysight’s revenue in commercial communications will decline by 5% in FY24.

Electronic Industrial: I anticipate the weakness will remain in the coming quarters, and the segment revenue will decline by 20% in FY24.

As a result, I calculate Keysight’s overall revenue will decline by 8% in FY24. For the growth from FY25 onwards, I assume a gradual recovery in the end-markets, and Keysight’s growth will revert to historical average: Aerospace, 5% growth in Defense and Government; 7% in commercial communications; and 5% in electronic industrial. Thus, the overall organic growth is anticipated to be 6%.

I model 20bps annual margin expansion, assuming:

15bps margin improvement from gross profits due to new products launch, mix towards software.

10bps operating leverage from SG&A

As the company invests in AI technology, I anticipate the increased R&D investments will create a 5bps headwind for margin expansion.

With these parameters, the DCF summary:

Keysight DCF

The free cash flow from equity is calculated as follows:

Keysight DCF

The cost of equity is calculated to be 13.6% assuming: risk-free rate 3.8% ((US 10Y Treasury)); beta 1.4 (SA); equity risk premium 7%. With these assumptions, I calculate the one-year target price of Keysight’s stock to be $180 per share.

Key Risks

During the earnings call, there were several questions regarding the weakness in the automotive market, particularly in the EV market. As Keysight provides testing equipment for the automotive market, their business will be affected by weak demands. It sounds like the management lacks visibilities on the timing of the recovery in the broader automotive market.

Conclusion

The recovery in new order growth is quite encouraging, indicating a gradual recovery in the end-markets. I favor the company’s investments in AI and data center testing, as well as software and services. I reiterate a ‘Strong Buy’ rating with a one-year price target of $180 per share.