W. R. Berkley: Stellar Performance, But Is It Overvalued?

My research for an upcoming article on the top-performing dividend-growth stocks over the past five years has revealed some surprising contenders. With expected names like Microsoft (MSFT), Broadcom (AVGO), and Costco (COST), the list includes a few unexpected entrants like TFI International (TFII) and Tractor Supply (TSCO). My "Magnificent 7" dividend payers will be revealed later this month, but in the meantime, I'll highlight a less-heralded company in W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

WRB is a specialty insurer and reinsurance company that has delivered a return of 87% over the past three years and a whopping 380%+ since 2014, which ranks among the top performers in Financials. Although its current valuation metrics are elevated, and we can expect declines in net investment income in 2025, WRB is a company to watch closely in the insurance space.

W. R. Berkley Revenue 5Y CAGR 10.3% EPS (Diluted) 5Y CAGR 18.9% Return on Equity 5Y Avg 21.1% Dividend Yield 0.56% 5Y CAGR 10.5% Payout Ratio 7.6% Consecutive Increases 18 years Click to enlarge

Investment Thesis for W. R. Berkley

If WRB is to continue on the path of double-digit returns, it will be driven by following:

Specialization - WRB focuses on more niche insurance markets, offering specialized coverage for industries that have unique or complex risks. Rather than the usual auto, home, auto, or life insurance policies, WRB offers targeted coverage for areas like construction (e.g., contractor liability), the healthcare sector (e.g., malpractice policies), and industrial/energy operations (e.g., oilfield coverage). The other side of its business is reinsurance, or insurance for insurers. Other companies with similar profiles include Markel Corporation (MKL), Arch Capital Group (ACGL), and RLI Corp. (RLI), which also sell specialty coverage and/or reinsurance policies, though WRB is more comprehensive in its offerings. Decentralized Model - WRB's subsidiary structure enables the autonomy to adapt more quickly to changing conditions and customer needs. For example, as the renewable energy market surged, Berkley Oil & Gas, a WRB subsidiary, developed tailored coverage options for companies operating wind farms and solar installations, which have risk profiles distinct from traditional oil and gas. Likewise, the development of pollution liability policies specific to each client's regulatory environment reflects the company's ability to meet industry-specific needs. This sort of agility is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge in markets where swift adaptation can make the difference between profitability and loss. Management of Social Inflation - Social inflation presents significant challenges for the insurance industry, particularly in casualty lines. WRB has proactively addressed these pressures (e.g., the expanding definitions of liability, rising litigation rates, and higher jury awards) by refining its underwriting practices and pricing strategies. The company has implemented higher rates in areas most affected by social inflation, including commercial auto liability and umbrella liability coverage. In short, WRB's track record in effective pricing and risk selection enables it to absorb these external pressures while strong profitability.

Q1 and Q2 2024 Performance

For Q1, WBR reported a non-GAAP EPS of $1.56, surpassing analyst estimates by $0.13. The company saw nearly 11% year-over-year growth in net premiums written, totaling just under $3 billion, driven by favorable market conditions across several business lines. Additionally, WRB achieved a 43.2% increase in net investment income, setting a new record at $319.8 million. Despite these robust results, the stock experienced a drop of over 5% due to investor concerns over a $29.35 million loss in the company's investment funds-a sharp contrast to the $2.18 million gain reported in the same quarter the previous year.

WRB: 10-Year Revenue CAGR (Alpha Spread)

In Q2, WRB continued to show strength with a non-GAAP EPS of $1.04, again exceeding estimates by $0.12. Net premiums written increased by 11.4% year-over-year, reaching a record $3.13 billion. The company also posted a substantial increase in net investment income, which rose by 51.8% to $372.1 million. Return on equity remained strong at 20% and with an operating return on equity at 22.4%. Despite these positive results, management expressed a cautious outlook with regard to future growth and pricing dynamics in the property insurance and reinsurance segments. This caution reflects some concern over potential deceleration in underwriting results and the sustainability of pricing power.

WRB: Return on Equity Since 2019 (Alpha Spread)

Overall, WRB's financial performance in 2024 has continued to be exceptional. Shareholders were rewarded in June with a 9.1% dividend increase, announced alongside a 3-for-2 stock split. However, management's tempered guidance suggests that investors may need to recalibrate expectations for the near term.

Valuation Analysis

Current valuation metrics present a mixed picture for WRB when compared to its historical averages:

Current 5-Year Avg Difference P/E non-GAAP TTM 14.6 19.9 -26.6% P/E non-GAAP FWD 14.0 18.3 -23.7% P/B TTM 2.82 2.34 +20.3% P/B FWD 2.65 2.18 +21.5% Dividend Yield (TTM) 0.52% 0.62% -16.4% Click to enlarge

While WRB's P/E ratio is below its five-year average, it remains higher than that of many of its insurance peers. That said, it is still lower RLI's and MKL's, both of which are over 20. On the other hand, WRB's trailing P/B ratio of 2.82 is significantly above its historical average, suggesting a richer valuation relative to its assets. Its price-to-book is also notably higher than that of several other large insurers:

Chubb Limited (CB) 1.81 Travelers Companies (TRV) 2.01 Arch Capital Group (ACGL) 1.94 Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) 2.13 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 1.61 Click to enlarge

From this standpoint, both Travelers and Cincinnati Financial are valued much closer to their historical averages, suggesting more favorable entry points.

Some analysts have noted that this premium might not be justified, particularly given the potential slowdown in earnings growth and more cautious outlook from management. In other words, WRB's elevated ratios may have already fully priced in its current profitability and favorable operating environment, suggesting that upside is limited.

Wall Street analysts are currently targeting a price of $59.46 based on the FY24 EPS estimate of $4.13 increasing to $4.40 in FY25 and then $4.66 in FY26. This implies WRB is close to being fairly valued at present. That said, the company is trading at 12.3x the FY25 estimate and 9.1x the FY26 estimate, which are well below the company's recent multiples.

My own DCF analysis indicates a fair value of just over $67. I used a discount rate of 10% (derived from the 10-year Treasury Note as a risk-free rate plus a 6% risk premium) and assumed near-term EPS growth of 8% with a terminal growth rate of 4%. Both might be considered conservative, given that WRB's ten-year CAGR is significantly higher. This analysis suggests that WRB might be around 17.5% undervalued based on FY25 guidance.

DCF Analysis for W. R. Berkley (Delta Dividends)

I appreciate WRB's commitment to increasing dividends and share buybacks, and I believe it's an attractive option for dividend growth portfolios and others looking to diversify within the Financials sector. However, the potential headwinds outlined above give me pause. For this reason, I rate WRB a Hold at the current share price and will be looking for another pullback into the low $50s to build in a greater margin of safety.

Discussion of Risks

Expanding on the points raised above, here is a summary of risks associated with investment in WRB:

Deceleration in Underwriting Results - WRB's strong underwriting performance may not be sustainable long term, especially if premium increases slow or claim costs rise unexpectedly. Analysts have pointed out that while WRB has benefited from favorable pricing power, this advantage may diminish as competition increases. If premium growth stalls or claims accelerate faster than expected, WRB could see its margins squeezed. However, the company's focus on niche markets and its historical pricing power in specialized markets still give it a competitive advantage that could help mitigate these risks. Limited Margin of Safety - WRB's high P/B ratio suggests that the stock may be overvalued relative to its peers and historical averages, limiting near-term upside. Some analysts argue that WRB's current valuation leaves little room for error, and any underperformance in earnings or a broader market downturn could lead to significant share price declines. Despite this, WRB's strong balance sheet and robust ROE provide some justification for its premium valuation, particularly for long-term investors. Investment Rate Sensitivity - The potential for interest rate cuts in the coming months poses a risk to the company's investment income, which has been a significant contributor to recent earnings. Look back to an earlier historical precedent, many insurers saw reductions in investing income post-2008, which forced them to rely more heavily on underwriting profits. Analysts have expressed concerns that WRB's earnings could be impacted similarly if interest rates decline faster than expected. However, the prolonged low-rate environment of the 2010s led many insurers, including WRB, to diversify their investment portfolios, which might serve as a buffer against this potential headwind. Macroeconomic Conditions - An economic slowdown could negatively affect WRB's performance, particularly in more cyclical business segments like commercial auto and energy. These sectors are more sensitive to broader economic trends, which could lead to reduced demand for coverage. Nevertheless, WRB's diversified operations and decentralized model should equip it to adapt to changing economic conditions, providing some resilience against these risks.

Summary

W. R. Berkley has posted some truly impressive financial metrics over the past decade, standing out as a top performer in the Financials sector. Its focus on niche markets sets it apart from most of its peers in the insurance industry, and the decentralized operating model helps it adapt to changing market conditions. That said, current valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly valued or even overvalued, particularly in light of the upcoming interest rate cuts. While WRB's commitment to increasing dividends and share buybacks makes it an attractive option for long-term investors, potential headwinds warrant a more cautious approach. Looking across the industry, I see Cincinnati Financial as offering a better balance of growth and valuation at the current share prices.