B2Gold: High Quality, Underappreciated Gold Producer With Impressive Growth Potential

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) appears to be a fundamentally strong gold producer. The upcoming high-grade Goose Project in Canada and expansion of the Fekola Complex in Mali create substantial growth potential. Additionally, it has a good financial health, a relatively high dividend yield, and its stock is still relatively cheap, which make the company a good buy for any patient investor.

In a world of rising geopolitical tensions, sticky inflation, and de-dollarization fears, owning gold isn't just smart but also necessary. It's an age-old paradox, that when uncertainty surrounds the market, the price of the yellow metal rises, as do gold mining companies, but according to Barron’s this has not been the case lately.

B2Gold is a gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with three operational mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines, and a fourth, the Goose Project in Canada, now under construction. In Q2'24 and FY'23, the company produced 212,508 and 1,061,060 ounces of gold, respectively, and generated $493 million and $1.93 billion in revenue, up 4.6% and 11.7%, respectively, from the same period the previous year.

While gold has flirted with record highs, B2Gold’s share price has lagged. This is because B2Gold is facing some headwinds in 2024. Production is expected to be lower than last year, mainly due to challenges at its Fekola mine in Mali. Also, the company is investing heavily in the construction of its high-grade Goose project in Canada.

Earnings might get a bit lumpy this year as production and capital expenditures shift. However, the core strength of B2Gold, which includes a well-established operation, good balance sheet and growth prospects, has not changed and to this the company is offering a decent yield of 5.82%.

For patient investors willing to do their homework and look beyond the near-term noise, B2Gold has one of the best risk reward profiles in the gold mining sector.

Let's go deeper into the specific reasons why:

Strategic Expansion into Canadian Mining Territory

B2Gold’s acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver in 2023 was a significant milestone. Through that acquisition, BTG entered the stable and mining friendly jurisdiction of Canada, with the crown jewel being the fully permitted Goose project, part of the Back River gold district in Nunavut.

Goose has an open pit reserve grade of 5.3 g/t Au, which according to the company is higher than the global average of ~1.2 g/t. Current total reserves, at 3.6 million ounces, have potential for expansion as exploration continues.

A 2021 feasibility study projected average annual production of 223,000 ounces over a 15-year mine life, and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $775 per ounce, which could place Goose among the most profitable gold mines globally.

But here’s the catch, Goose is located in the remote Arctic region of Nunavut, where developing a mine is challenging due to its harsh climate, short construction seasons, and complex logistics.

Fortunately for B2Gold shareholders, construction is progressing well, with major milestones being met. It has already completed its 2024 ice road campaign and sealift operation to bring in major equipment and materials needed to finish construction.

However, as with any major mining project, Goose has faced some headwinds. Construction costs have increased and according to the company, “Most of the increase in the construction capital estimate relates to underestimated labour and site operating costs in the feasibility study”, along with the harsh realities of operating in a remote Arctic environment.

The company revised its Goose project capital cost upwards from an estimate of C$800M in June 2023 to C$1.05 billion. That's a concern, for sure. But the company is addressing these challenges by prioritizing essential spending to “actually de-risk the project” and leveraging their experienced in-house team.

B2Gold’s management team has strong northern construction expertise and the experience to deliver… Goose Project and the financial resources to develop… the Back River Gold District into a large, long life mining complex. - BTG 2023 MD&A

Importantly, while delays have pushed the production start date back to Q2 2025. According to the company,

the updated mining schedule does not impact the total number of gold ounces the Company expects to produce over the life of mine. - BTG Q2'24 MDA

B2Gold is now anticipating gold production from Goose to be over 310,000 ounces on average annually from 2026 to 2030, surpassing the initial estimate of 300,000 oz. Also, it expects 120,000 to 150,000 oz of gold production in 2025, which could result in record final production of 1.03M to 1.15M oz in 2025.

My point is that while the Goose project is not without risk, it is really a game-changing opportunity for the company.

Furthermore, the Back River gold district is vast, with multiple high-potential mineralized zones along an 80-kilometer belt. Exploration results from B2Gold's inaugural drilling campaign in 2023 were encouraging, identifying high-grade intercepts that could significantly extend mine life and production at Goose.

In that Press release, the company said, “23,605 meters (“m”) drilled in 77 holes as of the end of October 2023, with results received from 42 of the 77 holes” which means that Goose is just the beginning, and that Back River could help BTG establishing a strong foothold in Canada, further strengthening its long-term growth potential.

Fekola's Expansion Amid Regulatory Changes

The Fekola Complex located in Mali has been the flagship asset of B2Gold as it has been exceeding expectations since it was commissioned in 2017. Fekola mine delivered record gold production of 599,600 oz in 2022 at low AISC of $867 per ounce.

But, the company is projecting lower gold production in 2024, primarily due to setbacks encountered at the Fekola mine. The company anticipate gold production in 2024 from Fekola Complex to be between 420,000 and 450,000 ounces, significantly lower than 590,243 ounces produced in 2023.

The expected decrease in gold production relative to 2023 is predominantly due to lower production at the Fekola Complex as a result of the delay in receiving an exploitation license for Fekola Regional from the Government of Mali, delaying the 80,000 to 100,000 ounces that were scheduled in the life of mine plan to be trucked to the Fekola mill and processed in 2024. - BTG 2023 MDA

The regional licenses around Fekola, specifically the Anaconda area, hold massive exploration upside. “The Anaconda Area could provide selective higher grade saprolite material (average annual grade of up to 2.2 g/t gold)” to the Fekola mill, and it could increase the mill's annual gold production by approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces.

Anaconda is situated just 20 km from the Fekola Mine, so the optimal strategy for developing the Anaconda area is by trucking high grade oxide ore from these deposits to the existing Fekola mill, which eliminates significant capital expenditure for building a new mill while leveraging the economies of scale and efficient processing.

However, as with most mining operations in the West African market, Fekola also faces some geopolitical challenges. The new mining code was adopted in Mali in 2023, which was designed to increase the governmental stake in the gold industry to receive a greater portion of revenues.

It’s important to be clear, this code, as it's currently written, is a headache for any foreign miner in Mali. It creates uncertainty, raises costs, and throws a wrench into longer-term planning. As a result, this has prompted a temporary halt to the planned trucking operation from the Anaconda area.

It is also the reason why a $194M net impairment charge on the Fekola complex was charged in Q2'24, decreasing the company’s profit by a large extent and even making it reached the net loss of $35M for the period.

Although some companies may shy away from such geopolitical risks, this has become the strength of BTG. It has a long history of successfully navigating political complexities in developing nations by operating a mine for years in countries like Mali, Namibia and Philippines.

Also, the company said that it has “recently held meetings with the representatives of the Government of Mali regarding the 2023 Mining Code” and are working to secure an exploitation license for Fekola Regional and finalize an implementation plan for the new mining code that satisfies all stakeholders.

Once there's more clarity around the mining code, B2Gold plans to immediately begin with “aggressive drilling program around $7 million” to ramp up its exploration drilling at Fekola Regional.

My take is that, while the 2023 code in Mali is an issue, but it's likely a temporary setback, not a game-changer for B2Gold. Once there's resolution, likely in the very near term, Fekola Regional should become a major growth driver, not just for B2Gold, but for the government of Mali, who desperately needs the revenue that Fekola generates.

These growth factors detailed above are further supported by B2Gold's solid financial position.

B2Gold has a healthy cash position of $467 million and has virtually zero net debt. This strong net cash balance, combined with a $700 million revolving credit facility, provides BTG with ample financial flexibility to fund construction at Goose, expansion at Fekola, and other exploration programs.

B2Gold also offers one of the highest dividends yields amongst gold miners, currently around 5.82%, or $0.04 per quarter, annualized $0.16. This has potential for growth as free cash flow increases in the years ahead, particularly once Goose is in production.

Valuation

I’m using discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis, to calculate the fair value of the BTG stock. I am assuming unlevered free cash flow (UFCF) for the FY24 to be 10% lower than FY23 to account for lower production from Fekola Complex and increased cost associated with the goose project.

For FY25, I’m assuming the UFCF to be at the level of FY22, as goose production is expected to flow through cash flow statements from Q2’25, and that the projected production of 1.03M to 1.15M ounces of gold in 2025 is expected to at least equal 1.03M ounces in 2022. Additionally, I’ve kept the price of gold at the 2022 level to offset any increase in the AISC for the company.

From FY26 till FY28 I am accelerating the UFCF growth at conservative rate of 10% after accounting for 30% or 300,000+ additional ounces from Goose from FY26.

By 2029 onwards, I expect Goose as well as Fekola complex at steady state, so, I have taken terminal growth rate (TGR) of 2% after 2028, to account for long-term growth of the gold market itself, and B2Gold's capacity to sustain production via exploration.

I’ve taken a discount rate of 8.85% based on its Weighted Average Cost of Capital, calculated using Capital Asset Pricing Model with cost of equity of ~8.95%, which accounts for high equity risk premium of 5.6% due to inherent risk associated with its operation in Mali, and cost of debt of ~5%.

BTG DCF output (Company Data, Authors Compilation)

As you can see, we arrived at a fair value of $5.02, representing an upside potential of 76.83% from the current stock price of $2.84.

For the worst case, I’ve assumed a TGR of 0.5% and a discount rate of 11% to account for risk associated with operating mostly in western African countries like Mali and Namibia. Under this scenario, we arrived at a target price of $3.19, which represents an upside potential of 12.46%.

I’ve assumed TGR of 3% and a discount rate of 7% in the best-case scenario, to reflect pretty strong production of gold from both the back river gold district as well as Fekola Regional. We arrived at a fair value of $7.97, an upside potential of over 180.48%.

Risks To Consider

No investment is risk-free, and B2Gold is no exception.

While B2Gold is confident it can work out a fair deal with the Malian government, there is still a degree of uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the new code. The outcome could be less favorable than I'm expecting, potentially leading to higher taxes and royalties, which could make these projects less profitable or even uneconomic, ultimately limiting a major avenue of future production growth for B2Gold.

Conclusion

B2Gold offers a compelling investment opportunity based on the potential contribution from the high-grade Goose project and Fekola expansion. Such drivers ought to drive shareholder value for years to come, but current market pricing seems to be underestimating the firm’s growth rate in the long run.

As much as I'm concerned with some of the near term risks, for example, the new mining code in Mali, I think the company is capable of managing this. Investors with a long-term perspective, and an understanding of the inherent value in gold, should look beyond these short-term noises. Hence, I have a buy rating on BTG stock.