Entravision Communications: There's A Path To Higher Prices, But Patience Is Key

Thomas Niel profile picture
Thomas Niel
499 Followers

Summary

  • A major customer loss led to a massive price plunge for Entravision Communications shares earlier this year.
  • EVC has since experienced a partial rebound, and while it may take time, shares could continue climbing back toward prior price levels.
  • Why? Down the road, Entravision could sell what remains of its digital advertising business, generating another major financial windfall for the company.

Set for newsroom filming

Entravision Communications (EVC)

Colorblind Images LLC

In recent years, legacy media conglomerates have been pivoting towards digitalization of their businesses. However, in the case of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC), a partial "de-digitalization" is happening. Those with a vague familiarity with the

This article was written by

Thomas Niel profile picture
Thomas Niel
499 Followers
I am a value investor focused on "Sideline Activism": Finding activist situations in companies that are both undervalued to peers and are in industries seeing high levels of consolidation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EVC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EVC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News