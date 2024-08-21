Franklin Global Total Return Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Performance Review
- As market expectations about the timing of US rate cuts got pushed back, US bond yields drifted higher over 2024's second quarter, and the US dollar (USD) gained modestly. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose by 20 basis points to end the quarter at 4.40%; most other developed market sovereign bond yields rose too. Headline inflation has continued its downward trend from the multi-year peaks reached in 2022-2023, thus enabling global monetary policy to clearly shift into a downward cycle. The "early mover" central banks (mainly in Latin America and Eastern Europe) continued reducing rates during the quarter, with some nearing the end of their cycles. Some developed market central banks also started reducing rates, most notably the European Central Bank, while the US Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged. Although the Bank of Japan (BoJ) paused during the quarter, it remains on a normalization path after having raised interest rates during the first quarter.
Quarterly Key Performance Drivers
|
Currencies
|
Duration
|
Credit
|
HELPED
|
-
|
Egypt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
HURT
|
Japanese Yen
|
-
|
-
|
Brazilian Real
|
-
|
-
|
Colombian Peso
|
-
|
-
- The USD gained modestly over the quarter on the adjustment in US rate expectations. Positions in the Japanese yen, South Korean won, Brazilian real, Colombian peso, Mexican peso and Ghanaian cedi detracted from absolute fund performance. We focus on currencies in countries with strong trade dynamics, current account surpluses, better fiscal management and stronger growth potential, notably in Asia. Appropriate monetary policy reaction functions and better fiscal performance also support certain currencies in the Americas.
- Most developed market sovereign bond yields rose during the period, while among emerging markets, sovereign bond yields generally rose in Latin America but were mixed in Asia. Duration exposure in Egypt contributed to absolute fund results. We have extended duration in select countries where we see opportunity from lower inflation and interest-rate outlooks, or where we see improving fundamentals in a range of factors from fiscal progress to reshoring.
- We continue to favor local-currency positions in select countries in both developed and emerging markets, taking into account value in specific currencies and in sovereign bonds where we assess the fundamentals to be positive. In bonds, we aim at a relatively high overall portfolio yield by holding higher-yielding local-currency positions in specific emerging markets that we view as having resilient fundamentals and attractive risk-adjusted yields. We remain highly selective at the sovereign level, given significant variations in economic conditions and policy responses. We consider, on a country-by-country basis, individual vulnerabilities to inflation, interest-rate cycles, negative fiscal impulses and lingering economic headwinds associated with geopolitical developments. Taking all these factors into account, our top local-currency exposures include Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Malaysia and Brazil. In credit markets, we see value in select sovereign credit exposures that have undervalued growth drivers and attractive risk-adjusted spreads. At this stage of the global rate cycle, and given improving fundamentals and policy responses in select emerging markets, we have expanded our holdings in select hard-currency-denominated sovereign credit. However, at present we continue to avoid corporate credit, given lingering corporate headwinds associated with the rate cycle and pedestrian levels of growth in the US and Europe.
One-Month Key Performance Drivers
|
Currencies
|
Duration
|
Credit
|
HELPED
|
-
|
South Africa
|
Investment-Grade Sovereign Credits
|
-
|
United States
|
-
|
-
|
Egypt
|
-
|
HURT
|
Brazilian Real
|
Ghana
|
Subinvestment-Grade Sovereign Credits
|
Japanese Yen
|
Brazil
|
-
|
Colombian Peso
|
-
|
-
- The USD gained modestly in June, with mixed performance against various currencies. Positions in the Brazilian real, Colombian peso, Mexican peso, Japanese yen, Kazakhstani tenge, Hungarian forint and Ghanaian cedi detracted from absolute fund performance. We maintain the view that the USD is at stretched valuation levels.
- Emerging market debt indexes showed mixed performance in June. Subinvestment-grade sovereign credits detracted from absolute fund return, while investment-grade sovereign credits moderately contributed.
- Yields on developed market sovereign bonds were mostly lower during the month, while emerging market sovereign bond yields were mixed. Duration exposures in South Africa, Egypt, the United States and Colombia contributed to absolute fund results, while duration exposures in Ghana and Brazil detracted. We aim at a relatively high overall portfolio yield by holding higher-yielding local-currency positions in specific emerging markets.
Outlook & Strategy
- We broadly expect inflation to continue declining this year, though it may remain above target for a while yet in a number of countries. Some developed market central banks have now initiated easing; the timing of the remaining developed market central banks beginning their rate cut cycles, in this context, is likely to be particularly dependent on inflation dynamics (especially core), as well as the growth outlook. A singular exception to this expected global trend is Japan, where the BoJ has now begun to normalize policy in response to reflationary conditions, although we expect moves to be gradual-meaning that overall, the BoJ is likely to retain an accommodative stance for some time.
- While global inflation trends are generally promising, certain countries remain more vulnerable to inflation dynamics and weaker fundamentals that may limit their ability to participate in the global easing cycle; such heterogeneity in fundamentals and policy responses should create relative valuation opportunities among countries. This has been illustrated recently by certain countries needing to raise policy rates, counter to the global trend. We therefore continue to closely monitor individual inflation drivers and outcomes, as well as policy responses, in different regions and countries.
- One of our core views remains that of expected USD weakness. We anticipate that both cyclical factors and structural factors will lead to USD weakness, although the path has been and is likely to remain uneven. This outlook means that we believe the greatest areas of value in the sovereign bond markets are to be found in non-USD assets, with specific investments selected based on individual country fundamentals.
- On a regional basis, we think various countries in the Asia-Pacific region look attractive. Both cyclical and structural factors are expected to bolster Asian bonds and currencies. Cyclical factors include growth differentials and interest-rate differentials, which should support these currencies against the USD. Structural factors include current account surpluses, small fiscal deficits and low levels of debt, with reshoring now an additional structural advantage in certain countries. Looking ahead, we expect Asia to remain an important driver of global growth.
- In Latin America, we highlight that some countries have followed prudent policies in recent years. Those countries whose central banks had responded early and/or aggressively to higher inflation expectations are benefiting now as they have been able to reduce rates following a sharp slowdown in inflation. There have also been positive developments on the fiscal side. Some countries have passed fiscal measures that should lead to improvement over the medium term. Several Latin American countries have also exhibited significant fiscal improvement since the pandemic. These various factors provide comfort in holding select Latin American assets.
- Geopolitics will continue to impact the financial markets in various ways. The post-COVID new normal for the world has been characterized by the constant shadow of various geopolitical factors. We continue to closely monitor these factors, including tensions between the US and China and between Taiwan and China, and the paths of the wars between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas.
Fund Details
|
Inception Date
|
09/30/2008
|
Benchmark
|
Bloomberg Multiverse Index
Fund Description
The fund seeks total investment return consisting of a combination of interest income, capital appreciation and currency gains by investing primarily in fixed and floating-rate debt securities and debt obligations of governments, government-related or corporate issuers worldwide. The fund regularly enters into various currency-related and other transactions involving derivative instruments.
Performance Data
Average Annual Total Returns1 (%) at NAV
|
1 Mth
|
3 Mths
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Year
|
10 Year
|
Since Inception
|
Inception Date
|
Advisor Class - With Sales Chargesa
|
-2.36
|
-4.61
|
-0.12
|
-5.34
|
-4.84
|
-1.52
|
3.20
|
09/30/2008
|
Advisor Class - Without Sales Chargesa
|
-2.36
|
-4.61
|
-0.12
|
-5.34
|
-4.84
|
-1.52
|
3.20
|
09/30/2008
|
Class A - With Sales Chargesa
|
-6.00
|
-8.09
|
-3.92
|
-6.74
|
-5.79
|
-2.14
|
2.70
|
09/30/2008
|
Class A - Without Sales Chargesa
|
-2.38
|
-4.54
|
-0.22
|
-5.54
|
-5.07
|
-1.76
|
2.95
|
09/30/2008
|
Bloomberg Multiverse Index
|
0.15
|
-1.03
|
1.30
|
-5.25
|
-1.84
|
-0.26
|
1.80
|
-
|
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the figures shown. Principal value and investment returns will fluctuate, and investors' shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Performance would have been lower if fees had not been waived in various periods. Total returns assume the reinvestment of all distributions and the deduction of all fund expenses. Returns for periods of less than one year are not annualized. All classes of shares may not be available to all investors or through all distribution channels. For current month-end performance, please call Franklin Templeton at (800) DIAL BEN/(800) 342-5236 or visit www.franklintempleton.com.
An investor cannot invest directly in an index, and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges.
The Bloomberg Multiverse Index provides a broad-based measure of the global fixed-income bond market. Source: Bloomberg Indices.
Investment Team
Michael Hasenstab, Ph.D. & Calvin Ho, Ph.D.
|
Footnote
Periods shorter than one year are shown as cumulative total returns.
What Are The Risks?
All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. International investments are subject to special risks, including currency fluctuations and social, economic and political uncertainties, which could increase volatility. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. Derivative instruments can be illiquid, may disproportionately increase losses, and have a potentially large impact on performance. Liquidity risk exists when securities or other investments become more difficult to sell, or are unable to be sold, at the price at which they have been valued. Fixed income securities involve interest rate, credit, inflation and reinvestment risks, and possible loss of principal. As interest rates rise, the value of fixed income securities falls. Changes in the credit rating of a bond, or in the credit rating or financial strength of a bond's issuer, insurer or guarantor, may affect the bond's value. The manager may consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in the research or investment process; however, ESG considerations may not be a determinative factor in security selection. In addition, the manager may not assess every investment for ESG criteria, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated. These and other risks are discussed in the fund's prospectus.
Important Information
The information provided is not a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, market, industry, security or fund. Because market and economic conditions are subject to change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of this material and may change without notice. A portfolio manager's assessment of a particular security, investment or strategy is not intended as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy; it is intended only to provide insight into the fund's portfolio selection process. Holdings are subject to change.
Before investing, carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can find this and other information in each prospectus, or summary prospectus, if available, at www.franklintempleton.com. Please read it carefully.
Franklin Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.
Source: FactSet. Important data provider notices and terms available at www.franklintempletondatasources.com.
a. Gross expenses are the fund's total annual operating expenses as of the fund's prospectus available at the time of publication. Actual expenses may be higher and may impact portfolio returns. Net expenses reflect contractual fee waivers, expense caps and/or reimbursements, which cannot be terminated prior to 04/30/2025 without Board consent. Additional amounts may be voluntarily waived and/or reimbursed and may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.