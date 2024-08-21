JohnnyGreig

Investment Overview

I am initiating coverage on PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) with a “Buy” rating and a three to five year investment horizon. PACS stock got listed in April and I believe that the stock is a hidden-gem. This initiating coverage discusses the industry, business, and financial aspects that make PACS stock worth considering.

As an overview, PACS Group is a provider of skilled nursing and assisted living facility in the United States. As of Q2 2024, the company had 248 healthcare facilities, that include 30 senior living operations. Further, the company had presence in 13 states.

From a price-action perspective, PACS stock was listed in April at $21. The healthcare provider has been in a gradual uptrend and currently trades at $39. With the stock trading near 52-week highs, it makes sense to wait for some corrections before considering long-term exposure. I must add that a forward price-to-earnings-ratio of 25.2 does not look expensive. However, some correction is likely after a rally of almost 85% since April 2024.

Understanding the Relevance of PACS Group

I believe that PACS Group plays an important role in the U.S. healthcare ecosystem. The business model is attractive and is likely to witness continued demand. Let’s take a deeper diver into understanding the reasons that make PACS Group attractive.

The company identifies itself as an operator in the post-acute care ecosystem. When individuals are recovering from serious illness or medical procedures, the recovery takes time. However, hospitals have a significantly higher cost per day for post-acute care. It’s at this point that PACS Group becomes relevant. The company’s skilled nursing facilities provide “cost-efficient facility-based care to patients that have been discharged from hospitals.”

The point I am trying to make will be clear from the chart below.

Company Presentation Q1 2024

The cost of care in a skilled nursing facility is significantly lower as compared to hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Of course, it’s not a high margin business, but growth is likely to be robust, and the demand is immune from macroeconomic factors.

In terms of the industry potential, the skilled nursing facility in the U.S. was valued at $179 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% to reach $232.5 billion by 2030. An important point to note is that PACS Group is a young company and is growing at a significantly higher rate as compared to the industry average. For Q2 2024, PACS reported revenue growth of 29% on a year-on-year basis to $981.8 million.

Aggressive Asset Acquisition Translating into Growth

One reason to like PACS Group is the point that the company has pursued aggressive growth since inception. To put things into perspective, PACS Group was founded in 2013 and had 2 skilled nursing facilities. After a decade of operations, the company reported 208 facilities with 22,950 beds.

Company Q2 Presentation

Further, with pending acquisitions, PACS Group reported 276 facilities with presence in 15 states. Clearly, the growth trajectory has been aggressive in terms of new facilities. This has also translated into robust revenue growth.

I further believe that revenue growth is likely at a CAGR of over 20% in the next few years. There are two reasons for holding this view.

First, as of Q2 2024, PACS Group was operational in 15 states (including latest acquisitions). There is ample scope for penetration in existing states, coupled with entry into new states. I therefore believe that the number of operated facilities will continue to grow at a healthy pace. New facilities is one factor that’s likely to support robust revenue growth.

Second, there is a difference in revenue from new and mature facilities. Aggressive growth implies that there are many facilities in the ramp-up or early stage. As the chart below shows, the company had only 30.3% mature facilities as of Q2 2024.

Company Presentation Q2 2024

PACS Group estimates that there is a 19% improvement in occupancy from new to mature. Additionally, revenue per day increases by 14.8% as buildings move from new to mature. Therefore, existing facilities will incrementally contribute to growth as they mature.

It’s also worth noting that as of Q2 2024, 79.7% of the company’s facilities had a 4- or 5-star QM Rating. This rating is assigned to SNFs that participate in Medicare and Medicaid. For mature facilities, the company’s average QM rating is 4.3. A healthy rating is an indication of the focus on quality and backs the view that occupancy is likely to remain robust.

Company IPO Prospectus

Third, PACS Group has mentioned in their offer prospectus that the company is looking at ancillary opportunities such as “pharmacy services, laboratory services, transportation, and imaging” to support revenue growth. Potential acquisition(s) on this front will support revenue growth.

Another point to note is that Medicare and Medicaid accounted for 38.7% and 37.6% of the company’s revenue respectively for 2023. Between 2012 and 2021, reimbursements for Medicare and Medicaid have increased at a CAGR of 3.6% and 1.9% respectively. If this trend sustains, revenue growth will be supported. I must add that a bulk of revenue from these two programs add to the EBITDA and cash flow stability.

Expecting EBITDA Margin Improvement

I mentioned earlier that PACS Group is in a business where margins are not particularly attractive. What’s interesting is healthy revenue growth and the business being immune to economic shocks.

Having said that, I believe that EBITDA margin is likely to improve in the next five years. It’s worth noting that between 2021 and Q2 2024, the company’s EBITDA margin has been in a broad range of 8% to 11%.

However, as the company pursues aggressive growth, the cost of services (excluding rent) has surged. As an increasing number of facilities mature in the next 24 to 36 months, higher occupancy coupled with an improvement in revenue per day will boost EBITDA margin and cash flows.

It’s also worth noting that as of Q2 2024, PACS Group owned 87 real estate assets and had a purchase option on 31 assets. If the asset mix shifts increasingly towards owned real estate, the company’s EBITDAR margin will improve. For the first half of 2024, rent as a cost of service was $130 million and implies an annualized rent cost of $260 million.

Another possible margin expansion factor is expansion within the broader senior living community. As of December 2023, PACS Group had one independent living facility and four assisted living facilities. If there is focus on this segment, it’s likely to support margin expansion in the next five years.

Risk Factors

PACS Group is pursuing aggressive growth. This can potentially imply stress on the balance sheet or equity dilution. However, there are two points to note. First, PACS Group reported leverage (net-debt-to-LTM-adjusted-EBITDA) of 1.4x as of Q2 2024. Leverage remains under check and the company reported a liquidity buffer of $400 million as of Q2.

I must add here that as of Q2 2024, PACS Group reported long-term lease operating liability of $2.1 billion. I, however, don’t see that as a concern considering the overall occupancy rate of the company’s SNF facilities. With a bulk of the revenue coming from Medicare and Medicaid, debt servicing or lease obligations are not a concern. As of December 2023, the company’s average monthly lease expense per bed was $873. This is unlikely to cause any financial stress considering the occupancy trend.

I must add that the company’s owned real estate assets provide strength to the balance sheet in a scenario where the growth outlook is negative. However, I don’t see a high probability of this risk playing-out.

Concluding Views

There are 15,000 SNF facilities in the United States. Of this, the top 9 players have 11% share. Therefore, there is significant room for consolidation in the industry. PACS Group has done well in terms of identifying acquisition targets, and there is ample headroom for growth. I therefore expect top-line growth to remain robust, coupled with EBITDA margin improvement as facilities mature. For 2024, PACS Group has guided for year-on-year revenue growth of 25%.

It’s worth noting that PACS stock has limited analyst coverage. This is an indication of the point that the stock remains under-the-radar. Once in the limelight, I believe that PACS stock will be re-rated. However, even with relatively low visibility, the stock has been in an uptrend. It therefore makes sense to accumulate PACS stock on corrections.

Currently, six analysts have a “Buy” rating for PACS stock, with a median 12-month stock price forecast of $39.01. The optimistic forecast is at $44 and would imply an upside of 12.8% from current levels. However, if revenue growth sustains about 20% (very likely), I believe that PACS stock can outperform index returns and healthcare sector returns in the next three to five years.