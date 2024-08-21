naveen0301

India's largest banking group, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), may have been India's stock market darling over the last decade, but as I highlighted in my prior coverage (see HDFC Bank: Why The $21bn Rout Was Not Unjustified), 'newco' HDFC Bank, the result of a large-scale merger between legacy HDFC Bank and its promoter HDFC Ltd, isn't quite what it used to be. The market is slowly (but surely) coming to grips with this new reality and thus, this year's relative underperformance vs. broader Indian indices is hardly surprising, in my view.

Data by YCharts

There is, however, a silver lining to HDFC Bank's decline - at least in the near term. The reason is that foreign investors, likely in response to a series of post-merger disappointments, have been pulling money out of the stock. Somewhat ironically, HDFC Bank will be rewarded for this dip in foreign % shareholding (now below the all-important 55.5% MSCI threshold) in the form of a higher index weight toward month-end. This entails a flow-of-funds catalyst potentially worth up to $2bn (albeit in two tranches).

While it wouldn't surprise me at all if the stock catches a bid in the coming weeks as a result, the fundamentals remain, by far, the needle-mover here. And if recent quarterly numbers were any indication, there are still more than a few post-merger kinks to iron out. Further complicating the course correction, which will entail, among other things, a sizeable reduction in the loan-to-deposit ratio, are increased regulatory pressures and a slowdown in system-wide activity.

To be clear, the upward pull of India's >10% nominal GDP should still drive a lot of long-term growth from here. This needs, however, to be balanced with a structurally lower post-merger return on equity and, by extension, a lower price/book multiple than pre-merger norms. Yet, at ~3x book for HDFC Bank ADRs currently, I don't see a particularly compelling risk/reward.

HDFC Bank

Pulling Back on Growth…

The good news out of HDFC Bank's latest quarter was that its headline net interest margin (i.e., the spread between its interest income and expenses) is creeping upward. Digging deeper, however, there hasn't been much of a pickup at all on its loan yields; with the cost of funds also remaining elevated, this implies the bank has been leaning on investment yields to make up the difference.

HDFC Bank

Perhaps the bigger problem, though, is that yields remain well below pre-merger levels and will stay that way while the management course corrects. Among other things, this entails a much lower loan-to-deposit ratio going forward (103.5% in 1Q FY25 vs. 80-90% pre-merger); given the system-wide deposit slowdown, this implies a big pullback in credit growth is on the cards. While management is selling this as a positive based on the rationale that near-term moderation sets things up for recovery down the line, I would be very cautious about underwriting this optimism - particularly in light of how challenging the post-merger integration has been.

…as the Broader System Decelerates

Of note, plans to pull back on lending comes at a time when credit growth for the broader Indian banking system has also begun to slow down. Per monthly statistics from the Reserve Bank of India (i.e., the Indian central bank or 'RBI'), loan growth (adjusted for the HDFC Bank merger) decelerated into the low-teens % YoY in June (down from high-teens % in May).

Leading the slowdown were the more cyclical parts of industry (metals and road infrastructure), as well as services (particularly non-bank financing). Agriculture was also a relative drag but is still running in the high-teens % YoY and is coming off a relatively high base. These more than offset strength in housing, where the larger-ticket 'non-priority' segment accelerated to an impressive +24% YoY. Altogether, the weaker monthly data, combined with management's guidance for 'slower for longer' growth, suggests a challenging near-term path for credit.

Funding Moat Not What It Used To Be…

Taking a mid to long-term view, there is no denying the growth potential here. After all, India's nominal GDP is running at a >10% pace, incomes are rising, and as the vast majority of the country's financing still runs through the banking system, deposits will continue to have an attractive runway ahead of it.

S&P

The catch, however, is that in the near term, system deposit growth is slowing, with the deceleration into FY24 (+14% vs +17% in FY23) extending into June/July system deposit numbers. The implication here is higher funding costs and net interest margin pressure across the board. Add to that a still elevated loan-to-deposit ratio backdrop, which needs to be addressed via a pullback in loans, and you have a fairly bleak near-term outlook for sector growth.

In the meantime, HDFC Bank will need to contend with its own funding pressures. Mainly due to a challenging post-merger integration, which has introduced higher-cost funding from pre-merger HDFC, as well as an ongoing erosion in the bank's historically best-in-class CA/SA franchise. Asset quality also still needs to be managed post-merger, particularly on the real estate side, which isn't ideal for credit costs. With no reprieve from operating costs either (per 1Q FY25 call, "there is a period of adjustment that we have to go through"), getting back to pre-merger funding levels will be no easy task.

…as a New Regulatory Challenge Looms Large

To some extent, the system-wide slowdown for banks has been a result of the RBI reining in activity (last year's crackdown on unsecured loans, for instance). Last month's draft proposal calling for banks to increase their liquidity coverage ratios, a measure of "high-quality liquid assets" (or 'HQLA') required as a buffer, indicates regulatory pressure isn't easing up anytime soon. Nor does the RBI's cautious messaging, particularly on elevated system loan-to-deposit ratios.

S&P

The read-through for HDFC Bank isn't great, as the bank's higher post-merger loan-to-deposit means it may be forced into more HQLA holdings than peers, further pressuring its margins. The silver lining, though, is that LCR regulations won't kick in until next year, so management has time to prepare.

S&P

Focus on Fundamentals Over the Upcoming $2bn Catalyst

HDFC Bank is due for a flow of funds catalyst in the coming weeks, and the stock might very well move higher in response. But fundamentals aren't great - neither for the bank, as recent quarterly results show, nor for the system, as per decelerating monthly numbers. Don't rule out more regulatory pressure either, with RBI commentary suggesting that the latest LCR rules (already set to hit HDFC Bank particularly hard) could be the first of more to come. At ~3x book and with the group on course for a structurally lower return profile post-merger, I'd remain sidelined.