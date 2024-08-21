APeriamPhotography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) recently reported earnings. I have had a strong buy on the name, which has worked out rather well and in this report, I will be discussing the share price development, analyze the most recent earnings, discuss the most recent outlook and update my price target.

How Did RTX Stock Perform?

Last year, the issues with the GTF engines became apparent and resulted in lower stock prices. However, we do note that the stock is trading higher than before the engine issues became apparent. Since the buy rating for RTX issued in September 2023, the stock surged 63% compared to a 31% surge for the S&P 500. So, despite the engine issues, RTX stock has been extremely attractive.

RTX Q2 Sales And Adjusted Earnings Are Up

During the quarter, RTX saw its sales increase by 8% while adjusted segment earnings were up 19% and adjusted EPS were up 9% on an adjusted net income increase of 5%, showing that part of the GAAP EPS growth was driven by share repurchases. Free cash flow was negative $2.2 billion, but still was significantly better than the $0.2 billion in the comparable quarter last year. The difference was primarily caused by a $1.3 billion working capital pressure last year.

Collins Aerospace revenues grew 10% driven by strength in its end markets. Commercial aftermarket sales grew 12%, while commercial OEM sales were up 10% and defense revenues were up 10%. Adjusted operating profits were up 25% indicating margin expansion from 14.3% to 16.0%. Collins Aerospace does have exposure to the Boeing 737 MAX program, but interesting to note is that the company has been producing at a rate of 30 shipments per month and expects that it will go up later this year, which is also the indications we saw from Boeing. So, when it comes to Boeing programs, it seems that things will get better rather than worse.

Pratt & Whitney sales increased 19%, with sales strength in all its end markets. Commercial OEM sales grew by a third, while aftermarket sales were up 15% and military sales were up 16%. The impact of the engine issues was already recognized from a sales and earnings perspective last year, so this year’s results contain little impact other than customer compensations. The adjusted profits grew 23% driven by favorable mix and volume partially offset by higher costs.

Raytheon saw its sales decline by 2% reflecting the divestiture of the cybersecurity business. However, on an organic basis the growth was 4% driven by higher program sales including higher counter UAS, Stinger and Patriot sales. Adjusted profit grew 7% driven by volume, mix and productivity and adjusted profit grew 8%. Despite an unfavorable mix, margins expanded slightly as productivity efforts are paying off, and higher volumes provide a better base for fixed costs absorption.

A Look On $1.5 Billion In Charges

While adjusted EPS was up from $1.29 to $1.41, the actual GAAP EPS declined from $0.90 to $0.08. The reported EPS tends to contain accounting adjustments as well as restructuring costs, but during the quarter there were two other significant items that drove the reported results down. Operating profit decreased from $1.5 billion to $259 million and net income decreased from $1.36 billion to $175 million.

There were $918 million in pre-tax charges related to legal matters centered on improper payments made in the Middle East. This is likely the bribe scandal regarding missile sales to the Qatar Armed Forced. RTX Corporation is preparing to enter a deferred prosecution agreement with the DoJ. When looking at DoJ action against Boeing, we see that some people are suggesting Boeing should be barred from defense contracts. While the nature of the misconduct is different, I believe that if we look at the DoJ action setting a precedent where legal matters result in barring contractors from bidding for and winning defense contracts, the defense industry in the US would be in an unsustainable position because both Boeing and RTX should or at least could be barred from government contracts.

Next to the legal settlement, there was a $575 million charge on a fixed price development contract. Those contracts are a pain to defense contractors as most of them were agreed on when inflation was lower and in the current environment of high labor rates and material costs, those contracts are unprofitable. In the case of RTX, the company even has opted to terminate the program with a foreign customer to limit its losses.

RTX Guides Up On Sales, Earnings But Down On Free Cash Flow

In connection with the strong results in the first half of the year, RTX has increased its organic growth assumption by 100 bps, resulting in a sales lift of $500 million at the high end and $750 million at the high end. Around $100 million is driven by strong performance at Collins Aerospace and $400 million is driven by the aftermarket sales for the F135 and F117engines for the F-35 and F-117. The remainder is driven by strong mix and higher OEM sales.

The EPS has been lifted by $0.10 at the low end and $0.05 at the high end. What is more interesting is that while sales have been guided up, the free cash flow has come down by roughly $1 billion and that is driven by the cash outflow expected this year in connection with the legal case.

Is RTX Stock A Good Buy?

After processing the balance sheet data and most recent projections for RTX Corporation, I believe the company remains a buy with a $143 price target for 2024. Indeed, the company is overvalued against its median EV/EBITDA multiple, but I don’t see any proper justification for RTX stock trading at such a steep discount compared to peers as it has a record $206 billion backlog including over 10,000 geared turbofans which is a program with a multi-decade revenue tail. So, there are some near-term pressures as RTX works its way through the disc replacements on the GTF turbofans, but overall, we are seeing strong backlog and strong demand in all end markets.

EBITDA estimates for the year have increased by 11% to slightly over $12.65 billion, while free cash flow estimates have come down, driven by the expected $1 billion cash outflow for RTX later this year. Against, a peer valuation that provides 22% upside to $143 and upside to $161 and $172 in the years to come. So, I still believe the stock is a buy. However, it should be noted that despite the buy rating now, that buy rating is somewhat weakening due to the premium at which the stock currently trades against the company median. So, any weakening in the results, for whatever reason, could result in a hold rating.

Currently, I don’t believe there are life-size risks to the business, but we continue to keep an eye on the robustness of demand in the commercial and defense markets as well as the health of the aerospace supply chain.

Conclusion: RTX Corporation Has Upside Despite $1 Billion Cash Blow

The results that RTX provided were good, showing strong demand in all end markets. The company is also divesting some of its businesses which seemingly drive margins and allow the company to invest capabilities in its core business. With the most recent earnings and balance sheet in mind, I am lifting my price target from $125 to $143 for 2024 and believe the company remains a compelling investment opportunity for long-term oriented investors.