ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has reported recently its Q2 earnings, showing that rates have turned now into a headwind for business growth. This is yet reflected in its premium valuation. Thus, I'm not particularly bullish on its shares, and from an income perspective, there are better options in the European banking sector.

As I've covered in previous articles, I see ING as a quality bank in Europe due to its strong fundamentals and high-dividend yield. This has led to a strong share price rally over the past year, as shown in the next graph.

Share price performance (Seeking Alpha)

However, the rate cycle has recently changed in Europe. Thus, I think it's a good time to update ING's most recent financial performance and investment case, to see if it remains an attractive income play in the European banking sector or not.

Outlook & Q2 2024 Earnings Analysis

ING is a retail and commercial bank based in the Netherlands and, due to its business model and loan book profile, it's quite exposed to rates. The rising interest rate environment has been therefore an important tailwind for revenue and earnings growth over the past couple of years, but this outlook has changed recently, following the European Central Bank rate cut back in June.

Indeed, the ECB's key rate is nowadays at 4.25% and, according to Bloomberg data, the market expects several cuts over the coming months, leading to a rate of about 2.65% by the end of 2025.

For banks like ING that rely significantly on net interest income ("NII"), a downward interest rate environment should lead to lower revenues ahead. This is even though a good part of its lending book is set at fixed rates with re-setting at three to five years. The bank also hedges some of its rate sensitivity, smoothing the impact of lower rates in its NII.

Nevertheless, given that about 75% of its revenue comes from NII, being one of the European banks with higher exposure to rates, a declining interest rate environment will certainly be negative for its top-line growth over the coming quarters.

Moreover, there is a time lag between higher market rates and the pass-through to deposits, which have only increased more significantly in recent quarters, pressuring negatively its net interest margin ("NIM"). As shown in the next graph, ING's NIM has been on a declining trend over the past three quarters, dropping by about 9 basis points since its peak in Q3 2023, to 148 bps in Q2 2024.

NIM (ING Groep)

Considering that interest rates are expected to gradually decline in the near future, ING's NIM downward trend is not likely to reverse in the coming months, putting pressure on the bank's revenue growth.

This was already visible during Q2 2024, given that ING's NII amounted to €3.8 billion, representing a decline of 5.7% YoY, being the major drag on its revenues. On the other hand, its fees and commissions increased by 9.5% YoY to nearly €1 billion and other income was also up by 11% YoY to €871 million, but this was not enough to offset NII weakness. Overall, the bank's revenues declined by 0.7% YoY to €5.7 billion in Q2, showing that rates are now a headwind for its top-line growth.

For the full year, ING has slightly increased its guidance from a previous expectation of revenues around €22 billion in 2024, to more than €22 billion. While this is not a big change, it shows that ING is confident in maintaining its NII relatively stable in the coming months, while fees and other income should be the major growth drivers ahead.

This is supported by the bank's efforts to increase fees in retail banking. These fees are mainly related to daily operations, higher fees from investment products, and its efforts to reduce commissions paid to independent agents and brokers in Belgium, justifying why it's reporting strong fee growth in recent quarters.

Given that revenues are not expected to grow much ahead and the inflationary environment puts pressure on costs, this backdrop is quite challenging for operating income growth in the short term. Indeed, ING's operating expenses amounted to €2.8 billion in Q2, up by 8.5% YoY, driven mainly by higher staff costs and marketing expenses.

Due to this combination of lower revenues and higher expenses, the bank's efficiency was negatively impacted during the last quarter, leading to a higher cost-to-income ratio (a higher ratio is considered worse). Its efficiency ratio was 49.8% in Q2 2024 (vs. 45.6% in Q2 2023), which is still excellent compared to other European banks, but it's on a deteriorating trend and, considering its business outlook, is quite likely to continue to increase in the coming quarters. This means ING's operating income is likely to decline ahead, following a drop of 8.5% YoY in Q2 to €2.8 billion.

Beyond revenue and cost pressures, another factor that is also a headwind for earnings growth is credit quality, even though its credit losses remain at very low levels. Nevertheless, risk costs increased significantly in the wholesale segment, leading to total loan loss provisions of €300 million in the quarter (vs. €183 million in Q2 2023). Its cost-of-risk ratio was 16 bps, which is still below its through-the-cycle average (about 25 bps), but risk costs are 'normalizing' and should remain above their recent history in the coming quarters.

Loan loss provisions (ING Groep)

Current consensus expects ING's loan loss provisions to be about €1.37 billion in 2024, and to be around €1.5 billion in the following three years, representing a stable ratio of about 20 bps of its average loans. Given the uncertain macroeconomic scenario and a potential economic recession ahead, I think these estimates may be too optimistic. There is clearly some room for upward revisions regarding its loan loss provisions, which can potentially be another headwind for the bank's earnings growth in the near future.

Regarding its bottom line, it amounted to €1.8 billion in Q2, a decline of 17.4% YoY, as the bank's earnings were impacted negatively by lower revenues, higher costs, and increasing loan loss provisions. Its profitability, measured by the return on equity (ROE) ratio, declined to 14.5% (vs. 17.5% in Q2 2023), which is still an excellent level in the European banking sector. For the full year, its guidance is to have a ROE ratio above 12%. Thus, ING expects its profitability to continue to decline in the coming quarters.

Indeed, according to analyst's estimates, ING's revenues are expected to decline in the next couple of quarters, to €5.5-5.6 billion per quarter, while costs and loan loss provisions are estimated to increase. Its net income is expected to decline to €1.3-1.4 billion per quarter and its ROE should be around 10-11%, showing that its operating momentum is expected to be weak in the near future.

Regarding capital, the bank has a very comfortable position and its strategy has been to return capital to shareholders, both through dividends and share buybacks. At the end of Q2 2024, its CET1 capital ratio was 14%. This represents a decline of 80 bps in the quarter, mainly due to its €2.5 billion share buyback announced last May, which is still well above its internal target of about 12.5% and its regulatory requirement of 10.8%.

This means ING still has an excess capital position, allowing it to maintain its capital returns strategy in the near term.

However, ING seems to be prioritizing share buybacks compared to dividend growth. This is given that its interim dividend was unchanged at €0.35 per share, and its final dividend is not expected to be much different than compared to 2023. The bank's dividend policy is to pay around 50% of its annual earnings. Thus, it's quite likely that its final dividend will also be unchanged compared to the previous year due to a lower net profit this year.

This means its total dividend related to 2024 earnings should be around €1.10 per share (unchanged from the previous year), which at its current share price leads to a forward dividend yield of close to 7%, which is quite attractive to income-oriented investors.

Regarding its valuation, ING is currently trading at 1.02x book value, which is at a premium to its historical valuation of about 0.75x over the past five years. This is also at a premium to some of its closest peers, such as ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCPK:AAVMY), Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), or Danske Bank A/S (OTCPK:DNSKF), which trade on average at less than 0.9x book value. Thus, ING seems to be slightly overvalued right now.

Conclusion

While ING Groep N.V. is a quality bank in Europe and offers a high-dividend yield, its operating momentum and business outlook are not great. Its valuation appears to be relatively high. Thus, ING doesn't appear to offer much upside potential at this time. This means income is the most appealing factor of its investment case, which in my opinion is not enough to buy its shares. I see Danske Bank A/S (DNSKF) as a better income pick in the European banking sector, as I've analyzed recently here.

