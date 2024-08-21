enot-poloskun

Introduction

The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), a business noted for its developer data platform, has experienced an unsavory journey this year; in a year where the tech-heavy Nasdaq has generated positive gains of 18%, MDB has plummeted by -38% on a YTD basis.

YCharts

After a particularly pronounced fall in the last week of May, the stock has been chopping around within the range of $212- $272, waiting for a potential trigger to determine the next course of action. In a little over a week from now, we could get that catalyst, as MDB will announce its Q2-25 results (MDB follows a January ending fiscal) on the 29th of August, post-market hours.

Upcoming Earnings-Key Talking Points

Most stocks react quite favorably when they can facilitate a decent degree of earnings and topline beat (relative to consensus estimates), but in MDB’s case, we suspect this won’t take precedence. For further context, at the last Q1-25 event, MDB delivered a solid topline beat of 38%, and a bottom line beat of 2.5%, yet the stock ended up losing almost one-fourth of its market-cap on the day of the results, on account of weak guidance! There’s also an element of taking MDB for granted, as this is a business that has consistently trumped both topline and bottom line estimates across every single quarter for the last 5 years!

Also, when it comes to the upcoming Q2 event, it appears that the bar is also relatively low, as both the EPS and the topline have already been subjected to plenty of downward revisions since the Q1 event came out. For context, 91% of the topline revisions have been to the downside, and 87% of the bottom line revisions have been to the downside, resulting in an expected normalized EPS of $0.48 and an expected revenue figure of $464m.

That expected revenue figure of $464m would represent yet another slowdown in the revenue run rate (implied growth of less than 10%), something which has been in play since the latter half of CY19 (see image below).

YCharts

However, the silver lining here is that this is likely to be as bad as it gets, with the run rate expected to trough at these levels, and then improve over each of the next 7 quarters and peak at the +25% levels in Q1-27 (see image below)

Seeking Alpha

Needless to say, if MDB management suggests that the revenue growth has not yet troughed in Q2-25, and is likely to linger even further, the stock could see further weakness.

Even otherwise, investors should note that this is a business that has traditionally seen its topline grow at over 40% over the last 3 to 5 years, but sell-side estimates (captured in the image below) for the next 3 years point to a business that will deliver medium-term topline growth of only 18% (CAGR) or so.

YCharts

One of the key drivers of weak topline growth are the dynamics associated with their multi-cloud-based DBaaS (Database as a service) offering- MongoDB Atlas, that is being hampered by adverse macros.

Previously, management was bracing themselves for a pickup in consumption by existing workloads in March and April which are typically seasonally stronger months, but even though that was better than the previous months, it wasn’t quite at the same threshold of the year before. Now, traditionally, even in a good year, the months of June and July, have almost always seen a drop-off in consumption, so we don’t expect any improvements here in Q2.

The chart below helps provide some context on how Atlas-related consumption growth has come off over time. After a stable FY24, FY25 was expected to be a comeback year, but that looks unlikely. However, what would be particularly concerning to note is yet another quarter of sub-par contribution from recently acquired workloads, something which appeared to catch management off-guard in Q1.

NYC 2024 Business Update Presentation

On the operating front, note that MDB has long-term ambitions of hitting non-GAAP EBIT margins of 20%. Last year, this came in at 16%, but currently, it is a long way off that pace with Q1 margins of just 7%. This is not expected to meaningfully improve through the rest of the year (the FY expectation is for a figure of just 9%) as management plans to ramp up investments towards their strategic account channel (for the uninitiated, strategic accounts include global system integrators, value-added resellers and independent software vendors who also sell products and services of MDB’s peers) which leave an adverse mark on the OPEX base. Nonetheless, we won’t hold it against MDB, as this very much appears to be along the lines of “short-term pain for long-term gain”, with a doubling of investments in this channel, potentially leading to a 7x spike in new workload ARR (annualized recurring revenue) per annum!

NYC 2024 Business Update

On the cash flow front, MDB had a particularly strong quarter in Q1 (FCF came in at $61m, up by 18% YoY) as cash collections were particularly rampant with receivable turns (on a TTM basis) surging to the 6.5x levels

YCharts

However, investors should not expect a repetition of the same in Q2, as the July quarter has traditionally been subject to operating cash outflows. Even if there is an FCF recovery in the remaining two-quarters of the fiscal we would choose not to get too carried away by the quality of operating cash on offer, as it is heavily dominated by SBC (Stock-based compensation) which has been on the rise for many years now, even if the pace of growth per quarter has dipped over time.

YCharts

Closing Thoughts

We know that FY25 will be a reset year for MDB with subdued topline progress and pressure on margins. Management may well be keen to reiterate that “ they do not believe that their fiscal 2025 growth is an indication of their long-term potential”. However, even if we make allowances for a pickup in earnings growth over the next two years, a simple earnings CAGR calculation, using the FY24 EPS of $3.33 as a base, and looking at consensus EPS through FY27 (see image below) points to a business that will likely only see 10% earnings growth over the next few years.

YCharts

That cadence of earnings growth isn’t a great pitch for a business that is still priced at a whopping forward P/E of 112x (based on the FY25 EPS) and 83x (based on the FY26 EPS)

YCharts

Then, the image below suggests that earlier in the year, short-sellers who focus on tech businesses that are busy disrupting their industries would likely have looked at the MDB stock as a chief candidate; back then, its relative strength ratio versus other businesses involved in exponential technologies looked very elevated and was well above its long-term average of 4.5x. That ratio has since mean-reverted and should dampen the interest of the short-sellers.

YCharts

This is further reiterated by the decline in short-selling interest in the stock by 5% over the past month.

YCharts

On the standalone weekly charts, things appear to be intriguingly poised.

Investing

From late October 2022 until March this year, the price action had been bouncing off the support of a trendline (red line). That came to an end in early March, and MDB has never quite looked the same since, with strong downward thrusts followed by multiple weeks of sideways choppiness. Without the support of the smart money, one would imagine that big moves to the upside will be hard to facilitate. Note that these guys have continued to trim their holdings since March, with no signs of that abating.

YCharts

Nonetheless, following the dismal Q1, we’ve once again seen a similar pattern play out, with the price now leaning against its descending trendline, and waiting for the Q2 event to determine its next course of action.

Cautious commentary by the management could trigger another leg lower, with the trendline continuing to hold, whilst a more sanguine outlook, could see the trendline break, with an opportunity to at least bridge the price gap on the daily chart (currently at the $308 levels, representing upside of 18% versus CMP).