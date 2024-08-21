MongoDB: The Q2 Event Won't Have Too Many Highs, But A Trough Seems Imminent

Aug. 21, 2024 11:59 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Stock
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.8K Followers

Summary

  • MongoDB which has plummeted by -38% YTD and underperformed the Nasdaq could have an opportunity to bridge the price gap seen on the daily charts since the Q1 event.
  • MDB reports Q2 earnings on the 29th of this month, and we focus on some of the key themes that could dominate the event.
  • Forward P/E valuations are rather off-putting, particularly in light of the medium-term earnings growth on offer.
  • The stock is intriguingly poised near its descending trendline and no longer looks overbought versus other offerings that participate in the expanded tech space.

database

enot-poloskun

Introduction

The stock of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), a business noted for its developer data platform, has experienced an unsavory journey this year; in a year where the tech-heavy Nasdaq has generated positive gains of 18%, MDB has plummeted by -38% on a

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.8K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MDB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MDB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MDB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News