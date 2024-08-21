zodebala

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was one of the many tech stocks to experience the market's wrath for disappointing against high expectations. The stock had previously been a big winner, seemingly earning Wall Street's love as its third-party advertising partnerships yielded substantial momentum to both top and bottom-line growth. The company continues to be a cash-generating growth machine backed by a net cash balance sheet, but the market appears to be more focused on the disappointing growth guidance. Long-term investors, however, should not quibble about 100 bps of lower than expected growth, but may find the stock looking quite attractive after the selloff. I am now upgrading the stock to "strong buy" on account of the improved valuation.

PINS Stock Price

I last covered PINS in May where I rated the stock a buy due to the strong fundamental momentum though I noted that the stock "was not that cheap." The stock has underperformed the broader market by around 30% since then, as the thin margin of safety was exposed in the disappointing results.

Data by YCharts

Richly valued stocks can trade with excess volatility even if they remain reasonably valued, but I continue to see strong long-term potential as the name continues to execute.

PINS Stock Key Metrics

PINS delivered strong second quarter results with revenue growing 21% YoY to $854 million, exceeding guidance of $835 million to $850 million.

2024 Q2 Presentation

The company saw monthly active users ('MAUs') grow 12% YoY, though the 0.8% sequential growth rate was a steep deceleration from the first quarter (but not atypical given the seasonality).

2024 Q2 Presentation

PINS saw its average revenue per user ('ARPU') once again show strong growth, with double-digit growth in all geographic regions. Overall, ARPU grew at just 8% due to the company seeing markedly stronger growth in regions outside the US & Canada.

2024 Q2 Presentation

The company saw adjusted EBITDA margins jump 600 bps to 21%, and even managed to post positive GAAP net income (due to interest income more than offsetting the GAAP operating loss).

2024 Q2 Presentation

PINS ended the quarter with $2.7 billion of cash versus no debt, representing a bulletproof balance sheet. This should not be ignored as it may help in part to explain the greatly differing valuation relative to the net-debt peer Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Looking ahead, management guided for 16% to 18% growth, equating to $885 million to $900 million in revenues. That fell short of the consensus estimate of $909.45 million, though it is possible that many estimates were hoping for a beat to that average, as evidenced by the wide range heading into the print.

Seeking Alpha

On the conference call, management believes that their solid growth is in large part due to the improved user experience, with AI helping to improve the relevance of the content feed and new products helping to bolster the company's positioning in the social media competitive landscape. Management noted that their third quarter guidance incorporates the reality of lapping tougher comps, as 2023 saw third quarter revenues double sequentially. Foreign exchange is expected to result in a 100 bps headwind, which could technically account for the discrepancy with the consensus estimate average. Management did hint about the potential conservatism backed into guidance, noting that it does not assume any outperformance in the food and beverage category or from the launch of Performance+, which is a product aimed at speeding up campaign creation on the platform. These would seem to indicate that the stock's nosedive post-earnings may be excessive, but perhaps it is simply reflective of the current market environment. Management reiterated their confidence in the targets outlined at their 2023 Investor Day, which included mid-to-high teens revenue growth over the next 3 to 5 years. Management noted that they continue to ramp up their Google third-party partnership, which should drive the next leg of growth now that they are lapping a full year of their Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) third-party partnership. Management noted that these partnerships have made it easier for the company to reach markets where they were previously under-monetized in. These third-party partnerships definitely look like a convincing argument for the "buy" of the "build or buy" dilemma any margin ceded for the rapid roll-out of advertisements has clearly not impeded the company's ability to generate strong shareholder returns.

Is PINS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

It is not exactly clear if the market was really so disappointed by the slight miss on third quarter revenue growth guidance or if it instead was fearful that growth rates might soon decelerate. After all, as mentioned earlier, the company is beginning to lap the beginning of its Amazon partnership, and third quarter growth guidance would already be within the medium-term guidance (many investors may be factoring in the possibility or a rather reality of decelerating growth moving forward). Regardless of the reason, the stock looks more than reasonably priced here, trading at just around 22x this year's earnings estimates.

Seeking Alpha

On a price-to-sales basis, the 6x multiple looks rather low, given the high profit margins.

Seeking Alpha

Gross margins are still trending around the 80% range even despite the advertising partnerships, leading me to see net margins moving higher over time. I can see the company reaching 35% net margins over the long term - I note that Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) advertising operations have operating margins in the 50% range. The company is essentially profitable on a GAAP basis, meaning that there won't be any drag as the stock works towards that long-term margin target. I see the stock eventually trading up to 7x sales, equating to 20x earnings at a 35% margin profile. That implies that annual returns may come from some multiple expansion in addition to the ongoing mid-teens revenue growth rate as well as eventually an earnings yield. I note that the 20x earnings multiple is lower than my prior 25x target multiple, and I view this to be adequately conservative given the strong balance sheet and secular growth story. In contrast with the recent past, PINS stock is now offering multiple expansion potential, which helps to add to the margin of safety.

PINS Stock Key Risks

The key near-term risk is the potential for growth rates to decelerate far quicker than expected. It is not clear how the company might sustain its growth profile after it fully rolls out both the Amazon and Google advertising partnerships - I admittedly am unable to testify to the user appeal of the platform. It is possible that the platform loses relevance over time, which would show up through slowing user growth - the company has struggled to grow its lucrative US & Canada user numbers as of late. With these social media stocks, I typically view user growth to be a more sustainable driver of long-term revenue growth - PINS' reliance on ARPU growth might be masking a drastic growth slowdown around the corner.

PINS Stock Conclusion

Even factoring in some disappointment to forward consensus estimates, PINS stock continues to look attractive, given the low valuation and high profit margins. I see the stock sustaining at least a 20x earnings multiple even as revenue growth matures due to the strong balance sheet, high margins, and secular growth story. The stock's selloff post-earnings has greatly improved the value proposition, justifying an upgrade to "strong buy."