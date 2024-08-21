eugenesergeev

Introduction

M-tron Industries (NYSE:MPTI) originally founded in 1965 designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered frequency and spectrum control products for large clients. MPTI is a company that provides close support through the entire life cycle, from product design and prototyping to subsequent product upgrades. The company boasts impressive margins, exponentially growing net income, and proprietary technology. I believe this attention to detail, close support, and innovative designs make a compelling case for continued growth.

The small company has an impressive 125 design wins across satellite platforms and manned spacecraft, making it interesting as a competitor in an enormous & quickly growing industry. Seeking Alpha factor grades and Quant system seem to agree.

MPTI is focused on 2 main product suites for growth: space & satellites, and electronic warfare. Consumers for their products include Boeing (BA), L3Harris (LHX), and Lockheed Martin (LMT) to name a few. We view MPTI like RTX Corporation (RTX) in their relationship with major defense contractors, which is integral. As mentioned before, MPTI has 125 design wins across their industries, with over 70 of those focused on their Space Design & Manufacturing branch.

Their other primary product line is in the Electronic Warfare industry. M-tron works to provide mission-proven filters, crystals, and oscillators to large defense contractors for use in radar systems. M-tron's TXCO Oscillator and Crystals are used in airborne communications, anti-IED software, guided munitions, and UAV data links. Their Lowpass filter is used across all aspects of electronic warfare. The largest consumers of these products are again the big names in the defense space: Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman. Working with these large forces in the government contracting space and providing proprietary scientific advancements and products is a very attractive factor in our analysis of their growth prospects.

Competitive Analysis

Market Growth Prospects

The primary drivers for growth in the space economy include the need for greater connectivity via satellites and a higher demand for positioning and navigation services on mobile phones. M-tron's dominant consumer base, the commercial satellite industry, was accountable for 71% of the world's space business in a $400 billion economy. That is a $285 billion addressable market as of 2023, and this can only be expected to grow further as we move more towards advanced space applications.

The commercial satellite industry continues to grow to unprecedented levels and importance while providing more affordability, productivity, and increasingly vital services to hundreds of millions of Americans and billions of consumers around the globe - Tom Stroup, president of the Satellite Industry Association.

Similarly, the electronic warfare market is estimated to be valued at $18.45 billion in 2024 and reach $27 billion by 2031. Growth here is not exponential, but a CAGR of 5.8% shows growth in a niche industry that is primarily operated by government entities. M-tron has picked two industries that will only grow; the premise of a diminishing need for innovation in space or electronic warfare is far-fetched from reality.

As we have seen in the recent conflicts in Ukraine, the need for increased spending on electronic warfare is apparent. Aerospace and defense markets are strong, with commercial avionics performing well. The US DOD requested a $842 billion budget for fiscal year 2024, representing a 3.2% increase compared to fiscal year 2023 at the enacted base level. This budget will prioritize the promotion of innovation and the mitigation of potential threats from other nations. I believe that the need for spending in space & satellites as well as electronic warfare and the necessity for innovation will only increase, and M-tron is in a great position to take advantage of the developing markets. Based on escalating geopolitical tensions and the imperative for future capabilities, defense spending will likely increase, and MPTI will likely see some of that budget.

Earnings

Q2 earnings were just released on August 14th for MPTI, showing a very impressive beat across the board. Earnings were estimated at $.50 per share and reported at $.63 per share, a 26% surprise. Also, revenue was estimated at 11.2 million and reported at 11.81 million, a more meager 5.4% surprise.

Net income was reported at $1.16 per diluted share for Q2, compared to Q2 of 2023 at $0.68; this was a YoY increase of 71%. This increase was primarily due to higher sales, which stemmed from the strong defense program in the US. These numbers were partially offset by increased manufacturing costs and higher engineering expenses related to R&D. These numbers are, for a lack of better word, fantastic considering the increase in SG&A and R&D expenses.

The gross margin was 44.7%, compared to last year's 38%. The increase is being held to an increase in revenue, improved efficiencies due to prior investments in machinery, and what they consider to be an improved product mix to higher-margin products. Adjusted EBITDA was also higher at $1.72/share compared to $1.09/share for Q2 2023. It presented very appealing growth across the board.

Earnings for Q2 were promising, as the numbers showcased the company's continued investment in R&D and evidence of their prior investments in machinery and design paying off. M-tron continues to increase gross margin through these efficiencies, and it seems like this is something that the company will continue to perform well at in the coming years. Increased net income is a sign that sales are continuing to rise via the growth of their primary industries as well as geopolitical concerns globally.

Financials

M-tron's income statement is strong, without much slowing down over the last 4 years. EBITDA TTM is up from 7.2 to 8.2, a 14% increase. As mentioned before, diluted EPS is up from $1.47 to $1.72, a 17% gain. Interest expense is null, as the company has zero debt. Gross profit and operating income both continue to increase YoY, with gross profit up 9% and operating income up 16% since 2023.

The balance sheet is equally impressive, as the company seems to continue to compound total cash & ST investments alongside accounts receivable while assets & R&D increase. It doesn't seem they would need to, but the company is in a position to be able to take on debt and service that interest without a problem. As mentioned above, the total debt is at zero. This leaves a lot of room for flexibility with management in terms of growth, even in the case that revenue slows, which at this time does not seem to be the case. Total liabilities are also increasing, particularly in accrued expenses and current income taxes, which is not a surprise considering the positive outlook.

M-tron's balance sheet and income statement are very strong. This strength puts them in a position to have options for future growth in terms of their continued dedication to R&D, taking on debt, etc. The company, as per its Q2 earnings call, plans to use some of the available capital for acquisitions to accelerate growth. The wide array of options in front of them, their growth in cash & total assets, and increasing margins are all beneficial arguments for our growth thesis.

Valuation

Comparables

Valuation for MPTI is attractive, with it currently trading below almost all sector medians. P/E GAAP FWD is 15.71, 44% below the sector median of 28.16. EV/Sales are 1.87, 31.54% below the median. EV/EBITDA is also at a steep discount, currently at 10.22, compared to 17.86, a 42.78% difference. If it were trading at the sector medians, the fair value would be approximately:

P/E GAAP FWD : $62.38

: $62.38 EV/Sales : $50.84

: $50.84 EV/EBITDA: $60.84

This is based on a price of $34.80 and an EV of $97.44 million.

Technicals

Following our move from $12 to $45 from August 2023 to March 2024, we have moved in a corrective pattern, which is typical and healthy considering the extensive move. This corrective pattern thus far has followed a textbook A-B-C Elliot wave principle move. Following our low at $22.96, we have started what we believe to be our next move to the upside. Our descending channel has recently been broken out following the Q2 earnings release and subsequent gap to the upside.

Following this breakout, if we can sustain it, we are expecting prices to reach north of $50. This would bring us directly in line with our comparable analysis of the EV/Sales ratio and beneath our other comps that we ran, making this our initial take profit and first price target. During our move to the upside, we expect some resistance and potentially some consolidation between $40 and $45, as this is our monthly resistance and a prior all-time high. If we can break through this level confidently, this would prompt a further price target to be considered, given buyer strength.

For invalidating the technicals, we are truly valid here until the point of $22. This is a large room for error here, which is not ideal, but we have multiple levels of support before we reach that $22 range. Primarily, support will be at $28; if we were to break back beneath that, it would be appropriate to reduce the size of the position until we saw a confirmation of sustained upside price movements. Due to a combination of our technical and comparable analysis, we are setting an initial price target of $50.

Scenario Analysis

Best case: MTPI begins to invest in R&D, & M&A, growing from product improvements and defense spending. The all-time high of $50 is broken through with ease and price can continue to trend to the sector median FWD P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple fair values around $60 before seeing significant resistance.

Worst-case: MPTI earnings are seen in the market as a fluke, defense spending comes to a swift conclusion, and price reverses based on lower revenues or consolidates. Our primary position here would be reduced past the $28 level if this took place. I see this as very unlikely.

Base-case: Operational efficiencies and product innovation continue to move prices higher based on improving EPS and revenue. This pushes the price higher beyond all-time highs, encountering resistance along the way, slightly to $50, where we evaluate the market outlook at that time.

Risks

The primary risk with M-tron is concentration risk. Their top 2 customers account for 63.3% of the company's revenue, according to their most recent 10-Q. A significant portion of accounts receivable is concentrated on a relatively small number of customers. This is likely due to the industry they participate in, as there are not many customers that actively participate in aerospace engineering or defense contracting on a large scale. The company has experienced very little bad debt and accounts for this risk as minimal.

Geopolitical risk and revenue dependence are also risks to be considered. If escalations globally were to decline in intensity, M-tron's large boost in net income from the government defense program would cease. The company has proven profitability in times of peace, but the increased budget for spending was a large factor in causing Q2 earnings to be as incremental as they were.

Conclusion

I believe M-tron Industries is well-positioned to experience considerable growth in the expanding sectors of space and electronic warfare. The impressive financial results and performance, particularly the rise in net income and gross margins, highlight the success of its overall focus on R&D initiatives. With a robust balance sheet that is free of any debt, MPTI has the agility required to capitalize on new opportunities while navigating the risks of customer concentration and geopolitical challenges. The company, per its Q2 earnings call, is looking to utilize some of the available capital for acquisitions to accelerate growth. Overall, the combination of strong market demand, innovative & proprietary product offerings, and large wallets of customers strengthens my confidence in the company's future outlook over the next few years. I will be looking first for a move to all-time highs, and once that is broken, a move to $50 is likely to follow shortly.