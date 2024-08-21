180 Degree Capital Q2 2024 Shareholder Letter

bestsale

Fellow Stockholders

As we were exiting Q2 2024, we started to amass a number of charts, tables and other data that continued to show what we have been discussing since mid-2022 regarding the growing disconnect between large and small capitalization stocks, the concentration of capital in a small number of large capitalization stocks, and the historically low valuations afforded to small capitalization stocks on a comparative price-to-earnings basis. Our thought was to provide another shareholder letter comprised primarily of pictures, charts and tables rather than words. Then on July 11, 2024, the public markets received data showing that inflation was slowing significantly, which led to beliefs that rate cuts were on the horizon, and the Russell 2000 Index (RTY) shot up 10%. Then on August 1, 2024, jobs data came in lighter than expected, recession fears returned to the forefront, and the Russell 2000 Index declined 6%. The movement was even more pronounced for the Russell Microcap Index, which increased ~12%, followed by a decline of 7% during the same time period as the Russell 2000 Index.

While these intra-month dramatic moves can be instructive on one hand, we could care less about them on another. We believe these types of moves are driven primarily by ETFs and other diversified funds that move in and out of positions based on momentum rather than fundamentals. We could also show you data until we are blue in the face supporting this belief and why our asset class is so undervalued. Instead, what happened in July changed what we think is important to focus on for this letter…. As legendary investor Bill Ruane of the Sequoia Fund once said,"We try not to pay attention to the market, just what we own." So, instead of more market-related charts, that is what we are going to do.

The slides for our stockholder update call can be found on our website at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/financial-results. They discuss each of our holdings and the catalysts that we believe can drive value. In this letter, we want to focus on what we own from a slightly different perspective; that is, how we use constructive activism to drive value creation in what we own and our investment universe in general.

Common Ground

We believe one of the reasons management teams and boards of directors often work collaboratively and constructively with us is because we also run a public company. We can directly relate to their struggles to balance business operations with investor relations, particularly since many of these companies, similar to us, do not have the resources of larger companies. We are also not shy about providing direct feedback, good or bad, but always with the goal to help our portfolio company management teams and boards learn from such feedback for future decision making. We are also willing to roll up our sleeves and work hand-in-hand with our management teams and boards to drive outcomes as discussed in more detail below.

While a -11% move in one of any of our holdings, on limited volume without any information to support such move is maddening, it does not change our investment process or approach. Why? Because even though a stock moves one way or another on any given day, our portfolio company management teams are driving toward catalysts they believe can build value. News alert: Just because the investment world doesn't hear something from a company, does not mean there isn't progress being made, strategic initiatives being worked on, and the potential for value creating events on the horizon. This is true at 180 Degree Capital just as it is at all of our portfolio holdings. These efforts usually take longer than anyone would prefer or desire, but that does not mean they cannot or will not occur.

We are not saying that sometimes there is bad news lurking in the absence of information, but today's market and investors take no news as bad news. When coupled with material declines in stock prices, often on limited volume, investors start to make up reasons in their heads as to why such declines are harbingers for catastrophe. This cycle continues and continues without end, until news comes out, and if it is positive, then investors start to pile into a stock like lemmings. We're not arguing for a change in how the market or other investors operate, although that would be welcome. Instead, we want to make it clear, again, that we do not sit around just waiting for things to happen at our portfolio companies, hence our constructive activism.

Identified Catalysts Set Focus of Constructive Activism Efforts

All of our constructive activism efforts require the identification of catalysts that we believe can result in a material increase in value, if they occur. Catalysts can take many forms. Sometimes the simplest catalysts are making sure that investors understand how management is really thinking, rather than allowing investors to come up with their own conclusions. Here is one example from a while back where we were speaking with the management team of one of our portfolio companies:

180 Degree Capital: You know that every investor thinks that you are about to raise capital through a secondary offering, right? Portfolio Company Management Team: Why would they think that? 180 Degree Capital: Because you haven't said otherwise, and your financial statements suggest you might need additional capital soon. So, if you do not have any intent or need to raise capital, we would recommend you make that clear to the investment world. Portfolio Company Management Team: Thanks for that color…. We will give that suggestion some thought.

This particular management team then decided to tell investors at a conference that they have no intention to raise capital through an equity offering, nor did they believe they needed additional capital to operate their business. Its stock price doubled that day. Now, it is often not that simple to see value appreciation, but sometimes it is. Often it comes down to how updates are messaged because investors focus on parameters that management teams may or may not be familiar with, or have on top of their minds, as being important given their general, and appropriate, focus on the business itself.

Solving Capital Structure Overhangs

Often catalysts can be created by helping small and microcapitalization companies solve capital structure overhangs. These overhangs can be in the form of a toxic preferred stock instrument that continues to balloon in size due to interest being paid through the issuance of more preferred stock. Sometimes it is a simple debt or preferred security with out-of-market interest rates. Other times it is that a reasonable amount of additional capital can remove the risks of substantial further dilution in the future and/or insolvency, and a forced sale. We have written historically about our successful work with TheStreet, Inc. ('TST'), to remove a preferred stock overhang at a discount that enable the company to seek strategic alternatives and ultimately resulted in a positive outcome for investors and the company. In 2021, we participated in a financing for Potbelly Corporation (PBPB), that improved its balance sheet and provided the operating flexibility that has allowed PBPB to start the profitable growth phase of its development. In 2021, we helped Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR), retire a toxic preferred stock instrument held by Siris Capital that enabled the company to sell off non-core assets and focus on its high-value cloud business.

More recently, SNCR was presented with an opportunity to retire its high-interest preferred stock as well as some of its senior notes, both at a discount to face value. The size of this opportunity was larger than we could take on ourselves, so we worked with SNCR to run a competitive process to identify sources of capital to complete this opportunistic deleveraging and of-capital reducing transaction. We believe it was a significant milestone for SNCR and were pleased to be of assistance in completing the transaction. We are now focused on a number of additional value-creating catalysts that we believe could occur in the near future including receipt of a $28 million tax refund that will enable the company to further deleverage its balance sheet and continued performance of its cloud business that we currently expect to drive meaningful free cash flow generation in 2024 and beyond.

Concentrated Ownership

Sometimes capital structure overhangs are not related to a security such as preferred stock or debt but exist because a significant portion of a company's stock is held by one or a small group of investors, particularly founders of companies. Such situations can lead to small amounts of stock being available for trading, also referred to the float of a company. Small floats make it difficult for institutional investors to take positions in companies because they will be unable to purchase meaningful positions without dramatically impacting the stock, and/or such concentration of control in one or a few individuals can make investors uneasy, particularly if such holders are no longer part of management.

In 2023, we were introduced to Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA), by our friends Mark Argento and Ryan Meyers at Lake Street Capital Markets. MAMA was generally off the radar of most investors given it had a market capitalization of less than $75 million, but it had just hired Adam Michaels as its new Chief Executive Officer. Adam came from a successful career at Mondelez and brought a new level of rigor and determination to MAMA that had not existed before. While we really liked the company and what Adam was doing to turn it around, a substantial portion of the ownership was held by its founder and former Chief Executive Officer who was no longer with the company. This concentrated ownership made MAMA uninvestable for us and likely a number of other investors. We encouraged MAMA and Lake Street to find a solution to this issue and offered to meaningfully participate in such a solution. The former CEO agreed to sell his stock and this deal pulled together by Lake Street closed on June 2023, we meaningfully increased our ownership , and, as we believed would be the case, when coupled with the business performance under Adam's management, MAMA's stock price has tripled off the price the stock traded at on that deal.

Using constructive activism to solve capital structure overhangs, including founder/legacy ownership concentration, is a core focus for us, and these opportunities are often more pronounced and numerous in our asset class of small and microcapitalization companies than in larger, more established companies.

Taking Our Constructive Activism to the Next Level - Board Representation

Running a public company is a complicated endeavor that requires a diverse set of skills, experience and knowledge. Small and microcapitalization management teams and boards are often comprised of very accomplished and talented individuals. That said, the challenges small and micro-capitalization companies face are frequently very different than those of large companies, and these challenges require solutions derived from sometimes creative, out-of-the-box approaches. TST faced the challenge of how to maximize the value of three completely separate businesses within one sub-scale public company. As part of the preferred takeout we participated in, we were invited to join TST's Board of Directors to help develop and execute solutions to that problem. Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) was faced with a similar issue in that it had two different businesses that were struggling to grow at a fast enough level to support remaining as an independent entity. We had been shareholders in SYNC since 2017 and developed strong relationships with its management team and board. Based on these relationships, we were invited to join its board in March 2019, and helped SYNC drive to its eventual sale in 2021. More recently, we were invited to join the board of SNCR to help drive strategic opportunities, including the opportunistic retirement of its preferred stock and a portion of its senior notes as a discount to face value.

We join boards when we believe our skillsets can add value and are complementary to those of current board members. There are times where our skillsets are not the ones that we believe are required to drive value creation. In those situations, we work with management teams and boards to find strong individuals with such skillsets. We recently worked with comScore, Inc. (SCOR), to add Matt McLaughlin to its board. Matt was Chief Operating Officer at DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. He has forgotten more about the adtech industry than we will ever know. He also brings an intensity for driving to and achieving catalysts that we believe has been completely lacking on SCOR's board. We believe we saw the first nuggets of his contribution through SCOR reaching agreement with its preferred stockholders to forgo payment in cash of the accrued dividends, which brings the dividend rate back down to 7.5%, removes the short-term liability from SCOR's balance sheet, helps clarify any investor concern around the payment of such dividends in the near term, and allows SCOR to instead use the cash to fund development and growth. We look forward to Matt's further contributions, that we believe can be a catalyst for significant value appreciation for all stakeholders of SCOR.

More recently, we have been working behind the scenes with the management and board of Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX) on ways to solidify the strong foundation of the company and set it up for success and significant value creation for stockholders in the future. We believe LTRX's new CEO, Saleel Awsare brings an interesting and successful background to LTRX. What we believe he needed to be in the best position for success were board members who have experience navigating the challenges unique to microcapitalization companies. Following multiple discussions, we introduced Saleel and his board to Narbeh Derhacobian, the former Chief Executive Officer and founder of our former portfolio company, Adesto Technologies, Inc., and one of Adesto's board members, Kevin Palatnik, who has significant experience as a CFO at multiple related businesses. We were pleased to see that LTRX's board saw the same value that we do in these individuals, in terms of helping Saleel and his team to have the best opportunities to achieve multiple catalysts that could lead to material increases in value for LTRX and its stockholders.

Fun fact – The number of proxy campaigns we ran to achieve the additions/changes to the boards detailed above: 0. We think this statistic is relatively unique in the world of activist investing. It is not often that investors are invited on boards, or that their nominees are accepted to join boards without the need for competitive proxy efforts. We credit this to our ability to develop strong relationships with our management teams and boards and our unwavering focus on building value for all stakeholders in businesses.

The discussion above is just a piece of our historical constructive activism. Slides on our website walk through the constructive activism we are working on with each of our current holdings. The slide below is part of our general investor deck and provides additional historical examples of our constructive activism:

Inefficiency Leads to Opportunity

We are often asked why we focus on investing in very small market capitalization companies since these companies often suffer from a lack of meaningful liquidity, little to no analyst coverage and high levels of volatility even in the absence of information that might otherwise account for the moves in the stock. Those are just a few of the reasons why we invest in this asset class. It is really hard to pick individual stocks in general, but imagine trying to find opportunities that have the potential to generate returns of at least 100% in the public markets when there are a lot of eyeballs on them. Furthermore, it is generally uncommon for investors in larger companies to have the level of access we have to our management teams and boards. This access is critical to our past and potential future successful constructive activism.

While the period since November 2021 has been maddening, we are seeing the first fruits of our labors begin to emerge in this investment cycle. We believe there are substantial meaningful catalysts ahead for our portfolio companies that could lead to substantial value creation for 180 Degree Capital and our portfolio company stakeholders. We believe our constructive activism is a key differentiator and we will continue to use it to improve the chances of positive catalysts occurring that lead to this value creation. Our constructive activism was a key component of the above-market returns we generated from 2017-2021. While historical performance is not a guarantee of future success, we believe our constructive activism will be the differentiator for this next investment cycle as well. We are not naïve for how painful this period of underperformance for small cap stocks compared to a small group of large cap companies like NVIDIA has been. Both of us have significant amounts of our personal assets in TURN stock, and we too have directly been negatively impacted by the price of our stock. Just like our spectacular four-year run said nothing about the last 2 plus years, we believe this period says nothing about the next few years. We are convinced we have significant upside in value possible from where we are today, and we will continue our constructive activism to attempt to create such value from the holdings we have currently and those we hold in the future.

Lastly, I, Kevin, would like to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes since my accident a couple of weeks ago. I am fully back to work and laser focused on building value for 180 Degree Capital’s stockholders.

As always, thank you for your support.

Best Regards,

Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer | Daniel B. Wolfe, President

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers This shareholder letter may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Please see the Company's securities filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and other significant factors that could affect the Company's actual results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. The reference and link to any websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this shareholder letter. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites. The information discussed above is solely the opinion of 180 Degree Capital Corp. Any discussion of past performance is not an indication of future results. Investing in financial markets involves a substantial degree of risk. Investors must be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made, expressed or implied, with respect to the fairness, correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information and opinions. Click to enlarge

