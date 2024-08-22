JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) (NEOE:SMCI:CA) is an extremely volatile stock and for me as a Seeking Alpha author, timing of coverage potentially significantly affects whether the previous thesis aged well or not. For example, if I had written this coverage update in mid-July, I could have said that my recommendation was correct as the stock was on fire then.

But we have what we have. As of today, I can say that my previous "Strong buy" recommendation did not age well, as the stock lost more than 20% of its value since May 14. Meanwhile, the company's fundamentals are strong and continue improving. The demand for SMCI's AI server solutions is strong due to the company's technological edge and strong technological bond with the AI chip's undisputed leader NVIDIA (NVDA). My analysis update suggests that the recent sell-off is unlikely due to fundamental reasons. The stock is now extremely undervalued, according to my valuation analysis. Considering all these factors, I am inclined to reiterate a "Strong buy" recommendation for SMCI.

Fundamental analysis

Before discussing the company's latest earnings release itself, I want to emphasize that over the last month, Wall Street analysts released their long-term revenue projections revisions, which are quite positive. At the same time, over the last month, the stock lost around 22% of its value. In theory, revenue revisions and the stock price should move in the same direction. This is the number one reason why I believe that the last months' pullback is not related to fundamental reasons.

Now let me switch to the latest earnings release. A lot of articles about SMCI were published after the company released its latest financials, so I am not going to dig deep into details. The most important part for me when I look at growth stocks is whether a company delivered a positive revenue surprise or not. Another crucial part for any growth company is guidance. From this perspective, everything looks good as well since there was a big positive gap between the management's guidance and what the market expected.

The market's weak sentiment of recent weeks around SMCI is explained by the declining operating margin, and it indeed might be a warning sign. On the other hand, the company faced an unprecedented spike in demand for its products and the rapidly evolving technological landscape required SMCI to develop product updates within short timeframes. Therefore, I do not see a big problem with some stagnation of profitability, as I believe these increased costs are paying off, which we see from the pace of revenue growth.

The company's revenue is poised to continue soaring further. According to quarterly consensus earnings estimates, SMCI's revenue will continue soaring for at least the next four quarters. I agree with this optimism, and to explain it I want to speak about Nvidia. There is a strong correlation between SMCI's and Nvidia's revenue growth rates, meaning that the products of these two companies complement perfectly each other from the perspective of data center owners. Of course, I am not a professional in data centers and this assertion might be wrong, but when two companies demonstrate very strong correlation in revenue growth rates, it appears that their products have a strong technological bond.

Nvidia will report its earnings next week, on August 28. If we look at headlines of news about Nvidia, we can see that several prominent Wall Street names are quite bullish about NVDA's upcoming earnings release. Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) July sales surged by 45% because the AI chips demand is still very hot. This is another big reason why Nvidia will likely deliver strong quarterly earnings next week, and there will likely be a new guidance upgrade. If this is the case, this will mean more upward revisions for SMCI as well, due to the strong historical correlation of revenue growth rates with NVDA.

Valuation analysis

SMCI was one of the biggest winners in the AI-driven stock market frenzy, together with Nvidia and AMD. Therefore, I want to look at how SMCI's valuation ratios look against these two large semiconductor players. As we can see below, SMCI's valuation ratios are very modest despite its massive YoY and FWD revenue growth. Therefore, SMCI looks very attractive based on comparing its multiples to NVDA and AMD.

SA

My target price calculation for SMCI will be based on the discounted cash flow ('DCF') approach. The WACC I use for my DCF is 8.1%. As I usually do, I rely on consensus estimates for my revenue assumptions for the next five years. Consensus projects a 15% revenue CAGR for the next five years, which looks fair considering SMCI's strong positioning in the AI trend. Since my previous bullish thesis did not age well, I downgrade my constant growth rate assumption from 5% to 3%.

To address surging demand for its products, the company ramped up CapEx over the last twelve months, and its free cash flow ('FCF') margin is now negative. There are still two quarters ahead in 2024, and the company's revenue and EPS are expected to grow substantially. I think that the CapEx ramp together with rapidly expanding EPS will approximately offset each other, and I reiterate a razor-thin 2% FCF margin for the base year. Since the adjusted EPS is expected to almost double over the next three years, I project an aggressive 200 basis points yearly improvement in FCF margin. According to Seeking Alpha, there are 58.6 million SMCI shares outstanding.

My revised target price for SMCI is $1,229 per share, which is two times higher compared to the last close. Please also note that I project a very modest constant growth rate, meaning that my model is very conservative.

Mitigating factors

I have covered SMCI two times since I became a Seeking Alpha author, and neither of my recommendations aged well. I do not think that I was wrong because SMCI's fundamentals are really strong and improving. If I had written my thesis update on July 12, I could have said that my previous opinion about SMCI aged well as the stock traded at above $900. However, the stock price plunged to below $500 within less than a month. The stock is extremely volatile, and potential investors have to accept this factor when they make their investment decisions.

As I mentioned, SMCI has a strong technological bond with Nvidia. However, it is important to remember that Super Micro's positioning in its niche is not the same as Nvidia has in GPUs. The company faces formidable competition, which includes such prominent tech names as Dell (DELL), Cisco (CSCO), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGF). All of them are larger companies with longer operating histories and vast resources. To remain competitive, SMCI should invest heavily in supporting its technological edge, which enables it to have strong ties with leading chip companies. As SMCI's recent and forward financial performance suggest, the company is very successful in differentiating itself from competition, but investors should be aware that the competition risk is significant.

Conclusion

I think that investors should better focus on fundamental factors rather than the market's sentiment. The recent pullback in SMCI's share price made valuation compelling with a 100% upside potential. The fundamentals are still intact, and I believe that Nvidia's upcoming earnings release will likely be a strong positive catalyst for SMCI.