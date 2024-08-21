courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Late last month, news broke regarding two particular companies that were ignored by analysts across the spectrum. This news involves the merger of two banks, one of them being Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) and the other being WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). I find this to be an interesting transaction because I have, for a while now, been bullish on Premier Financial, while being more neutral on WesBanco. Asset quality, combined with a growing balance sheet, reduced debt, and a cheap share price, attracted me to Premier Financial back in November of last year. Since originally rating it a 'buy' back then, shares are up 42.9% while the S&P 500 is up 32.1%. Since reaffirming my 'buy' rating on the stock in March of this year, shares are up a whopping 23.6% compared to the 9.5% move higher seen by the broader market.

According to the terms of the merger between the two companies, Premier Financial will essentially be absorbed by WesBanco, an institution that I have been far less bullish on. For each of the last three years, WesBanco has seen its revenue and profits fall. The value of deposits has dropped slightly and debt has risen. Shares are not exactly expensive, but I wouldn't call them cheap either, at least not from a price-to-earnings or price-to-tangible book approach. And since I first rated the institution a 'hold' back in March of this year, shares are reflecting that, rising by only 4.6% while the S&P 500 is up 6.5%.

This transaction between the two companies initially struck me in a negative way. Current terms call for Premier Financial's investors to get a small piece of the overall pie. But once we look at the data further, and if we assume that there is no deterioration involving the WesBanco side of the picture, it is possible that some meaningful upside can be had. The good news on this front is that, even though revenue and profits continue to drop somewhat for WesBanco, the company is finalizing a recovery in deposits. This gives me just enough confidence to rate both of the companies a soft 'buy', with that rating only holding if the transaction ends up being completed.

An interesting merger

According to a press release issued by WesBanco on July 26th, it and Premier Financial have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal. For each share that an investor owns of Premier Financial, they will receive, upon closing, 0.80 shares of WesBanco. This transaction, which valued Premier Financial at $959 million, implied a share price of $26.66, which would have been a premium of only 6% compared to where shares were trading the day before the announcement came out. This is not that significant of a spread. But from my experience, major premiums in the banking sector are few and far between.

WesBanco

The deal valued Premier Financial at 142% of its tangible book value and implied a price-to-mean analyst-estimated 2024 earnings per share multiple of 12.9. This is comfortably above the 6 to 10 range that I typically prefer in the banking sector. So in that respect, I see this as a win. It is worth mentioning that there are other parties involved in this deal. As part of the transaction, WesBanco is issuing $200 million worth of stock to a consortium of investors led by Wellington Management, which itself will buy $125 million worth of the shares. Upon closing of this transaction and upon closing of the merger with Premier Financial, WesBanco will own 62% of the combined business. 8% will be owned by this consortium of investors, and the remaining 30% will be owned by Premier Financial.

In a lot of ways, this transaction is very logical. It brings $26.9 billion worth of assets under a single firm. The combined company will grow to be the 8th largest bank as measured by deposits in the state of Ohio, which would be up from the position of 15th largest that Premier Financial stood out on a standalone basis. Management said that synergies of $41.4 million (on a fully phased-in basis) will help to push earnings per share up by 40% or more in 2025 on a pro forma basis. This should grow the return on average assets from 0.9% for Premier Financial on a standalone basis to roughly 1.3%. Return on average tangible common equity, meanwhile, is expected to expand from 11.3% to 18.6%. These improvements would imply a pro forma forward price-to-earnings multiple of 9.3 based on the original terms of the agreement. It is worth noting that these numbers only factor in 75% of savings being realized next year. So if we were to factor in total savings, shares would be even cheaper. These savings won't come free, though. They will cost about $71.6 million in one-time costs that can be expensed as incurred, plus another $12.6 million in expenses that will be capitalized and amortized over a period of 15 years.

For investors buying today, the picture is even more attractive. The expectation is that tangible book value per share of the combined business will be $19.05. This does imply a rather lofty price to tangible book multiple of 1.6. However, with expected earnings per share of $3.59, the price-to-earnings multiple now should be about 8.6. This is well within the range that I mentioned previously as to what I typically target. Another thing that I find positive is that the equity raise that WesBanco is taking in allows the business to pay down $400 million worth of debt. It is worth noting, however, that some of this debt reduction will probably come from the $213 million of securities that Premier Financial currently owns that will be sold at the time that the closing takes place.

WesBanco

As I mentioned earlier in this article, WesBanco's financial performance has been lackluster in recent years. But there is a reason why the company is getting the lion's share of the transaction. This is because it is quite a bit larger than Premier Financial is at this point in time. Using data from the most recent quarter available, WesBanco is bringing about 65% of the tangible common equity to the table. It's also bringing a similar amount of deposits and loans. The same also holds true of net profits.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

So far, this transaction checks all the boxes for things that I like. But one thing that has to be addressed is my original concern that WesBanco has, historically, faced some issues. In the first chart above, you can see revenue and profits for the last three fiscal years. In the second chart above, you can see select balance sheet data for the same window of time. Both of these were taken from my prior article about the company. The good news is that we are starting to see some signs of improvement. In the first chart below, you can see results for the first half of this year compared to the same time last year. This is for the income statement. And in the second chart, you can see updated balance sheet figures.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Yes, revenue and profits continue to decline. But in all honesty, I don't find this all that shocking. This environment has not been particularly pleasant for many banks. High interest rates have made competition for deposits difficult. And in many cases, institutions have seen meaningful declines in their net interest margins. I see this as a largely transitory problem that should be alleviated once interest rates start falling. But what I do find to be really positive is that deposits have been climbing again. In the most recent quarter, WesBanco had deposits of $13.43 billion. That's up from the $13.17 billion that the company had one year earlier. And the great thing about this increase is that management did not have to accept higher risk uninsured deposits to get this growth. Uninsured deposits have remained roughly flat at 30% from the end of last year through the most recent quarter. This is at the very high end of the range that I like to see. But it's in the range nonetheless.

Takeaway

This transaction is interesting, to say the least. I typically don't like to see higher quality companies be absorbed by lower quality ones. However, I have to give credit to WesBanco for some of the progress it has made on its own. This transaction looks fair so long as deterioration at the bank does not continue. This does make the situation somewhat speculative. However, given how cheap the stock looks on a pro forma basis, I'm going to be slightly bullish on both firms. If the deal does fall through, my original ratings will apply. Ask how to play this, that is up to you. But I will say that if you are bullish on this transaction and bullish on both firms, buying up shares of Premier Financial directly would probably be the best approach. This is because there is a spread of 2.4% between where shares of Premier Financial are and the price at which the company will be repurchased based on the current pricing of WesBanco shares. So long as the deal does go through, this essentially gives you a slight discount on purchasing WesBanco.