Macy's, Inc. (M) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 21, 2024 11:43 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.75K Followers

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pamela Quintiliano - VP of IR
Tony Spring - Chairman & CEO
Adrian Mitchell - COO & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan Chase
Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs
Bob Drbul - Guggenheim Partners
Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group
Blake Anderson - Jefferies
Tracy Kogan - Citi
Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley
Neil Goh - TD Cowen
Michael Binetti - Evercore ISI
Jay Sole - UBS
Janet Kloppenburg - JJK Research

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Macy's, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Pamela Quintiliano, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Pamela Quintiliano

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. With me on the call today are Tony Spring, our Chairman and CEO; and Adrian Mitchell, our COO and CFO. Along with our second quarter 2024 press release, a presentation has been posted on the Investors section of our website, macysinc.com, and is being displayed live during today's webcast.

Unless otherwise noted, the comparisons we provide will be versus 2023. All references to our prior expectations, outlook or guidance refer to information provided on our May 21 earnings call unless otherwise noted. In addition, all references to comp sales throughout today's prepared remarks represent comparable owned plus licensed plus marketplace sales and owned plus licensed sales for our store locations unless otherwise noted.

All forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are

Recommended For You

About M Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on M

Trending Analysis

Trending News