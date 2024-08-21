GII: Marginally Better Than IGF, Decent Allocation Vertical

Justin Paget

The SPDR® S&P® Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) covers an index of infrastructure plays primarily focused on general utilities but also oil logistics, energy generation, and transport, including airports and other thoroughfares. We note that GII is marginally better than IGF in that it has a lower expense ratio. In terms of exposures, US utilities aren't a bad pick considering considerable investment sinks and decent profiles in terms of electricity prices. In the EU utility exposures, electricity prices do seem to be bottoming out. For other infrastructure, the return to mobility post-COVID has already been lapped, but in general, this leverage-intensive allocation area could benefit from rate cuts in the US and in the other developed economies that are coupled with it. The asset value considerations that might have been there as rate hikes started are less pronounced now, and these capitally intense businesses will create more value for shareholders if their investments can be financed at lower rates. Also being recession-resistant, it's something to look at in preparation for rate cuts, but we aren't convinced yet that they're coming quite yet and will hold off on such bets.

GII Breakdown

GII Stocks (SSGA.com)

GII follows an underlying infrastructure and utility index that is followed by other ETFs as well. As an example, the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) has most of the same allocations. Expense ratios are lower on GII at 0.4% compared to IGF's 0.42%.

There is a significant allocation towards utilities, around 42% of the portfolio. These are primarily in the US, but there are also considerable exposures to EU utilities such as Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCPK:IBDSF). Having eyeballed some of these companies and being familiar with others, there is a fair bit of regulated utility exposures, but the majority of it is energy generation, which is a business that makes money on PPA agreements with companies that sell electricity retail or industrial offtakers, as well as integrated retail electricity businesses. In other words, the electricity prices in the respective geographies play a role in performance, although hedges are extensively used.

In the US, electricity prices are on average more constructive, at least taking average city data, while in Europe things have been more challenged after the spike caused by the Ukraine war and the associated lack of secure gas supply for the CCGT assets in Europe. However, broadly there is reporting from European utilities that electricity prices are bottoming out and margins have been getting better in electricity generation.

Outside of electricity, there are quite a few transportation stocks. There are lots of airport stocks, most being stocks of the businesses who hold concessions for airports from domestic airport authorities and therefore make money on a toll-road basis from every jet that passes through the airport. There are also explicit toll-road businesses as well. Many of these companies have been benefiting from the total recovery in travel from COVID-19 levels. However, most of these effects are now being lapped and things like disposable income and macro considerations are coming into effect. Toll-road businesses are more resilient than airport businesses to macro pressure. Transportation overall is 37% of the allocations.

The rest is energy, but is primarily focused on energy infrastructure, mainly pipelines in the US. So not regulated utilities but businesses that actually deal with business clients and are remunerated on commodity volumes that they transfer. Regulated utility businesses tend to be remunerated on the basis of the dollar value of approved projects they've invested in.

Bottom Line

The ETF PE is around 18.9x. That implies an earnings yield just ahead of 5%. While these industries are capitally intense, they offer a significant investment sink, particularly energy infrastructure and energy generation assets. Regulated utilities are also usually remunerated at WACCs around that level, due to the tax deductibility of debt and assuming about a 5% equity risk premium to build regulatory WACCs. For the other businesses, growth, and ROICs higher than that should be in the cards, especially as US and average EU electricity prices are up from pre-COVID levels, and while incrementally intense in terms of fixed capital investment, a lower rate future suggests an improving return profile for these business' investments as they go forward.

Fundamentally, we'd want the cost of debts in the US to go down for these sorts of investments to be interesting. There are still outstanding questions as far as we're concerned regarding rate cuts. On the matter of rate cuts, for some reason markets can't get it through their heads that the underlying causes of inflation are still in play, and that while technically the policy bands have been breached, inflation expectations are still high and will drive persistent inflation at relatively alarming levels. Depending on election outcomes, things could get more inflationary as well if Trump wins, including more protectionism but also tax cuts. We don't think the inflation battle is over and the Jackson Hole meeting this week will probably see Powell echo our cautious tone. The FOMC still has a strong hawkish wing. We think though that economic concerns may start to crop up, and that might be enough to shift focus to the growth part of the Fed's dual mandate. That would be the reason for rates to fall, if not for a more pronounced recessionary pressure that actually has its own disinflationary impact.

The good news is that even in the event of a worse macroeconomic backdrop, long-term PPAs for energy generation and toll-road economics in the energy infrastructure and transport businesses are better positioned than average. We think financing conditions remain a more important driver than macro considerations just because of the capital intensity of the industries in GII.

We don't want to bet on rate cuts which will improve the ROIC-WACC wedge quite yet, but it is something to start preparing for.