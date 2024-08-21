mphillips007

Even though the stock market has hovered back near all-time highs, fears of a U.S. recession still loom over the back half of this year. Amid this backdrop, many companies have reported slowdowns particularly in the food and beverage segment, which in turn has hurt internet companies like Yelp (YELP) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) that rely on advertising income.

Citing softer Q3 expectations and lower ad pricing ahead, shares of Pinterest fell rapidly after reporting Q2 results, despite showing a beat against in-quarter expectations. Year to date, Pinterest is now in the red with a near-15% decline:

Data by YCharts

I wrote a bullish note on Pinterest in May, when the stock was still clinging to a share price in the low $40s. Since then, however, as more and more companies have reported pressure from declining ad prices, and Pinterest's own Q2 results confirmed a slowdown in ARPU expansion, I'm resetting my rating on Pinterest down to neutral.

At current share prices, I see a more balanced bull and bear case for the company. Several positives for this stock still remain relevant:

Pinterest's platform is highly monetizable and drives intent-based purchases. Because Pinterest users are already scrolling through items that they are interested in, among social media platforms, Pinterest is one of the most directly appealing to advertisers. The company has been building out its advertiser solutions and has succeeded at retaining large brand partners.

Because Pinterest users are already scrolling through items that they are interested in, among social media platforms, Pinterest is one of the most directly appealing to advertisers. The company has been building out its advertiser solutions and has succeeded at retaining large brand partners. Differentiation against other social media brands. While Instagram, Snap, and TikTok focus more around posting personal updates, Pinterest is focused around topics of interest and communities, which gives it a moat against its main domestic competitors.

At the same time, however, a number of issues and potential red flags have cropped up for this company, obscuring the near-term outlook:

Weaker user growth versus some peers. Though on a y/y basis the company continues to see double-digit growth, Pinterest's user growth remains roughly flat in the U.S., which generates the lion's share of its revenue and has the highest ARPU (average revenue per user). Meanwhile, smaller peers like Reddit (RDDT) are picking up steam and gaining.

Though on a y/y basis the company continues to see double-digit growth, Pinterest's user growth remains roughly flat in the U.S., which generates the lion's share of its revenue and has the highest ARPU (average revenue per user). Meanwhile, smaller peers like Reddit (RDDT) are picking up steam and gaining. Planned ad load increases may hurt user engagement. Pinterest plans to counteract weaker ad pricing by optimizing and increasing ad load, which will boost the amount of ads that a user is shown. This may result in a negative user experience which may hurt user expansion, particularly in the U.S.

For me, valuation also remains a core concern for Pinterest. At current share prices near $31, Pinterest trades at a market cap of $22.12 billion. After we net off the $2.74 billion of cash on the company's latest balance sheet, Pinterest's resulting enterprise value is $19.38 billion.

Meanwhile, for next fiscal year FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting Pinterest to generate $4.25 billion in revenue, or 17% y/y growth. If we assume an 25% adjusted EBITDA margin against this revenue profile (in line with the company's TTM actuals), adjusted EBITDA would be roughly $1.06 billion next year, putting Pinterest's valuation multiples at:

4.6x EV/FY25 revenue

18.3x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA

Pinterest is hardly expensive, but neither has its recent correction brought it down to value levels that provide a value buffer against potential fundamental risk. At current levels, I'm partial toward investing in rival Reddit, which is trading at similar revenue multiples despite much stronger revenue and user growth, particularly in the all-important U.S. market. With this being said, I'd start to put Pinterest on the chopping block and invest elsewhere.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Pinterest's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Pinterest Q2 results (Pinterest Q2 earnings deck)

Pinterest's revenue in Q2 grew 21% y/y to $853.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $848.1 million (+20% y/y) by a hair, but decelerating two points versus 23% y/y growth in Q1.

Meanwhile, the company continues to grow monthly active users (MAUs), but growth in the U.S. and Canada was roughly flat at 3% y/y and consistent at ~98 million MAUs.

Pinterest MAUs (Pinterest Q2 earnings deck)

Meanwhile, European users (the second-biggest ARPU generator) slowed slightly to 9% y/y growth, and sequentially the company lost 4 million users in the region.

It's worth pointing out that Reddit saw 10% sequential growth in daily active users (and 9% sequential growth in the U.S.) in the same quarter, suggesting that Reddit is taking share while Pinterest is showing signs of oversaturation:

Reddit user trends (Reddit Q2 shareholder letter)

Pinterest's ARPU growth also softened, up only 8% y/y in Q2 versus 10% growth in Q1. The deceleration in growth was largely driven by the company's unfavorable user mix shift toward the "Rest of World" region, where users generate a fraction of the revenue versus a U.S. and Canada user.

Pinterest ARPU (Pinterest Q2 earnings deck)

Further, the company is reporting weaker ad trends globally, a signal of a potential impending recession. Per CFO Julia Donnelly's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Similarly, pricing continues to be lower year-over-year as we continue to drive increased value to advertisers in the form of more clicks and greater efficiency. We continue to drive increases in ad load through whole-page optimization, which increases the supply of relevant ads to users in moments of high commercial intent, and we see opportunity to increase ad load moving forward as we further improve the actionability of our users' journeys and the relevance of our ads. In Q2, we also saw a greater mix shift to ad impressions with lower average pricing, or eCPMs. This was influenced by two factors. First, we started serving ads in previously unmonetized markets, mostly in our rest of world region, many of which have lower eCPMs than our existing monetized markets. And second, on a global basis, we are seeing growth in third-party ad impressions to fill in gaps in our auction in places that were previously under-monetized or not monetized at all. Right now, we are mainly filling these in with relevant demand from third parties, but over time as we increase demand further, we expect to see greater auction pressure and therefore higher eCPMs for these ad flocks."

Again, the company plans to combat weaker pricing with increased ad load, which was also a factor in propping up Q2 results. Investors should be warned that increases in ad load are not an organic, ad infinitum source of growth, as apps and websites clogged with too many ad banners will detract users. The company's decision to prop up its ad density may further harm slowing user growth, which is the most sustainable form of long-term growth.

The company is further warning that Q3 will continue to slow down, with revenue growth of 16-18% y/y (up to five points weaker than in Q2), including one point of adverse FX impacts.

Key takeaways

In my view, more risks have propped up for Pinterest as it faces weaker user growth relative to peers like Reddit (an issue that may be compounded further if Pinterest continues to increase its ad density). And without an incentive valuation-wise to remain invested in this stock, I'd prefer to dump Pinterest and invest elsewhere.