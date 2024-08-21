Pinterest: On Uneven Footing (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 21, 2024 1:05 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.59K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Pinterest have fallen sharply after reporting Q2 results and foreshadowing deceleration in the quarter ahead.
  • Ad prices are weakening, driven by weaker ad market demand particularly in the food and beverage sector. A potential U.S. recession could hurt Pinterest's growth further.
  • User growth continues to show signs of saturation as rivals like Reddit gain share.
  • Downgrading Pinterest to neutral.

Pinterest

mphillips007

Even though the stock market has hovered back near all-time highs, fears of a U.S. recession still loom over the back half of this year. Amid this backdrop, many companies have reported slowdowns particularly in the food and beverage segment, which in turn

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.59K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PINS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PINS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PINS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News