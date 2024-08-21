Bain Capital Specialty Finance: Adding This 11.5%-Yielding BDC After Another Solid Quarter

Aug. 21, 2024 1:21 PM ETBain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF)
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We take a look at the Q2 results of the BDC Bain Capital Specialty Finance.
  • BCSF is part of Bain Capital Credit's private credit umbrella and is overweight Defense, Tech, and Business Service sectors.
  • BCSF trades at an 11.5% dividend yield and a 12% discount to book, with stable NAV and strong income dynamics.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Systematic Income get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

In this article, we provide a Q2 update on the BDC Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF). BCSF is part of the Bain Capital Credit's private credit umbrella which manages $12bn in assets. The company is overweight in the Defense, Tech, and

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
11.81K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BCSF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News