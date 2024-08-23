Five 8% Yielding Blue-Chips For This Volatile Market

Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • After experiencing the third-highest volatility spike in history, stocks just then ripped higher by more than 8%.
  • If you believe optimistic growth estimates, the market is likely overvalued, though possibly as much as 12% undervalued.
  • Buying 8% yielding blue chips responsibly can deliver historical market returns from pure income plus inflation-adjusted earnings and dividend growth.
  • These are the five highest-quality 8% yielding blue chips, with an 8% yield, 8% growth, 16% income growth potential, and a 34% upside to fair value in the next year alone.
  • These 8% yielding blue chips have historically yielded 6% and delivered 6X more income than the S&P since 2001. Today, they're trading at some of their best valuations in decades. They offer 34% return potential in the next year, 85% in the next 2.5 years, and 126% in the next five years, far more than the S&P.
Multi-ethnic businesspeople under rain of money

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Since the VIX (S&P volatility index) was introduced in 1990, the average has been 19.5, indicating implied daily volatility of plus or minus 1.22%.

We had six weeks from May to July 16 without a

Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

