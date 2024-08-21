Spencer Platt

Thesis

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) has recently become a customer favorite in the chain restaurant business, using their fast-paced twist on Mediterranean food to give consumers the benefits of taste, health, and convenience. After a closer look at the company, I believe CAVA has been indicating future bullish trends. CAVA's recent earnings, stock performance, and technical analysis encourage the notion that the up-and-coming restaurant is here to stay. I believe the firm's recent growth and expanding consumer base will give it a bullish momentum for many years, and one that is unparalleled by most other firms in their industry, making it a preferrable long-term position.

Recent Earnings

CAVA's 2nd Quarter Earnings Report is set to be released on Thursday, August 22nd, 2024. Analyzing CAVA's First Quarter Earnings of 2024, we see the following:

CAVA's revenue jumped from $196.8 million in Quarter 1 of 2023 to $256.3 million in Quarter 1 of 2024, an increase of 30.3%.

14 New CAVA restaurants opened, and CAVA has surpassed the track to meet their original goal of 48 to 52 restaurants per year.

CAVA increased their 2024 fiscal guidance after a successful 1st quarter, now targeting 50 to 54 restaurants in 2024.

CAVA's same restaurant sales increased by 2.3%.

CAVA's restaurant-level profit was $64.6 million, a 29.3% increase since last year. However, the Profit Margin dropped from 25.4% in Quarter 1 of 2023 to 25.2% in Quarter 1 of 2024, a .2% difference.

So what do these statistics tell us? First off, the 30.3% increase in revenue in a fiscal year is a great sign, underscoring the firm's ability to financially grow on a yearly basis.

The 14 new CAVA restaurants opened correlate to the bullish trend of the company's revenue, also emphasizing that the company is not only generating a higher revenue, but also increasing its customer base with new locations in different areas.

CAVA's increase in their fiscal guidance expectations shows that they are doing better than previously predicted, and is boosting investor confidence.

Additionally, same restaurant sales increased by 2.3%, which is important, because it shows that CAVA isn't simply earning more revenue due to more locations, but also because of increasing popularity and demand in existing locations. This growth pattern highlights CAVA's ability to retain customers and create recurring revenue.

From the earnings report, it's important to note that CAVA's Profit Margin dropped by 0.2%. While this may seem like an insignificant or negligible value, it reveals that CAVA is making slightly less profit per dollar of revenue. According to the company, this small drop is attributable to incremental wage investments.

Bullish Indicators

Stock Performance

CAVA had its IPO on June 15th, 2023. Shares were issued at $22, (later were traded starting at $42) and the firm raised $318 million. Since then, the stock has performed very well, yielding 117.5% returns in just over a year.

Yahoo Finance

I believe a growing stock performance in tandem with an increase in locations and an increase in revenue will boost consumer & investor confidence, and should drive the value up in the future.

Room for Growth

As of now, CAVA is mainly present on the East Coast, with few locations in the Texas/Oklahoma area and Southern California.

Medium

This map shows CAVA's potential for growth across the U.S. With a mainly empty West Coast and Midwest, CAVA has large room for growth, and could potentially make much more revenue by opening locations and widening its consumer base across the U.S.

Bearish Signals

CAVA's Financial Statements

Seeking Alpha

As shown on the chart above, CAVA's Gross Profit Margin is at 37.3%, 1.2% better than the consumer discretionary median of 36.8%. In other words, CAVA is pretty on par with the average firm in the fast-casual dining sector. Specifically, their Gross Profit Margin means that they make around the same profit per dollar of revenue as most other firms in their industry. This isn't what's concerning for the firm.

Their Asset Turnover Ratio is 0.98x, 1.9% worse than the sector median of 0.99x, showing that their assets do a mediocre job at representing their ability to earn revenue for the firm, one that's slightly less than the sector average. However, they have a Return on Total Assets (ROTA) of 2.9%, which is 31% lower than the sector median of 4.2%. This shows that CAVA has an undesirable pre-tax earnings to assets ratio, one that's worse than the industry median.

Possible Risks

Competition

Although CAVA has shown bullish trends since it's IPO, there are some risks that need to be addressed regarding its future growth and profit. One of these is the increasing size and number of firms in the fast-casual dining sector, such as Chipotle (CMG), Sweetgreen (SG), and Shake Shack (SHAK).

Seeking Alpha

CMG (Chipotle), for example, has a Gross Profit Margin of 41.0%, roughly 10.9% higher than the consumer discretionary median of 37.0%, while CAVA has a Gross Profit Margin of 37.3%, only 1.2% better than the consumer discretionary median of 36.8%. This shows that CMG has larger amounts of revenue with respect to business costs like labor, materials, and production. Moving on, CMG also has a higher Net Income Margin of 13.23%, 186.9% better than the sector median, as opposed to CAVA's 3.75%, which is 18.9% below the sector median. This large difference means that CMG has a significantly higher proportional profitability than CAVA.

Medium

Moving on, as of today, Sweetgreen has over 220 locations in over 18 states and districts. The up-and-coming firm doesn't have plans on stopping soon, with plans to grow the number of locations by 15%-20% per year until 2026.

In a broader view, Chipotle's better financials and Sweetgreen's rapid growth could pose a threat to CAVA's potential profits. Although CAVA has shown remarkable growth in the past, these firms may grasp a greater market share and gain clientele through their growth, siphoning from CAVA's potential profits.

Valuation of CAVA with Multiples

In order to value CAVA, I chose the multiples' method, focusing on the non-GAAP P/E ratio (FWD), or non-GAAP P/E ratio using a projected EPS for the next fiscal year. I've chosen the P/E Ratio (FWD) rather than the P/E ratio (TTM) or other multiples because of its inherent nature that provides a forward-looking perspective by considering the company's expected earnings in the next fiscal year, helping investors anticipate future growth. I additionally chose the P/E Ratio (FWD) over the EV/EBITDA due to the EV/EBITDA not including a firm's capital expenditures, which can lead to an inaccurate representation of the firm's value.

Seeking Alpha

CAVA's Non-GAAP P/E multiple for the next fiscal year is 278.33, as seen above. When multiplied by CAVA's projected EPS in the 2025 fiscal year ($0.46), it yields a valuation of $128.03. It's important to note that since this value is based on a projected EPS for the 2025 fiscal year, and this valuation will hold true only if the EPS estimates are met and the P/E ratio doesn't change.

So what does this tell us?

With CAVA's current price of $97.71, it is decently undervalued. The forward-looking valuation of $128.03 shows that CAVA would be a good buy at the moment, and has much room to grow.

CAVA Under Technical Analysis

Barchart Barchart

Looking at the 1 year Barchart and RSI graphs, CAVA demonstrates great potential for growth. CAVA bottomed out at around October 2-6. Since then, it has been on a consistent uptrend, with over 300% gains in the past year.

CAVA has also seen higher lows as seen by the candlesticks on Barchart, which are good signs of a continued upward growth. Towards the most recent part of the 1 year Barchart, we can see a "cup" that CAVA has formed. If, in the near future, a small decline forms the "handle" portion of the "cup and handle" Barchart pattern, CAVA would be highly recommended as a buy, as a cup and handle pattern is another bullish indicator.

Moving on, the current RSI is not yet at the overbought value of 70, and still has further room to run in the near term, giving traders the viable option to initiate a position. At the current point in time, CAVA has cleared both the 50-day average (blue line) and 200-day average (red line), showing promising growth, but may face resistance at the previous peak of around $99 on July 8th.

Although the Barchart and RSI display more regarding short-term trading, CAVA's recent behavior of higher lows, a potential cup and handle pattern, and a consistent upward trend show continued growth in the near future.

Conclusion

When looking at it holistically, CAVA shows many indicators for growth. Q2 earnings come out soon, and my take on CAVA is optimistic. Q1 earnings, along with past stock price growth, indicate that CAVA is a lucrative long position with much room to grow. Aside from growing competition in the fast-casual dining sector, CAVA's future looks bright. A fundamental valuation with multiples reveals that CAVA is undervalued, and at a reasonable buying price. From a technical standpoint, it has formed the "cup" pattern and predicts further continued growth with its higher lows. In conclusion, CAVA is likely to perform well as a long-term growth position.