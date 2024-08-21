Ceri Breeze/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In November 2023, I covered SkyWest and saw a 75% upside based on a peer group EV/EBITDA valuation, and the 2023 results indicated a 53% upside based on a company median valuation. Fast-forward to August 2024, and we see that the stock price has increased 54%. With the most recent earnings report available and some improvements in our modelling of the stock price target, I am revisiting SkyWest stock.

SkyWest Results Surge As Pilot Availability Improves

SkyWest Inc.

For the second quarter, SkyWest posted revenues of $867.1 million marking 19.5% growth in revenues. This was driven by 19.7% growth in flying agreements which provide the bulk of the revenues. Total block hours, which drive the revenues, were up 12.3% while the bulk of the remaining growth was driven by changes to the capacity agreement to better absorb cost.

Total operating costs rose 7.7%, which points to margin expansion from 4.4% to 13.8%. Looking a bit deeper into the costs, salaries increased by 10.1% driven by higher block hours execution while aircraft maintenance costs also rose in line with the block hour growth. Depreciation and amortization were flat as SkyWest has already written off some value of its CRJ airplanes last year to their residual value last year. Aircraft fuel, which is the fuel cost for flights carried out outside of the capacity agreement, increased by 16.7% driven by more prorate agreement flying and a higher cost per gallon

Airport-related expenses grew 3.4% and reflected the growth in prorate flying for which the costs are not absorbed by any party other than SkyWest. Aircraft rental costs decreased 46% as SkyWest acquired 27 airplanes last year. Other expenses grew 2.4% driven by timing of costs and crew training. Net interest costs improved due to increased interest income and lower interest expenses as debt is coming down. Other income declined from $9 million to $0.5 million driven by lower sales of gain on assets and investments.

Why SkyWest Could Be Attractive

SkyWest is attractive for several reasons; the first reason is that a significant portion of its business is under capacity agreement meaning that major airlines buy in capacity isolating SkyWest from pressures on air fares to a major extent. Furthermore, there are minimum guarantees and fuel costs on capacity agreements carried out by the major airlines. So, there is shielding on costs and revenues. Coming out of the pandemic, we saw regional airlines struggling as airlines were coping with a shortage of pilots and that is now improving allowing SkyWest to operate more flights and CapEx to grow are minimal as the fleet required to execute growth is already there. Pilot availability was the limiting factor and while it will take until mid-2025 to meet the customer contracted capacity for this year SkyWest has increased its estimated block hour production to be up 9 to 11 percent from a previous estimate of 7 to 9 percent.

As utilization normalizes, maintenance costs will likely go up, but with improving pilot availability there are also opportunities to reconnect smaller cities that have not been reconnected due to the challenges that regional carriers have faced.

SkyWest Stock Is A Strong Buy

The Aerospace Forum

I determine my stock price targets using a stock screener developed by The Aerospace Forum and since my last report on SkyWest, the model has been updated to include many more variables. So, part of the stock price target changes are driven by that. The other part is driven by EBITDA estimates having increased by around 3% through 2026 signalling strong double-digit EBITDA growth while free cash flow estimates have increased 8% for a compounded growth rate of 7%. Furthermore, we have lowered our estimate for share repurchases as SkyWest is reevaluating its share repurchases which is not odd given the strong increase in its stock price.

As a result, my price target for SkyWest is $108, indicating 48% growth which is a more conservative valuation compared to the 131% upside that the company median would provide. With the significant upside in mind, the stock has also received a Strong Buy rating.

Conclusion: SkyWest Stock Is Upgraded To Strong Buy

SkyWest continues to operate suboptimally as part of its fleet is grounded, but even in that case we are seeing that margins are significantly higher, and with improved pilot availability, there is a positive path for the regional airline. It is a long path as by mid-2025 SkyWest expects to be able to satisfy customer capacity contracts fully and even then, there is an still upside against the 2019 block hours and capacity. So, the business is not fully back but in my view that also provides some protective growth or recovery opportunities which together with the valuation of the stock drive a very compelling investment case.