Siripak Pason

We have closely been following restaurant and retail stocks for signs of and economic slowdown. Quite frankly, the inputs are mixed. On the one hand, retail sales and consumer confidence prints have been rather positive, but on the other, we have heard a lot of concern on many conference calls from management teams citing a slowing and changing consumer. However, the consumer is voting with their dollar, as they say. While household budgets have been crushed by inflation in living expenses, and many have been hampered by the return of student loan payments not even one year ago, there are some standouts in the retail space.

One strong name is The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). This company has continued to dominate and has opened its 5,000th store, with more growth ahead. The just-reported earnings have sent the stock to new highs. While shares on a valuation basis are stretched here, you are paying for quality. We think any near-term weakness should be pounced on. Let us discuss the just-reported results.

Sales and comps

It was a great quarter for TJX. Net sales for the fiscal 2025 Q2 were $13.5 billion, an increase of 6% versus the year ago comparable period. Taking a look by segment, Marmaxx (which consists of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra stores as well as their e-commerce sites) saw $8.45 billion in sales, up 7% as reported versus $7.9 billion a year ago, and of course, making up well more than half of the sales. HomeGoods (which includes HomeGoods and HomeSense stores) saw sales rise 4% to $2.1 billion from $2.0 billion a year ago. This is strong. Then TJX Canada saw a 4% currency adjusted increase in sales as well to $1.24 billion, while TJX International saw sales up 3% to $1.68 billion. Overall, consolidated comparable store sales increased 4%. This comes as many retailers, outside big box stores, are struggling to grow sales.

TJX hits 5000 stores and beyond

During the quarter, the company opened its 5,000th store. Longer-term, we see the potential to capture additional market share in all of their operating geographies and to continue global growth. There is so much more room for expansion. During Q2 overall, the company increased its store count by 29 stores overall to a total of 5,001 stores and increased square footage by 0.5% versus the prior quarter.

TJX Margin power

For Q2, profit margin was 10.9%, up 0.5 percentage points versus last year’s Q2 profit margin of 10.4% (pre-tax). This pretax profit margin was above the high-end of the company's plan by 0.4 percentage points, primarily due to a benefit from lower freight costs and stronger sales, partially offset by higher incentive compensation accruals. Gross profit margin for tQ2 was an outstanding was 30.4%, a 0.2 percentage point increase versus a year ago. Selling, general, and administrative costs as a percent of sales were 19.8%, a 0.3 percentage point decrease versus a year ago. This is so strong. Combined with operating expenses, net income was $1.1 billion and diluted earnings per share were $0.96, up 13% versus $0.85 a year ago.

TJX Inventory is moving

We love the inventory being well managed. Total inventories were $6.5 billion, compared to $6.6 billion a year ago, suggesting a good balance of demand and sales. Consolidated inventories on a per-store basis were down 2% on both a reported and constant currency basis versus last year.

Shareholder friendly for TJX stock shareholders

Here in Q2, TJX generated $1.6 billion of operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $5.3 billion of cash on hand. In Q2, TJX returned a total of $982 million to shareholders. TJX repurchased $559 million of TJX stock, retiring 5.1 million shares, and paid $423 million in shareholder dividends during the quarter. We expect ongoing repurchases and higher dividends over time.

Looking ahead, more buybacks, strong margins, and a new investment

So, as we just mentioned, TJX will continue to buy back stock as the year goes on. The company aims to repurchase approximately $2.0 to $2.5 billion of TJX stock during the fiscal year ending February 1, 2025. To fuel more growth, today we also learned that TJX has signed a definitive agreement to make an investment of approximately $360 million for a 35% ownership stake in privately held Brands for Less. Brands for Less is based in Dubai and is the region’s only major off-price branded apparel, toys, and home fashions retailer. So this transaction, which is expected to close later this fiscal year, will boost international exposure. Brands for Less currently operates over 100 stores, primarily in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The ownership in BFL is expected to be slightly accretive to earnings per share beginning in Fiscal 2026.

The outlook for Q3 is strong. For Q2 management guided for consolidated comparable store sales to be up 2% to 3%, with gross margins pushing 31% which is outstanding in retail. It sees pretax profit margin to be in the range of 11.8% to 11.9%, and earnings per share to be in the range of $1.06 to $1.08. For the full year, comparable store sales will be up approximately 3%, and see EPS of $4.09 to $4.13.

Take home

While The TJX Companies, Inc. stock is not cheap on classic valuation metrics, we have a slow and stable grower taking market share. We think any weakness is a buying opportunity for the long term. We love the shareholder-friendly nature of the company, and see a large opportunity for ongoing global growth.