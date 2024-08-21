Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (DPZUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCPK:DPZUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2024 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Don Meij - Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Richard Coney - Group Chief Financial Officer
Andre Ten Wolde - Chief Executive Officer of Europe
Josh Kilimnik - Chief Executive Officer of Asia
Joel Tissier - Chief Executive Officer of France
Martin Steenks - Chief Executive Officer of Japan
Kerri Hayman - ANZ Chief Executive Officer
Nathan Scholz - Investor Relations and Communications

Conference Call Participants

Michael Simotas - Jefferies
Richard Barwick - CLSA
Shaun Cousins - UBS
Brian Raymond - JP Morgan
Lisa Deng - Goldman Sachs
Craig Woolford - MST Marquee
Ben Gilbert - Jarden

Nathan Scholz

Good morning! And welcome to the Domino's Pizza Enterprises Full Year 2024 Financial Results. I can see the attendees are now inside of the meeting and so we will get started.

My name is Nathan Scholz, I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Communications. Joining us on the call today, our Group CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Don Meij; our Group CFO, Richard Coney; our CEO of Europe, Andre Ten Wolde; our CEO of Asia, Josh Kilimnik.

And I'm also very delighted to welcome other guests from overseas, our CEO of France, Joel Tissier, who's dialing in very early hours for us; Martin Steenks, our CEO of Japan, who is joining us in Australia on the road-show at this time, and a very warm welcome to our new ANZ CEO, Kerri Hayman. So I'm sure everyone will get the opportunity to ask your questions today.

So with that, I'm going to hand over to our Group CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Don Meij.

Don Meij

Thank you, Nathan. And thank you for everybody who's made this call today. I'm going to start on Slide 3

