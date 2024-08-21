plej92/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I award a Buy investment rating to China Education Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CEGHF) [839:HK] stock. My decision is to upgrade my rating for CEGHF to a Buy because the company's growth is underappreciated and the stock's shareholder capital return is excellent.

My earlier October 1, 2021, initiation article referred to China Education Group as the leading Mainland Chinese "higher education school operator." I turn my attention to the company's growth outlook and its shareholder capital return in this update.

China Education Group, a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of above $1.4 billion, is traded on the Hong Kong equity market and the Over-The-Counter market. The trading liquidity for the company's OTC shares is low. But the three-month average daily trading value for China Education Group's shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong was high at approximately $3 million as per S&P Capital IQ. Readers can buy or sell the company's liquid Hong Kong-listed shares with US brokers such as Interactive Brokers or Hong Kong brokerages like Boom Securities.

Growth Outlook Is Favorable

China's higher education companies in general, including China Education Group, are incurring higher capital expenditures, and this has positive read-throughs for the industry's growth prospects.

China Education Group's peers China YuHua Education Corporation Limited [6169:HK] and China Kepei Education Group Limited [1890:HK] have their respective fiscal years ending on August 31, just like CEGHF.

China YuHua's actual 1H FY 2024 capital expenditures were equivalent to 78% of the company's full-year FY 2023 capital investments. Furthermore, China Kepei's capital investments for the first half of fiscal year 2024 represented 72% of its capital expenditures incurred in fiscal 2023. In other words, both China Kepei and China YuHua have increased their capital investments meaningfully for the most recent interim period.

It is reasonable to think that Chinese education companies are gaining confidence in the sector's outlook to be committing to a higher level of capital expenditures.

In the case of China Education Group, the company's capital expenditures rose by +67% YoY to RMB2,032 million in 1H FY 2024. In the company's results announcement, "the construction of new buildings of existing campuses and the expansion of capacity in Shandong Province and Guangdong Province" were cited as the reasons for the YoY growth in capital investments.

At its 1H FY 2024 earnings call (transcript and audio recording not publicly available), CEGHF guided capital investments of as much as RMB8 billion to support 80,000 more students for the FY 2024-2026 financial period. As a reference, China Education Group had 248,000 students as of end-FY 2023 or August 31, 2023. The potential addition of 80,000 students translates into a potential forward three-year student population CAGR of +10% for CEGHF, which is aligned with the company's consensus FY 2023-2026 EPS CAGR forecast of +10% (source: S&P Capital IQ).

China Education Group is currently valued by the market at 4.3 times the consensus next twelve months' P/E according to S&P Capital IQ data. This means that the stock is now trading at an appealing PEG (Price-to-Earnings Growth) ratio of 0.43 times, considering its expected annualized earnings growth rate of +10%.

Dividend Yield Is Attractive

China Education Group's valuations are enticing based on both its P/E metric (highlighted in the preceding section) and its dividend yield (detailed in this section).

The company raised its dividend payout ratio from 40% for full-year FY 2023 to 45% in 1H FY 2024. In absolute terms, China Education Group's dividend per share distribution increased by +15% YoY to RMB0.1877 for the first half of fiscal 2024.

There are reasons to believe that CEGHF's dividend outlook is positive.

One thing to note is that China Education Group has the financial strength to support future dividend payments. The company had cash and cash equivalents amounting to RMB4.5 billion as of end-1H FY 2024, which is equivalent to around 44% of its market capitalization.

The other thing worthy of attention is that China Education Group committed to a minimum dividend payout ratio of 40% for FY 2024-2026 as per its 1H FY 2024 earnings briefing commentary.

China Education Group's consensus FY 2025 dividend yield is an attractive 10.5% based on a 44% dividend payout ratio (slightly lower than 1H FY 2024's actual 45% payout) assumption according to S&P Capital IQ data. In comparison, its peer China YuHua isn't expected to distribute a dividend for FY 2025, while China Kepei's consensus forward dividend yield is relatively lower at 9.2% (30% dividend payout assumption).

In a nutshell, China Education Group boasts an appealing dividend yield in both absolute and relative terms.

Variant View

Two key risk factors for the stock deserve attention.

One major risk is that China Education Group chooses to cut its future dividend payout ratio. A lower-than-expected dividend yield diminishes the stock's investment appeal.

Another significant risk is that CEGHF fails to execute well on its capacity expansion plans, and the company is unable to adequately meet demand for its education services as a result.

Bottom Line

China Education Group's undemanding valuations support a Buy rating. The stock offers a forward dividend yield exceeding 10%, and it trades at a PEG multiple of under 0.5 times.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.