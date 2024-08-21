Robert Way

The Chinese Extended Range EV (EREV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is set to report Q2 earnings on August 28, before the market opens. This came after last quarter, both top-line and bottom-line results disappointed, and Li Auto announced to lay off approx. 18% of its workforce. In addition, forecasts in January were expecting 800,000 deliveries for 2024, which got slashed to a new target of 640,000 to 560,000 vehicles in March. Things got worse however at the beginning of June, when they lowered this target even more to 480,000 deliveries for the whole year.

Needless to say Li Auto has faced some adversity in the first half of this year, but it does seem like light is at the end of the tunnel as delivery numbers have started to rebound. This article will discuss what investors should expect for Q2 earnings, why we expect macroeconomic headwinds to persist, and why Li Auto may be the most formidable opponent to BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), which investors may be overlooking.

A Temporary Dip

Some of the more positive news that came out recently, after a sluggish start to 2024 and disappointing first quarter results, is the fact that Li Auto managed to rebound sales figures fairly quickly. In June and July, Li Auto delivered 47,774 and 51,000 cars, respectively, up from 20,251 in February. Some of these factors were due to seasonal factors like the Chinese Lunar New Year, combined with the start of deliveries of the new Li L6 in April. There also were unexpected factors like the lower-than-expected take-up of the new battery electric vehicle (BEV), the Li MEGA.

CnEVPost

Concerning deliveries for the whole quarter, Li Auto delivered 108,581 in Q2, which is in line with the guidance management issued of 105,000 to 110,000 vehicles on the Q1 earnings call. Likewise, Q2 deliveries were a substantial improvement over the 80,400 deliveries seen in Q1, as seasonality factors and the launch of the Li L6 acted as tailwinds. According to compiled data from the Passenger Car Association, these results were mainly driven by the continued trend in the product sales mix for Li Auto's cheaper models like the Li L6 and Li L7. The new BEV Li MEGA, though, is seemingly still struggling.

Looking ahead at the expected Q2 results, management has provided guidance of revenues coming in between RMB29.9 billion ($4.19BN) to RMB31.4 billion ($4.40BN). These targets were set in May at the Q1 earnings call, They are, in our eyes, likely to be met. This is because Li Auto has well hit the guidance for deliveries which were set, and hasn't cut prices since the earnings call.

CnEVPost

Do note however that in April, prices were cut for all models except the Li L6, though this was likely already factored for in the revenue guidance. In terms of product mix, we believe there to be some chance of revenue to be coming in on the lower end of the estimate. This depends on the product mix and how many of the lower-end EREVs like the Li L6 were sold. For example, if the product mix consisted solely 108,581 of Li L6s at a starting price of RMB249,800 we would get the lower bound for Q2 revenue at RMB27.12 billion ($3.80BN).

If we do some rough calculations and estimate that Li Auto made about 40,000 deliveries for the Li L6, that would amount to RMB9.99 billion. If we look at the average sales prices/revenues per vehicle in Q1, it averages about RMB318,826, which would be about RMB298,826 after applying an average price cut of RMB20,000 made in April. Multiplying the remaining 68,581 vehicles by this average selling price gives us another RMB20.49 billion. Combining these two figures, we arrive at a sales forecast for the second quarter of RMB30.49 billion, which is well within management's previously established guideline.

Li Auto Q2 Earnings Preview

Regarding expectations for Q2 earnings, we believe most of the negative news is likely to be priced in, with all EPS and Revenue revisions over the last 3 months being downward revisions. That being said, normalized EPS is expected to come in at $0.19, with GAAP EPS expected at $0.15. Similarly, GAAP Net Income is expected to only moderately improve from $82.07M to $149.99M, according to estimates.

Seeking Alpha

Other than missing EPS last quarter, it was also the first time in a couple of years when they missed revenue estimates quite seriously. While we previously pointed out that we believe this isn't likely going to be the case this time, the focus will largely lie on potential pressure on Li Auto's margins. This is especially true given the management's dedication to keeping gross margins at or above 20%. Likewise, investors will likely also focus on potential updates about the new BEV models, the M7, M8, and M9 which were supposed to launch in the second half of this year, but got pushed back to the first half of 2025.

Seeking Alpha

In addition, a lot of focus will largely be placed on estimates for Q3 deliveries given the management has issued an updated guidance of 480,000 deliveries for 2024. Given in Q1 and Q2 Li Auto already delivered 188,981 vehicles, it is expected that the company is slated to deliver another 291,019 in the second half of this year. That would mean that Li Auto would have to deliver 145,510 vehicles in both quarters, quite a bit higher than the 108,581 delivered this quarter. We believe this to be attainable though, given it would come down to 48,503 vehicles per month, with July deliveries already standing at 51,000.

LI's Fundamentals Are Sound

In addition, Li Auto is uniquely positioned in terms of fundamentals in this EV race, as we see it. What's often overlooked is the fact that Li Auto both has a nice balance sheet and positive margins. This is compared to other smaller competitors NIO Inc. (NIO) and XPeng Inc. (XPEV), which are trading at low price-to-tangible book values but aren't profitable.

On the other hand, you have Tesla and BYD, which are the only two EV giants which are profitable, but are trading at quite high EBITDA & Price-To-Tangible Book Value multiples. In general, we see Li Auto having a unique position being the most meaningful underdog against these 2 giants, with a lot of potential growth ahead of itself.

Data by YCharts

When we combine both metrics and look at an EV/EBITDA multiple, you can see that NIO and XPeng don't generate a value given they're not EBITDA positive yet. Li Auto is only trading at a 6.44x EV/EBITDA, compared to BYD at a reasonable 13.73x and Tesla at 51.66x. This is largely due to Li Auto's massive cash (& short-term investments) position, which totals $13.70BN as of Q1 while having almost no long-term debt.

This means that Li Auto's Enterprise Value only stands at a measly $10.03BN. A little caveat here is that Li Auto has $7.56BN in accounts payable, but on the other hand also still has $1.68BN worth of inventory and $3.77BN of net property and plant equipment on the asset side of the balance sheet. One of the big benefits of this cash position is the fact that in Q1 alone, Li Auto generated $148.04M in interest income alone, which would be $592.16M at an annualized rate.

Data by YCharts

Expect Macroeconomic Issues To Persist

One thing investors do need to keep an eye on however when considering Li Auto is the macro environment it currently has to operate in given almost all sales are domestic. We previously mentioned that macroeconomic headwinds were likely to persist long-term, and our view on this hasn't changed since. The tepid macroeconomic backdrop is also reflected in the monthly NEV sales, which have slumped significantly this year. On the other hand, Li Auto's bet is paying off, as plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) sales stand at an all-time high and continue to show growth.

CnEVPost

In addition, according to data which got released last week, new bank loans slumped to an all-time low in July. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has continued to lower interest rates this year, with the short-term interest rate standing at 3.35%. China has been hesitant this year to intervene in the economy, as fiscal stimulus has remained largely on the sideline. Nevertheless, gauges like CPI remain weak, almost signaling deflation with YoY CPI at 0.2% in June and 0.5% in July, also reflecting very weak domestic consumer appetite.

Trading Economics

Speaking of consumer demand, retail sales only rebounded slightly in July to 2.7% YoY, but remained largely below trend, with the pre-2020 trend being high-single digit or even double-digit retail sales growth. We see this as a reflection of China navigating a tough situation where debt to GDP is far too high. This is especially true at the local government level, which is facing deflation and weak domestic demand similar to what Japan went through in the 1990s. We see the current choices as being between increased fiscal stimulus, devaluing its exchange rate to ramp up exports even more, or facing higher unemployment.

The usual route which China seemingly went, of increasing exports, this time around doesn't seem like a viable option to us given the stance of Western leaders in the USA and EU. They have signaled they want to protect their domestic manufacturing capacity. This can most notably be seen especially in the EV sector, where the EU, USA, and Canada have leveraged significant tariffs on Chinese EVs, trying to make them much less competitive for export.

Trading Economics

Besides the aforementioned economic indicators, industrial output also missed estimates, fixed asset investment slowed as well, home prices kept declining at about the worst pace in the past 10 years and the jobless rate went up as well. Youth unemployment, which went unreported for some time, jumped sharply to 17.10%, a significant indicator of long-term macroeconomic health. In the EV sector, China recently announced subsidies for new energy vehicles, trying to boost demand as consumers trade-in internal combustion vehicles.

Li Auto themselves have attempted to weather these headwinds as previously mentioned by announcing price cuts, laying off over 18% of its workforce, but also more recently announcing incentives like a 0 down payment plan. As mentioned on the Q1 earnings call, cost savings should start to be reflected from Q2 onwards, which may provide investors with somewhat of a tailwind.

The Bottom Line

In the Chinese EV space, Li Auto is seemingly still flying under the radar with most investors, despite it likely being the most formidable opponent against giants like Tesla and BYD. In addition, Li Auto has a unique position in this EV race, having a combination of being the underdog, having a strong balance sheet while still being profitable, and trading at low multiples compared to its competitors.

Therefore, we have changed our rating from a "hold" to a cautious "Buy." Nevertheless, we believe investors should consider the macroeconomic risks that are expected to weigh on Li Auto and the Chinese economy over the long term. Seeking Alpha's Quant currently holds Li Auto at "Hold" and cites valuation and profitability as strengths and growth, momentum and revisions as weaknesses.

Seeking Alpha

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.