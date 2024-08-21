Austevoll Seafood ASA (ASTVF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 21, 2024 1:50 PM ETAustevoll Seafood ASA (ASTVF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.76K Followers

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCPK:ASTVF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Arne Møgster - Chief Executive Officer
Britt Kathrine Drivenes - Chief Financial Officer

Arne Møgster

It's a great pleasure for us to invite you to Austevoll Seafood Second Quarter Financial Presentation.

I will start this presentation by giving the highlights of the quarter. Thereafter, I will take you through the different segments we are operating within. Britt Kathrine Drivenes will then give you the numbers more in detail, and we will end this session by giving our view on the different markets we are operating within.

So, starting up with the second quarter, I would say, all in all, we have had a quite good quarter in second quarter. And to mark, obviously, some of the most important events versus second quarter last year, I would say, it's a pleasure to finally look at Peru back on track, and they are delivering a result which is more than NOK400 million better in this quarter versus the same quarter last year.

It's also nice to see, I would say, overall in the salmon segment that biological performance has improved and in particular in our subsidiary in Scotland. Scottish Sea Farms has turned the ship and are delivering this quarter also result, which is approximately NOK400 million better than the same quarter last year.

In addition, we also have sold two of our pelagic fishing vessels in Norway. It's not something that we normally do in our group. But main reason for that is, I would say, split. Firstly, we got a good offer on the sale of the shares. Secondly, also there is an ownership limitation in Norwegian fishing vessels, leading to -- that you need to be over 50% fishermen owner. And being a stock listed company, it's difficult to have that position as owners of fishing vessels

