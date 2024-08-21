Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (LYSFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.76K Followers

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTCPK:LYSFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Henning Beltestad - CEO
Sjur Malm - CFO

Henning Beltestad

Welcome to Lerøy Seafood Group's Second Quarter Presentation 2024. My name is Henning Beltestad, CEO in Lerøy Seafood Group. And with me today, I have Sjur Malm, CFO. First of all, I will take you through the highlights in the quarter, then Sjur Malm will take you through the key financial highlights, and then I will come back again and talk about the outlook for the company and also the industry.

First of all, we start, as always with our main goal is to create the world's most efficient and sustainable value chain for seafood. We have an investor through the last 20 years, going from sales and export company to be a fully integrated company on redfish and on whitefish all the way to our own brands in shops and products in Horeca and Distribution segment.

And we are proud that of what we have done but also, we see a huge potential of improvements in the whole value chain. The quarter we had an operational EBIT of NOK906 million. It's been a quarter with strong biological development from farming in Norway. And also, we see a strong improvement in biology and earnings in Scottish Sea Farms. Really good to see after some challenging years behind us.

Continued positive development for VAP Sales and Distribution segment, significant year-on-year reduction in Wild Catch earnings due to lower quotas. And we see that we are affected especially in this quarter. Guidance and targets is maintained. And in the second quarter, we paid a dividend of NOK2.5 per share. Lerøy Seafood Group reports in three segments, Farming, Wild Catch VAP sales and distribution, and we start with the Farming highlights.

