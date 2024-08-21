Robert Way

Investment Thesis

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is a tremendous business. In fact, PDD's market cap has now overtaken Alibaba (BABA), making PDD one of the top Chinese companies by market cap.

PDD is set to report its Q2 2024 earnings result on Monday, premarket. And this is what you must think about.

Even if we put aside that it's a “Chinese” business, which US investors often consider uninvestable, I find its prospects nothing short of astounding.

As you know, as an inflection investor, I believe that every business has to be considered, starting with its balance sheet. On this front, PDD shines strongly, as it does in many other aspects. Case in point, PDD has more than $30 billion of net cash and short-term securities. Put another way, more than 14% of its market cap is made up of cash.

Although, I admit that was not a blemish-free report, as PDD is evidently focused on aggressively investing for growth. Something we'll soon discuss.

Nonetheless, despite this aspect, I have to say that this stock is very much a buy, right now.

Price target: $220 per share by summer 2025.

Why PDD? Why Now?

Pinduoduo is a Chinese e-commerce platform that offers a wide range of cheap products and merchandise. The company heavily invests in technology to enhance the shopping experience and product selection. Operating in 50 countries, either as PDD or its subsidiary Temu, it focuses on initiatives like the Double 11 and Double 12 shopping festivals to drive growth and consumer engagement.

PDD emphasizes supporting farmers and merchants, fostering sustainability, and making strategic investments in research and development, with R&D expenses that, I believe, could exceed $2 billion, nearly an approximate 50% jump from 2023. A substantial investment, together with aggressive capex spend, which aims to improve supply chain efficiency, product variety, and customer experience.

Despite its success, PDD faces criticisms including poor product quality, fraud, child labor, tax avoidance, and unfair subsidies. I believe that critics want to critique away this impressive enterprise.

Furthermore, I argue that PDD's strength lies in its innovative supply chain model, not from having child labor or working on tax avoidance schemes. The platform's competitive edge is driven by demand for its products rather than by external subsidies.

Given this context, let's now discuss its financials.

PDD To Grow By +60% CAGR in 2024

PDD revenue growth rates

Note, PDD's revenue growth rates in the graphic above are in constant currency. This will be different from what you see reported under GAAP. The changes aren't significant, but if you look up for this yourself, you'll notice a few changes.

Here's what I said to Deep Value Returns' subscribers:

When a business is growing at such a rapid rate, it's difficult to get a sense of what the next year will bring. For now, I've gone with 60% CAGR being on the cards. This isn't very different from the ballpark that analysts expect, which reassures me that my framework isn't too aggressive.

Personally, I find that it continues to be really difficult to get a sense of what PDD's revenue growth rates could play out at in 2024. For now, I'm sticking with a 60% CAGR for the year.

That being said, I recognize that analysts' expectations have been rising rapidly, and Q2 2024 analysts' revenue estimates are now at 94% y/y; that's a high bar to meet next Monday!

I recognize that when PDD just delivered a 131% y/y increase in revenues in Q1, I expected the 60% CAGR to be the normalized figure for 2024. Yes, this seems conservative, to the point of being erroneous.

But I also know better than most about the dangers of getting too aggressive with one's growth estimates. Therefore, I'm going to continue to be conservative.

Particularly given that the market isn't even giving this company all that much credit for these astounding growth rates. A topic we discuss next.

PDD Stock Valuation - 12x Forward Free Cash Flow

Previously I said to subscribers,

At the rate that PDD is growing, I believe there's a high likelihood that PDD could see $17 billion of free cash flow at some point in 2024, as a forward run rate.

Note, that a forward run rate is an estimate of what a company could produce over the next twelve months. It's a projection. A guess. But an important guess, nonetheless.

Now, here's the issue; on one hand, PDD is taking the route that Meta Platforms (META) has taken. PDD and Meta are pouring billions of dollars into their future capex. Something that the market will probably push back and be repulsed by. Consequently, Q1 2024 free cash flow was negative $1 billion. However, as noted in the introduction, PDD holds more than $30 billion of cash and cash equivalents. Clearly, if you are going to grow by 100% y/y, you will have to invest. And so you should.

In fact, I would make the case that if you can grow your revenues by more than $6 billion y/y in 90 days, you should pour all that cash into whatever projects you can find.

So, even though I suspect that investors will be dismissive of PDD Q1 2024 results, I am nothing short of impressed. PDD is now a force to be reckoned with.

The Bottom Line

PDD's strong financial performance, marked by robust revenue and net income growth, highlights its resilience and growth potential.

The company's substantial investments in research and development, on a path to $2 billion in 2024, demonstrate its commitment to technological advancement and supply chain efficiency.

PDD's innovative Consumer-to-Manufacturer model, coupled with its aggressive expansion into international markets under the Temu brand, positions it for continued success.

Its consistent growth in consumer engagement and strategic partnerships further bolsters its financial stability.

Currently priced at 12x forward free cash flow, PDD is undervalued relative to its growth prospects and strong financial health.

This is a rare opportunity for investors to capitalize on PDD before the market fully appreciates its intrinsic value, making now an ideal time to buy.

Price target: $220 per share by summer 2025.