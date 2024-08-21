Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLTFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Theralase Technologies Inc. (OTCQX:TLTFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Perraton - Chairman of the Board
Kristina Hachey - Chief Financial Officer
Roger Dumoulin-White - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Perraton

Good morning everyone. My name is Matthew Perraton and I will be hosting Theralase Technologies Inc's Quarterly Investor Conference Call today.

Today's call will focus on a presentation and discussion on the company's second quarter 2024, interim financial statements and our Phase II bladder cancer clinical study results, followed by a question-and-answer period for each.

The agenda for the call today will be, first, a presentation by Kristina Hachey, Chief Financial Officer of Theralase, on the second quarter interim financial statements, followed by a question-and-answer period regarding the results. Second, once the review of the financial statements has been completed, Roger Dumoulin-White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theralase, will provide us an update on the Phase II bladder cancer clinical study, also followed by question-and-answer period regarding the results.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements defined within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Participants should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance as there can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as they may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in the call today are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance, or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are made

